S&P Starts Rating DeFi Platforms—Sky (Maker) Protocol Receives a B

Key Takeaways

Sky Protocol has received a B- rating from S&P Global Ratings.

The designation marks S&P’s first foray into DeFi ratings.

Decentralized stablecoin issuers like Sky have a very different credit profile compared to centralized ones.

S&P Global Ratings has issued its first-ever credit rating for a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol, assigning Sky Protocol (formerly known as Maker Protocol) a B- credit rating with a stable outlook.

The move helps bridge the gap between traditional credit assessment and blockchain-based finance. Going forward, S&P’s initiative could pave the way for the greater integration of DeFi products into traditional financial services.

Latest Editor's Picks Best Exchanges Check Out our Recommended Exchanges here

Buy Crypto Fast & Easy How To Buy Crypto With a Credit Card Now

No KYC Casinos Check Out Our Recommended No KYC Casinos

A First for DeFi

Sky Protocol operates on the Ethereum and Solana blockchain, issuing USDS stablecoins when borrowers deposit approved collateral.

With a 5.4 billion market cap, USDS is the third most popular stablecoin after USDT and USDC, and the most widely used digital dollar issued under a decentralized model.

S&P’s decision reflects a growing push to apply standardized financial metrics to DeFi, where protocols have historically operated outside conventional credit frameworks.

“The issuance of a first-ever credit rating on a DeFi protocol represents a significant milestone in the evolution of decentralized finance,” S&P’s Global Head of Market Outreach, Jonathan Manley, said in statement shared with CCN.

Strengths and Weaknesses

In S&P credit ratings, a B- signifies that an obligor is vulnerable and has significant speculative characteristics.

The ratings agency highlighted weaknesses such as a risk-adjusted capital ratio of just 0.4% and reliance on revenue streams vulnerable to cryptocurrency market cycles.

Sky’s exposure to Ethena’s synthetic dollar (USDe)—given a high risk weight due to its complex peg-maintenance mechanism—was also flagged as a concern.

On the positive side, S&P acknowledged Sky’s strong record of minimal loan losses since 2020, robust smart contract audits, and a diversified liquidity reserve that includes USDC and tokenized money market funds backed by U.S. Treasuries.

Centralized vs. Decentralized Ratings

S&P’s move comes as it continues to expand its coverage of stablecoin issuers.

The agency also provides ratings for centralized issuers via its Stablecoin Stability Assessment.

Comparing different issuance models is challenging, however.

Decentralized protocols like Sky lack a central corporate entity and rely on distributed governance, introducing unique risks.

Moreover, their reserves tend to include on-chain assets like tokenized funds and other stablecoins, rather than the fully off-chain, fiat-backed reserves common among centralized issuers.

While a centralized issuer’s rating is often driven by transparency of reserves, regulatory status, and operational history, a decentralized protocol’s rating must account for code risk, governance fragility, and the potential for smart contract exploits.

In Sky’s case, the B-rating signals that despite operational resilience, the combination of regulatory uncertainty, liquidity concentration, and thin capital buffers still weighs heavily—giving USDS a very different credit profile from its centralized stablecoin peers.

Latest Editor's Picks Best Exchanges Check Out our Recommended Exchanges here

Buy Crypto Fast & Easy How To Buy Crypto With a Credit Card Now

No KYC Casinos Check Out Our Recommended No KYC Casinos