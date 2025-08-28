Philippines Eyes Blockchain for National Budget — Is It Realistic?

Philippine Senator Bam Aquino has proposed an ambitious plan to place the country’s national budget on blockchain, promising to make every peso spent by the government fully traceable to citizens.
If realized, the move would make the Philippines the first country to achieve such a feat and represents a dramatic step forward in the growing global trend of governments exploring blockchain applications.
On Wednesday, Aug. 27, during the Manila Tech Summit , Aquino suggested a proposal to put the national budget on blockchain.
“No one is crazy enough to put their transactions on blockchain, where every single step of the way will be logged and transparent to every single citizen,” Aquino said. “But we want to start.”
The senator added that it would make the Philippines the first country to “have our budget on the blockchain.”
However, there has not yet been any formal proposal for a blockchain-powered budget system in the country.
The idea follows several key moves into the world of blockchain and crypto in the Philippines.
Earlier this week, a bill was introduced to establish a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve for the country.
Introduced by Congressman Miguel Luis Villafuerte, the proposal aims to accumulate 10,000 BTC over five years under a 20-year lockup period.
The “increasing significance of Bitcoin in ensuring financial and economic prowess” makes it “imperative for the country to take significant legislative measures,” Villafuerte wrote.
If passed, the Philippines would become one of the first Asian countries to establish a formal sovereign Bitcoin reserve.
Placing an entire national budget on-chain is an ambitious vision that would require overcoming significant challenges.
The Philippines’ Department of Budget and Management is already experimenting with blockchain-based tracking of financial documents.
However, expanding this to cover the entire national budget would demand far more development and infrastructure.
Globally, other governments have tested similar approaches, though on a smaller scale.
However, no country has yet succeeded in putting its entire national budget on-chain.
Whether any government and its political system are ready to subject every peso or dollar spent to full public scrutiny remains an open question.