Search
Home / News / Crypto / Bitcoin (BTC) / Strategy Boosts Bitcoin Holdings to 628,946 BTC After Latest Purchases
Bitcoin (BTC)
10 min read

Strategy Boosts Bitcoin Holdings to 628,946 BTC After Latest Purchases

Published
Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
Published
By Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
Edited by Samantha Dunn
Strategy buys 155 Bitcoin

Michael Saylor's Strategy strengthens its position as the largest Bitcoin holder after the latest purchases. | Credit: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • Strategy added 155 BTC for about $18 million at an average price of $116,401 per coin.
  • The position has over $30 billion in unrealized profit and a 25% Bitcoin yield for the 2025 year-to-date.
  • Strategy’s continued accumulation comes amid high BTC prices and increased market volatility.

Strategy continues to expand its position as the largest institutional holder of Bitcoin . Its latest purchase adds to a steady stream of acquisitions over recent months.

Alongside the growing Bitcoin reserves, MSTR stock has increased, reflecting investor response to the company’s ongoing Bitcoin investment program.

Top Crypto Betting Sites
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Kraken

Kraken
promotions
Get $10 in Bitcoin when you register through a referral link from an existing member.
Coins
0x Protocol 1inch Network Aave Aavegotchi Acala Token 322
Claim Offer
Binance

Binance
promotions
Get a trading fee rebate voucher worth 20 USD when you register and verify your account.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 317
Claim Offer
Phemex

Phemex
promotions
Earn up to $6050 in crypto when you sign up
Coins
Ethereum Cardano Chainlink TRON Binance Coin 228
Claim Offer

Strategy Lifts Bitcoin Holdings to Near 630K

Strategy has added another 155 BTC to its growing reserves, spending roughly $18 million at an average purchase price of $116,401 per coin.

This pushes its total stash to 628,946 BTC, accumulated for $46.09 billion at an average entry price of $73,288. The position now carries more than $30 billion in unrealized profit, with the company’s Bitcoin yield for 2025 already at 25%.

The acquisition is the latest in a string of steady buys. On July 29, the company bought 821 BTC for $117,256 each, netting $64.9 million in unrealized gains—a 2.64% return.

Earlier in July, it purchased 862 BTC for $118,940 each, which has since produced $7.3 million in gains. On July 14, it secured 844 BTC at $111,827 each, now up $35 million in value for a 7.4% gain.

MSTR Stock Tops $400 After the News

Following the latest Bitcoin purchase announcement, Strategy’s MSTR stock advanced by 2.8%, reaching $406.28.

The stock began trading around $375 last week and gained steadily, ending the week up by 6.1%. Across the week, MSTR gained $22.63, mirroring the company’s close correlation to Bitcoin’s performance.

MSTR stock weekly performance
MSTR stock performance over the last five trading sessions. | Credit: Yahoo! Finance

Intraweek price swings ranged between $390 and $410, with earlier sessions closing around $402. Weekly charts show a strong upward trajectory from the opening price to current levels, buoyed by heavy trading volumes.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s price has dipped below $120,000 after reaching $122,300 in the past 24 hours.

Top Picks for Bitcoin
Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
    About the Author

    Giuseppe Ciccomascolo

    Giuseppe Ciccomascolo began his career as an investigative journalist in Italy, where he contributed to both local and national newspapers, focusing on various financial sectors. Upon relocating to London, he worked as an analyst for Fitch's CapitalStructure and later as a Senior Reporter for Alliance News. In 2017, Giuseppe transitioned to covering cryptocurrency-related news, producing documentaries and articles on Bitcoin and other emerging digital currencies. He also played a pivotal role in establishing the academy for a cryptocurrency exchange website. Crypto remained his primary area of interest throughout his tenure as a writer for ThirdFloor.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn
    Related News
    Michael Saylor’s Strategy has doubled its Bitcoin holdings since Trump’s 2024 re-election.
    Bitcoin (BTC)
    Aug 05, 2025 | 1:42 PM UTC6 days ago

    Michael Saylor’s Strategy Now Holds Twice as Much Bitcoin Since Trump Became President Again

    Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
    Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
    South Korean banks are laying the groundwork for won-pegged stablecoins as lawmakers have made legalizing them a priority.
    Crypto
    Aug 05, 2025 | 1:32 PM UTC6 days ago

    GENIUS Act Spurs South Korea Stablecoin Strategy, KB Kookmin Files 81 Trademarks

    James Morales
    James Morales
    Michael Saylor.
    Crypto
    August 4, 2025 2:52 PM

    Strategy’s Record Q2 Earnings Can’t Rescue MSTR from 12% Slide

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!