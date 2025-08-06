Search
Home / News / Crypto / SEC Greenlights Liquid Staking It Once Targeted — A Major Win for DeFi
Crypto
3 min read

SEC Greenlights Liquid Staking It Once Targeted — A Major Win for DeFi

Published
Eddie Mitchell
Published
By Eddie Mitchell
SEC greenlights liquid staking.

Certain forms of liquid staking no longer qualify as securities offerings. | Credit: sec-liquid-staking-win-defi

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • Certain crypto staking activities no longer constitute securities offerings.
  • Former SEC staffers have criticized the guidance and compared it to the Lehman Brothers.
  • The move could pave the way for enabling Ethereum ETF staking.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Division of Corporation Finance has issued guidance granting certain liquid staking services a conditional green light and exempting them from registration under federal securities laws.

Top Trending Crypto Articles

Liquid Staking

Per the guidance , the SEC has stated that particular crypto staking activities do not constitute securities offerings.

More specifically, these activities and their associated tokens, referred to as “Staking Receipt Tokens” (SRTs), do not fall under federal securities laws.

Interestingly, the SEC leveraged the often-criticized Howey Test to determine the status of SRTs.

This test determines whether or not a transaction constitutes an “investment contract” and thus becomes a security.

Following this test, the agency determined that SRTs do not meet the “efforts of others requirement.”

It states that because the SRT “is derived from the value of the deposited Covered Crypto Assets,” it is not an entrepreneurial or management effort of the staking provider or a third party.

Furthermore, the move could be viewed as a precursor to enabling staking services on crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs), namely Ethereum (ETH), which could see billions in fresh capital pour into funds.

The move, largely praised by the crypto industry, has also been met with dissent within the SEC.

Conflict

That said, former SEC chief of staff, Amanda Fischer, doesn’t view the development positively and likened liquid staking to the Lehman Brothers’ use of client assets as collateral for transactions. She writes:

“The SEC’s latest crypto giveaway is to bless the same type of rehypothecation that cratered Lehman Brothers — only in crypto it’s worse because you can do it without any SEC or Fed oversight.”

In response, VanEck’s Head of Digital Assets Research, Matthew Sigel, clapped back at Fischer.

There’s some division in the agency, as SEC Commissioner Caroline Crenshaw has also criticized the move for adding further confusion to the system instead of “clarifying the legal landscape.”

SEC Commissioner Hester “Crypto Mom” Peirce, naturally, supported the decision , hailing it as a”new solution to an old problem.”

She adds that this statement clarifies the SEC’s view that liquid staking activities, “in connection with protocol staking”, doesn’t constitute securities activities.

“Instead, it is a variant on the longstanding practice of depositing goods with an agent who performs a ministerial function in exchange for a receipt that evidences ownership of the goods.”

With this acknowledgment in mind, those who had been burned by the SEC under Gary Gensler, such as the co-founder of the Kraken crypto exchange, Jesse Powell, who has cheekily requested a refund on the $30 million fine the firm had to pay for its staking-as-a-service program.

Top Trending Crypto Articles

Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Eddie Mitchell
    About the Author

    Eddie Mitchell

    Eddie is a gaming and crypto writer at CCN. Covering the often weird and wonderful world of Web3 with an adoring, but skeptical eye. Prior to CCN, Eddie has spent the past seven years working his way through the crypto, finance, and technology industry. He began with PR and journalism with Bitcoin PR Buzz and BitcoinNews.com, eventually working his way to become a copywriter with a dozen firms, including the likes of Polkadot before returning to journalism in 2023. Having studied Radio production and journalism at University in the UK, Eddie spent a few years making podcasts and presenting on a local London radio station as he built up his writing chops. A lifelong skateboarder, Eddie can often be found at the skatepark or touring the streets looking for something new to try. That, or kicking back playing JRPGs on his original PSP.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    Chainlink's RWA bid evolves with "Data Streams".
    Crypto
    Aug 05, 2025 | 2:42 PM UTC21 hours ago

    Chainlink Brings Wall Street Onchain With Real-Time Stock and ETF Data

    Eddie Mitchell
    Eddie Mitchell
    Changpeng Zhao files motions against FTX case
    Crypto
    Aug 06, 2025 | 7:43 AM UTC4 hours ago

    Changpeng Zhao Wants Out of ‘Nonsensical’ $1.76B FTX Clawback Case

    Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
    Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
    Base blockchain resumes block production after a 30-minute outage caused by a surge in on-chain activity.
    Crypto
    Aug 06, 2025 | 5:57 AM UTC6 hours ago

    Coinbase’s Base Network Back Online After Temporary Hiccup

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!