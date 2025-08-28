Aave’s New RWA Lending Platform Connects DeFi Investors and Institutional Borrowers

Aave Labs has unveiled Horizon , a new institutional lending market that lets borrowers use tokenized real‑world assets (RWAs) as collateral for stablecoin loans.
With the tokenized RWA market already worth nearly $27 billion, Horizon aims to unlock new liquidity and turn RWAs into productive assets to be used across decentralized finance (DeFi).
Horizon operates as a non-custodial lending infrastructure, where borrowing and lending are executed automatically through smart contracts.
Qualified institutional borrowers can supply RWA collateral for stablecoin loans. Anyone can provide liquidity to generate yield paid by loan interest.
Supported collateral options include tokenized money market funds from Superstate and Centrifuge, with plans to add Circle’s USYC in the future. Stablecoin lenders can supply USDC, RLUSD, and GHO.
As the market for tokenized RWAs has grown in recent years, so has the demand for new lending products that integrate tokenized collateral.
Other venues that accept tokenized RWAs as loan or trading collateral include Flux Finance, which lets whitelisted users borrow USDC or DAI against Ondo’s OUSG, a tokenized short-term U.S. Treasuries fund.
Similarly, Crypto.com and Deribit now accept BlackRock’s BUIDL as trading collateral for certain institutional traders, broadening RWA utility beyond spot lending.
As RWA tokenization drives institutional players to engage with on-chain finance, they are increasingly plugging into established DeFi markets, characterized by retail investors and crypto-native traders.
In Horizon, institutional borrowers gain access to an always-on source of liquidity and dynamic, market-based pricing.
Meanwhile, for Aave’s traditional user base, the platform creates new stable revenue opportunities rooted in safe-haven assets and low-risk lending.