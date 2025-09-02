Search
Somnia Token and Mainnet Launch: What's Next?
Somnia Token and Mainnet Launch: What’s Next?

Eddie Mitchell
By Eddie Mitchell
Edited by Samantha Dunn
Somnia targets Web3 gaming and on-chain entertainment.

Somnia launches token and mainnet. | Credit: Photo by Oliver Berg/picture alliance via Getty Images.

Key Takeaways
  • The Somnia testnet has recorded over 10 billion transactions since February 2025.
  • Somnia founder Paul Thomas says the network is “on track” for 60 billion monthly transactions.
  • Binance, KuCoin, MEXC, and several other exchanges will list SOMI from Sept. 2, 2025.

Somnia, a high-performance network aiming to become the backbone of on-chain entertainment and Web3 gaming, is launching its native SOMI token and mainnet today.

Somnia Launch

As per a press release shared with CCN, Somnia is launching its mainnet and SOMI token on the 2nd of September at 3pm UTC.

Somnia has sought to become one of the foremost players in the high-performance Layer-1 blockchain race, and a go-to destination for gaming and decentralized applications (dApps).

Speaking with CCN, Somnia founder Paul Thomas described it as a “Layer-1 built from the ground up for fully on-chain entertainment.”

During its testnet phase, the project reported hitting over 1 million transactions per second across 100 distributed nodes. According to the release, it later recorded 1.9 billion transactions in 24 hours.

Its testnet has reportedly processed over 10 billion transactions, with over 118 million unique wallet addresses created. In the release, Thomas explains:

“We are on track to reach 60 billion monthly transactions by enabling unique, large-scale experiences that no other blockchain can match.”

SOMI functions as a classic utility token within the ecosystem, i.e., as a currency for validator rewards, ecosystem incentives, governance, and more.

Expansion and Integration

To further its presence, the Somnia Foundation launched a $10 million grant alongside its accelerator program, Dream Catalyst, to support gaming, DeFi, AI, and SocialFi apps that have “commercial potential.”

In addition, 24 online mini-hackathons are set to take place over the next year, which will be coupled with the Somnia Dreamathon pilot.

This initiative will target real-world use cases, as well as help enterprises deploy scalable on-chain apps.

Just yesterday, Somnia announced Google Cloud as an official validator on its network. In a press release , it noted this will reinforce its capacity to grow and host Web3 games/dApps.

Furthermore, with the testnet on Google Cloud, the integration gives developers an ideal environment to build, test, and deploy new solutions and products.

Later down the line, Somnia may integrate its on-chain data with Google Cloud’s BigQuery “data warehouse” and build a new analytics platform for devs and project founders.

    Eddie Mitchell
    Eddie Mitchell

    Eddie is a gaming and crypto writer at CCN. Covering the often weird and wonderful world of Web3 with an adoring, but skeptical eye. Prior to CCN, Eddie has spent the past seven years working his way through the crypto, finance, and technology industry. He began with PR and journalism with Bitcoin PR Buzz and BitcoinNews.com, eventually working his way to become a copywriter with a dozen firms, including the likes of Polkadot before returning to journalism in 2023. Having studied Radio production and journalism at University in the UK, Eddie spent a few years making podcasts and presenting on a local London radio station as he built up his writing chops. A lifelong skateboarder, Eddie can often be found at the skatepark or touring the streets looking for something new to try. That, or kicking back playing JRPGs on his original PSP.
