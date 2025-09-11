Search
3 min read

Pump.fun Creators Claim Over $16M as PUMP Token Soars Amid Buyback

Eddie Mitchell
By Eddie Mitchell
Edited by Insha Zia
Pump.fun token creators claim over $16 million.

Pump.fun's top creators get huge payout. | Credit: Alfred Gescheidt/Getty Images.

Key Takeaways
  • Over $16 million has been claimed by Pump.fun token creators amid the “Project Ascend” initiative.
  • Pump.fun has spent $20 million as part of an ongoing  PUMP token buyback scheme.
  • The PUMP token is trading up 35% in the past week and now carries a market cap of $2 billion.

Just a week after unveiling “Project Ascend,” its overhaul of token launches and creator incentives, Pump.fun is showing signs of revival.

The platform’s update, aimed at breathing new life into its struggling PUMP token, has already sparked renewed activity and optimism among traders.

Pump.fun Payouts

According to Dune Analytics , over $16 million in creator claims have been paid out in the past 7 days. This brings the total to $19.08 million since the initiative kicked off on Sept. 2, 2025.

Pump.fun daily creator claims. | Source: Dune.

Pump.fun’s Project Ascend introduced “Dynamic Fees,” which grant token creators with higher market caps lower fees.

The rationale behind the restructuring was to deter creators with nefarious intent—those running rug pulls, scams, pump-and-dumps, and similar schemes.

Meanwhile, Pump.fun’s newly released token, PUMP, experienced a dramatic decline after its launch.

However, following the initiation of its token buyback scheme in July, the token is finally showing signs of recovery.

To date, Pump.fun has spent almost $20 million to buy back more than 3.06 billion PUMP.

Combined with Project Ascend, these efforts have pushed the PUMP token up by 35% in the past week and 61.25% in the past 30 days. It is now trading at $0.005661 with a market cap of $2 billion.

Return to Form

The rise in creator claims has coincided with a massive rise in the number of tokens created daily on the platform.

At its peak, the memecoin-creating platform was flooding the markets with tens of thousands of new tokens every day.

However, in July, daily figures fell below 10,000 for the first time, reaching a low of 3390 tokens created.

Pump.fun daily token creation rates. | Source: Dune.

As of Sept. 11, 2025, the platform has launched over 12.86 million tokens, 29,055 of which were launched in the past 24 hours.

