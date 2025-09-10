RWA Giants Unite To Launch ERC-7943 To Power Next-Generation of Tokenization on Ethereum

Key Takeaways
As real-world asset (RWA) tokenization surges into the tens of billions, the industry is facing a critical problem: a lack of shared standards.
This week, 11 leading Web3 and fintech firms announced the launch of ERC-7943, a modular Ethereum framework that aims to create an open, interoperable standard for tokenized assets.
The new proposal arrives amid explosive growth in the sector.
Data from RWA.xyz shows that more than $28 billion in assets have already been tokenized on public blockchains, with major institutions such as BlackRock entering the space.
Yet, despite this growth, most tokenization efforts remain siloed, with closed or proprietary systems limiting scalability and institutional trust.
The initiative brings together a diverse coalition of RWA players, including Bit2Me, Brickken, Compellio, Dekalabs, DigiShares, Hacken, Forte Protocol, FullyTokenized, and RealEstate.Exchange, Stobox, and Zoth.
By uniting under ERC-7943, the group hopes to offer institutions a credible alternative to fragmented systems, promoting neutrality, modularity, and composability.
“Institutions have struggled to meet compliance requirements with blockchain’s open architecture,” said Dario Lo Buglio, the EIP’s lead author. “ERC-7943 bridges that gap. Its modular structure makes integration seamless, and the shared community support gives us the confidence to go live with production-level RWA use cases.”
The absence of a shared standard has long posed challenges to tokenization projects.
Institutions face vendor lock-in risks, poor interoperability, and inconsistent documentation.
These hurdles not only restrict innovation but also create uncertainty for regulatory alignment.
ERC-7943 aims to solve these issues by offering an open, adaptable framework that supports both institutional compliance and developer creativity.
Unlike closed systems, it allows for cross-platform collaboration and reduces the risk of fragmented adoption.
The timing is significant. With institutional adoption growing, and with tokenization positioned as a core narrative in this bull run, the establishment of a common Ethereum standard could lay the groundwork for the next wave of growth.