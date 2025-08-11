Strategy Boosts Bitcoin Holdings to 628,946 BTC After Latest Purchases

Strategy continues to expand its position as the largest institutional holder of Bitcoin . Its latest purchase adds to a steady stream of acquisitions over recent months.
Alongside the growing Bitcoin reserves, MSTR stock has increased, reflecting investor response to the company’s ongoing Bitcoin investment program.
Strategy has added another 155 BTC to its growing reserves, spending roughly $18 million at an average purchase price of $116,401 per coin.
This pushes its total stash to 628,946 BTC, accumulated for $46.09 billion at an average entry price of $73,288. The position now carries more than $30 billion in unrealized profit, with the company’s Bitcoin yield for 2025 already at 25%.
The acquisition is the latest in a string of steady buys. On July 29, the company bought 821 BTC for $117,256 each, netting $64.9 million in unrealized gains—a 2.64% return.
Earlier in July, it purchased 862 BTC for $118,940 each, which has since produced $7.3 million in gains. On July 14, it secured 844 BTC at $111,827 each, now up $35 million in value for a 7.4% gain.
Following the latest Bitcoin purchase announcement, Strategy’s MSTR stock advanced by 2.8%, reaching $406.28.
The stock began trading around $375 last week and gained steadily, ending the week up by 6.1%. Across the week, MSTR gained $22.63, mirroring the company’s close correlation to Bitcoin’s performance.
Intraweek price swings ranged between $390 and $410, with earlier sessions closing around $402. Weekly charts show a strong upward trajectory from the opening price to current levels, buoyed by heavy trading volumes.
Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s price has dipped below $120,000 after reaching $122,300 in the past 24 hours.