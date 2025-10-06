Search
News
3 min read

Ondo’s Oasis Pro Deal Opens the Floodgates to US investors in Tokenized Assets

Published
Prashant Jha
Published
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Insha Zia
Ondo Finance acquires Oasis Pro.

Ondo Finance acquires Oasis Pro. | Credit: CCN

Key Takeaways

  • Ondo Finance acquires Oasis Pro, gaining access to a suite of SEC and FINRA licenses.
  • The deal arms Ondo with regulated infrastructure for tokenized securities in the U.S.
  • The tokenized securities market is projected to surpass $18 trillion by 2033.

Ondo Finance has acquired Oasis Pro, a U.S.-regulated digital asset trading firm, in a deal that gives it access to a full suite of regulatory licenses.

The acquisition provides Ondo with infrastructure to issue, trade, and manage tokenized securities in the United States—an area of growing importance as regulators push for stricter oversight.

In a sector often criticized for its lack of compliance, the move highlights how regulatory approval is becoming central to the next phase of tokenization.

What the Deal Includes

Oasis Pro’s subsidiaries bring Ondo an SEC-registered broker-dealer, an Alternative Trading System (ATS), and a Transfer Agent (TA).

Together, these licenses provide the infrastructure for a regulated on-chain capital market, from primary offerings to secondary trading.

That means Ondo can now facilitate:

  • Tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs)
  • Digital asset transfer and capitalization management
  • Primary market offerings for tokenized securities
  • Secondary trading for both public and private digital assets
  • Capital markets services such as private placements, underwriting, and M&A advisory

“We now have the most comprehensive suite of licenses and infrastructure necessary to develop compliant and regulated tokenized securities markets in the U.S.,” said Nathan Allman, CEO and founder of Ondo Finance. “This acquisition makes Ondo’s offering one of the strongest commitments to building a transparent, accessible, and compliant financial system on-chain.”

Why it Matters for Ondo

Ondo already manages more than $1.76 billion in assets across tokenized products, but the Oasis deal gives the firm a competitive edge in a fast-growing market.

Tokenization of securities is projected to exceed $18 trillion by 2033, according to industry estimates, and capturing U.S. investors is crucial to that trajectory.

Oasis Pro’s regulatory pedigree provides a crucial bridge. While many competitors navigate uncertainty or seek offshore strategies, Ondo now holds a rare foothold in one of the most tightly regulated financial arenas.

Pat LaVecchia, CEO of Oasis Pro, framed the deal as a union of infrastructure and ambition.

“This strategic combination unites an incredibly talented team, infrastructure, and expertise to build the leading trusted, regulatory-compliant platform in digital assets.”

The Bigger Picture for Ondo and RWA

The acquisition comes amid a broader wave of momentum in real-world asset tokenization.

From stablecoins to tokenized treasuries, institutional demand for compliant, blockchain-based financial products has accelerated through 2025.

Ondo’s deal with Oasis suggests the next phase will not simply be about innovation, but about winning trust through regulation.

Table of Contents
    Prashant Jha
    About the Author

    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science Engineering. Passionate about the evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, he has been a dedicated voice in the industry since 2018. Prashant’s expertise lies in regulatory reporting, where he unravels complex legal and financial developments with clarity and precision. Before joining CCN in 2024, he honed his craft at Cointelegraph, establishing himself as a trusted name in crypto journalism. His coverage spans major industry events, including the high-profile collapses of FTX, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), and LUNA, offering readers insightful analyses of their regulatory and market implications. Prashant’s technical background enables him to bridge the gap between intricate blockchain technology and its real-world applications, making his work accessible to novices and experts. Beyond his professional pursuits, Prashant is an avid music enthusiast, often exploring diverse genres to unwind. A sports lover, he has a particular passion for cricket and frequently engages in discussions about the game. His multifaceted interests and sharp journalistic instincts make him a valuable contributor to CCN, where he continues shaping the crypto landscape's narrative.
