Pump.fun Targets Long-Term Token Health With Creator Fees V1 and Project Ascend Upgrade
Pump.fun Targets Long-Term Token Health With Creator Fees V1 and Project Ascend Upgrade

Eddie Mitchell
By Eddie Mitchell
Edited by Insha Zia
Pump.fun looks toward token health and longevity.

Pump.fun initiated Project Ascend. | Credit: Austin DeSisto/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

Key Takeaways
  • Pump.fun will impose higher fees on low-market-cap tokens.
  • Pump.fun has earned over $820 million in lifetime revenues.
  • The PUMP token is down 39% from its launch in mid-July, but is trading up 29% for the past 7 days at $0.0038.

Web3’s memecoin machine Pump.fun may be looking to refresh its brand image with a couple of initiatives aimed at improving token sustainability.

Project Ascend

On Sept. 2, Pump.fun announced Project Ascend, which it says will generate “10x creator earnings” through “Dynamic Fees” and a 10x boost to CTO Creator Fee application processing times.

The core of the update is Dynamic Fees V1, which is a tiered fee structure for creators on PumpSwap.

Simply put, the higher the market cap for the token, the lower the creator fee.

The hope is that Pump.fun can disincentivize participants from creating junk tokens for rugpulls, pump-and-dumps, and so on.

As co-founder Alon Cohen explained , the idea is that this would allow successful projects to scale and maximize early-stage funding.

This can then be leveraged in other areas such as operational costs, marketing, and listings.

According to Pump.fun, creating will be “10x more rewarding” and will result in a massive increase in talent onboarding to its platform, “from streamers to startups.”

Pump.fun Performance

The news has spurred some positive price movement for the platform’s native token, PUMP, which is currently trading up 5.45% for the past 24 hours.

It’s increased by over 30% in the past 7 days. But, it remains down by over 38% from its launch in mid-July 2025.

The Solana-based platform has certainly cooled off from its Q3 2024 highs when it was spewing out thirty to sixty thousand tokens every day.

This figure slumped to below 10,000 in July, which to many signalled the end of its wildly successful and controversial run.

However, in August, activity spiked to above 20,000 tokens created every day, which it has averaged since.

To date, the platform has pulled over $821 million in lifetime revenues and has processed an average of $1 billion in volumes every week this year.

    Eddie Mitchell
    Eddie Mitchell

