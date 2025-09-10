Search
Ethereum (ETH)
3 min read

RWA Giants Unite To Launch ERC-7943 To Power Next-Generation of Tokenization on Ethereum

Published
Prashant Jha
Published
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Insha Zia
A coalition of Web3 companies launches ERC-7943, an Ethereum standard designed to unify real-world asset tokenization.

A coalition of Web3 companies launches ERC-7943, an Ethereum standard designed to unify real-world asset tokenization. | Credit: Getty Images.

Key Takeaways

  • RWA giants have launched ERC-7943, a new Ethereum standard for RWA tokenization.
  • A coalition of 11 firms is backing the proposal to unify fragmented tokenization practices.
  • The framework seeks to solve institutional adoption hurdles like interoperability and compliance.

As real-world asset (RWA) tokenization surges into the tens of billions, the industry is facing a critical problem: a lack of shared standards.

This week, 11 leading Web3 and fintech firms announced the launch of ERC-7943, a modular Ethereum framework that aims to create an open, interoperable standard for tokenized assets.

Web3 Leaders Form Ethereum Coalition

The new proposal arrives amid explosive growth in the sector.

Data from RWA.xyz shows that more than $28 billion in assets have already been tokenized on public blockchains, with major institutions such as BlackRock entering the space.

Yet, despite this growth, most tokenization efforts remain siloed, with closed or proprietary systems limiting scalability and institutional trust.

Who’s Behind ERC-7943

The initiative brings together a diverse coalition of RWA players, including Bit2Me, Brickken, Compellio, Dekalabs, DigiShares, Hacken, Forte Protocol, FullyTokenized, and RealEstate.Exchange, Stobox, and Zoth.

By uniting under ERC-7943, the group hopes to offer institutions a credible alternative to fragmented systems, promoting neutrality, modularity, and composability.

“Institutions have struggled to meet compliance requirements with blockchain’s open architecture,” said Dario Lo Buglio, the EIP’s lead author. “ERC-7943 bridges that gap. Its modular structure makes integration seamless, and the shared community support gives us the confidence to go live with production-level RWA use cases.”

Why It Matters

The absence of a shared standard has long posed challenges to tokenization projects.

Institutions face vendor lock-in risks, poor interoperability, and inconsistent documentation.

These hurdles not only restrict innovation but also create uncertainty for regulatory alignment.

ERC-7943 aims to solve these issues by offering an open, adaptable framework that supports both institutional compliance and developer creativity.

Unlike closed systems, it allows for cross-platform collaboration and reduces the risk of fragmented adoption.

The timing is significant. With institutional adoption growing, and with tokenization positioned as a core narrative in this bull run, the establishment of a common Ethereum standard could lay the groundwork for the next wave of growth.

    Prashant Jha
    About the Author

    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science Engineering. Passionate about the evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, he has been a dedicated voice in the industry since 2018. Prashant’s expertise lies in regulatory reporting, where he unravels complex legal and financial developments with clarity and precision. Before joining CCN in 2024, he honed his craft at Cointelegraph, establishing himself as a trusted name in crypto journalism. His coverage spans major industry events, including the high-profile collapses of FTX, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), and LUNA, offering readers insightful analyses of their regulatory and market implications. Prashant’s technical background enables him to bridge the gap between intricate blockchain technology and its real-world applications, making his work accessible to novices and experts. Beyond his professional pursuits, Prashant is an avid music enthusiast, often exploring diverse genres to unwind. A sports lover, he has a particular passion for cricket and frequently engages in discussions about the game. His multifaceted interests and sharp journalistic instincts make him a valuable contributor to CCN, where he continues shaping the crypto landscape's narrative.
    See more
    [email protected]
