Sonic Holders To Vote on US Expansion, ETF and Institutional Access in Landmark Proposal

Key Takeaways
Sonic Labs, the blockchain firm behind the Sonic network, has launched its first-ever governance proposal, asking its community to approve a sweeping expansion into the United States.
The proposal, unveiled Aug. 20, would establish Sonic (S) as a regulated, institution-ready player in the U.S. financial system.
Backed by $150 million in new token issuance, the plan has already drawn overwhelming support from holders of Sonic’s native token, S.
As of Aug. 20, nearly 100% of votes cast favored the expansion , with the final deadline set for Aug. 31.
At the heart of the proposal is a bid to make Sonic the go-to DeFi protocol for traditional financial institutions.
Sonic Labs says its U.S. expansion will focus on creating legal and regulatory clarity for its products, a prerequisite for onboarding asset managers, hedge funds, and everyday retail investors through established brokerages.
The plan includes three major initiatives:
If successful, these initiatives could transform Sonic from a DeFi-native project into a hybrid protocol that straddles both decentralized markets and U.S. capital markets.
Sonic isn’t alone in eyeing Wall Street.
Over the past year, several major blockchain projects have pushed into the U.S. with institutional offerings, capitalizing on what many describe as a friendlier regulatory environment under the Trump administration.
Polkadot recently launched Polkadot Capital Group, its institutional arm aimed at bridging Web3 and TradFi.
Similarly, COTI has expanded its Treasury services to U.S. users, offering yield opportunities within a compliant framework.
Crypto projects are racing to plant their flags in U.S. markets.
For Sonic, the governance vote is more than just a formality—it’s a referendum on the project’s future.
Expanding into U.S. capital markets could unlock institutional liquidity, strengthen $S’s legitimacy, and provide a regulatory shield against the uncertainty that has dogged DeFi since its inception.
But the risks are significant. Building in the U.S. means higher compliance costs, exposure to evolving securities laws, and scrutiny from both regulators and traditional competitors.
The community’s resounding support suggests holders are willing to embrace those risks in exchange for access to deeper liquidity and mainstream adoption.
As the vote heads toward its Aug. 31 conclusion, one thing is clear: Sonic is betting that the next era of DeFi will be written in the language of Wall Street.