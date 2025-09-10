Ondo Finance Taps Ex-SEC Policy Veteran Peter Curley To Drive Global Tokenization Strategy

Key Takeaways
Ondo Finance, one of the leading players in the real-world asset (RWA) tokenization market, has appointed Peter Curley, a former U.S. Treasury and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) official, as its new head of global regulatory affairs.
Curley, who most recently worked in policy at Coinbase, will spearhead Ondo’s engagement with regulators and policymakers as the company navigates the fast-evolving market for tokenized securities.
“There has never been more consensus that bringing tokenized products to market should be an immediate regulatory priority. I look forward to advancing Ondo’s vision and contributing to global dialogue on regulation,” Curley said in a statement shared with CCN.
RWA tokenization has been one of the defining narratives of the 2025 bull market, with more than $28 billion worth of assets now on-chain, according to industry trackers.
Initially dominated by real estate-backed securities and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), tokenization has matured into a broader financial trend.
Today, tokenized private credit accounts for nearly 60% of the market, while U.S. Treasury debt makes up another third. These segments have grown rapidly thanks to greater regulatory clarity in key jurisdictions.
Despite this progress, the sector still lacks consistent rules, leaving major platforms like Ondo Finance to push for a unified global standard that institutions can follow.
The regulatory outlook for tokenization is diverging across regions:
These efforts underscore both the global appetite for tokenization and the lack of uniformity that continues to pose challenges for market participants.
By recruiting Curley, Ondo is signaling its intent to be at the center of the regulatory conversation as governments move to recognize and define the rules of tokenized finance.
The hire also positions Ondo as one of the first movers to formalize high-level regulatory strategy at a time when institutional interest in RWA tokenization is accelerating but still constrained by legal uncertainty.