Ondo’s Oasis Pro Deal Opens the Floodgates to US investors in Tokenized Assets

Key Takeaways
Ondo Finance has acquired Oasis Pro, a U.S.-regulated digital asset trading firm, in a deal that gives it access to a full suite of regulatory licenses.
The acquisition provides Ondo with infrastructure to issue, trade, and manage tokenized securities in the United States—an area of growing importance as regulators push for stricter oversight.
In a sector often criticized for its lack of compliance, the move highlights how regulatory approval is becoming central to the next phase of tokenization.
Oasis Pro’s subsidiaries bring Ondo an SEC-registered broker-dealer, an Alternative Trading System (ATS), and a Transfer Agent (TA).
Together, these licenses provide the infrastructure for a regulated on-chain capital market, from primary offerings to secondary trading.
That means Ondo can now facilitate:
“We now have the most comprehensive suite of licenses and infrastructure necessary to develop compliant and regulated tokenized securities markets in the U.S.,” said Nathan Allman, CEO and founder of Ondo Finance. “This acquisition makes Ondo’s offering one of the strongest commitments to building a transparent, accessible, and compliant financial system on-chain.”
Ondo already manages more than $1.76 billion in assets across tokenized products, but the Oasis deal gives the firm a competitive edge in a fast-growing market.
Tokenization of securities is projected to exceed $18 trillion by 2033, according to industry estimates, and capturing U.S. investors is crucial to that trajectory.
Oasis Pro’s regulatory pedigree provides a crucial bridge. While many competitors navigate uncertainty or seek offshore strategies, Ondo now holds a rare foothold in one of the most tightly regulated financial arenas.
Pat LaVecchia, CEO of Oasis Pro, framed the deal as a union of infrastructure and ambition.
“This strategic combination unites an incredibly talented team, infrastructure, and expertise to build the leading trusted, regulatory-compliant platform in digital assets.”
The acquisition comes amid a broader wave of momentum in real-world asset tokenization.
From stablecoins to tokenized treasuries, institutional demand for compliant, blockchain-based financial products has accelerated through 2025.
Ondo’s deal with Oasis suggests the next phase will not simply be about innovation, but about winning trust through regulation.