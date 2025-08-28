Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / Philippines Eyes Blockchain for National Budget — Is It Realistic?
News
3 min read

Philippines Eyes Blockchain for National Budget — Is It Realistic?

Published
Kurt Robson
Published
By Kurt Robson
The move would make the Philippines the first country to achieve such a feat.

The move would make the Philippines the first country to achieve such a feat. | Credit: Getty Images.

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • Senator Bam Aquino’s proposal to put the Philippines’ entire national budget on blockchain would be a world first.
  • The proposal comes amid broader blockchain and crypto initiatives in the Philippines, including a bill to establish a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve of 10,000 BTC.
  • No nation has yet managed to place its full national budget on-chain, raising questions about feasibility and political will.

Philippine Senator Bam Aquino has proposed an ambitious plan to place the country’s national budget on blockchain, promising to make every peso spent by the government fully traceable to citizens.

If realized, the move would make the Philippines the first country to achieve such a feat and represents a dramatic step forward in the growing global trend of governments exploring blockchain applications.

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Kraken

Kraken
promotions
Get $10 in Bitcoin when you register through a referral link from an existing member.
Coins
0x Protocol 1inch Network Aave Aavegotchi Acala Token 322
Claim Offer
CEX.IO

CEX.IO
promotions
Receive 250 USDT in trading fee balance
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 267
Claim Offer
Uniswap V2

Uniswap V2
promotions
Trusted, Secure & Crypto Friendly
Coins
Ethereum Tether Beam USD Coin Autonolas 45
Claim Offer

Philippines’ National Budget On-Chain

On Wednesday, Aug. 27, during the Manila Tech Summit , Aquino suggested a proposal to put the national budget on blockchain.

“No one is crazy enough to put their transactions on blockchain, where every single step of the way will be logged and transparent to every single citizen,” Aquino said. “But we want to start.”

The senator added that it would make the Philippines the first country to “have our budget on the blockchain.”

However, there has not yet been any formal proposal for a blockchain-powered budget system in the country.

Building on Past Advancements

The idea follows several key moves into the world of blockchain and crypto in the Philippines.

Earlier this week, a bill was introduced to establish a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve for the country.

Introduced by Congressman Miguel Luis Villafuerte, the proposal aims to accumulate 10,000 BTC over five years under a 20-year lockup period.

The “increasing significance of Bitcoin in ensuring financial and economic prowess” makes it “imperative for the country to take significant legislative measures,” Villafuerte wrote.

If passed, the Philippines would become one of the first Asian countries to establish a formal sovereign Bitcoin reserve.

How Realistic Is the Proposal?

Placing an entire national budget on-chain is an ambitious vision that would require overcoming significant challenges.

The Philippines’ Department of Budget and Management is already experimenting with blockchain-based tracking of financial documents.

However, expanding this to cover the entire national budget would demand far more development and infrastructure.

Globally, other governments have tested similar approaches, though on a smaller scale.

  • Estonia uses blockchain to secure public records and government databases.
  • Georgia has implemented blockchain for land registries to reduce corruption.
  • Brazil has piloted blockchain tools for public procurement.

However, no country has yet succeeded in putting its entire national budget on-chain.

Whether any government and its political system are ready to subject every peso or dollar spent to full public scrutiny remains an open question.

Top Picks for Bitcoin

Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Kurt Robson
    About the Author

    Kurt Robson

    Kurt Robson is a London-based reporter at CCN, specialising in the fast-moving worlds of crypto and emerging technology. He began his career covering local news in Cornwall after graduating from Falmouth University with First Class Honours in Journalism. There, he cut his teeth on everything from council meetings to missing swans. He quickly rose through the ranks to become a frontline journalist at several of the UK’s leading national newspapers. Over the years, he has interviewed musicians and celebrities, reported from courtrooms and crime scenes, and secured multiple front-page exclusives. Following the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kurt shifted his focus to technology journalism—just ahead of the AI boom. With a natural curiosity and a trained eye for emerging trends, he has found a new rhythm in reporting on innovation. At CCN, Kurt's work focuses on the cutting edge of crypto, blockchain, AI, and the evolving digital world. Drawing on his background in people-first reporting and his deep interest in disruptive tech, Kurt delivers stories that are insightful, entertaining, and human-centric.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    Crypto an increasing priority for Asia's high net-worth investors.
    Crypto
    Aug 21, 2025 | 12:22 PM UTC7 days ago

    Asian High-Net-Worth Investors Are Piling Into Crypto at Record Pace

    Eddie Mitchell
    Eddie Mitchell
    Coinbase APAC’s John O’Loghlen highlights Asia’s lead in the stablecoin race, with Hong Kong and Japan setting the pace for global adoption.
    Crypto
    August 18, 2025 11:02 AM

    Coinbase Executive Sees Asia Leading in Stablecoin Regulation and Remittance Use Cases

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    Hong Kong skyline
    Crypto
    May 11, 2024 10:00 AM

    Crypto Regulation in Asian Nations Overtakes US As The Philippines Commits To Cryptocurrency Framework

    Shraddha Sharma
    Shraddha Sharma
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!