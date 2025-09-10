Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / Ondo Finance Taps Ex-SEC Policy Veteran Peter Curley To Drive Global Tokenization Strategy
News
3 min read

Ondo Finance Taps Ex-SEC Policy Veteran Peter Curley To Drive Global Tokenization Strategy

Published
Prashant Jha
Published
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Insha Zia
Ondo Finance hires ex-SEC official Peter Curley to lead global regulatory strategy.

Ondo Finance hires ex-SEC official Peter Curley to lead global regulatory strategy. | Credit: Getty Images.

Share on

Key Takeaways

  • Ondo Finance hires Peter Curley, a former SEC, U.S. Treasury, and Coinbase executive, to lead global regulatory affairs.
  • RWA tokenization has surged to over $28 billion but still lacks uniform regulatory clarity.
  • Governments worldwide are accelerating efforts to release explicit frameworks for tokenized assets.

Ondo Finance, one of the leading players in the real-world asset (RWA) tokenization market, has appointed Peter Curley, a former U.S. Treasury and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) official, as its new head of global regulatory affairs.

Curley, who most recently worked in policy at Coinbase, will spearhead Ondo’s engagement with regulators and policymakers as the company navigates the fast-evolving market for tokenized securities.

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Kraken

Kraken
promotions
Get $10 in Bitcoin when you register through a referral link from an existing member.
Coins
0x Protocol 1inch Network Aave Aavegotchi Acala Token 322
Claim Offer
CEX.IO

CEX.IO
promotions
Receive 250 USDT in trading fee balance
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 267
Claim Offer
Uniswap V2

Uniswap V2
promotions
Trusted, Secure & Crypto Friendly
Coins
Ethereum Tether Beam USD Coin Autonolas 45
Claim Offer

Ondo Eyes Regulatory Clarity 

“There has never been more consensus that bringing tokenized products to market should be an immediate regulatory priority. I look forward to advancing Ondo’s vision and contributing to global dialogue on regulation,” Curley said in a statement shared with CCN.

RWA tokenization has been one of the defining narratives of the 2025 bull market, with more than $28 billion worth of assets now on-chain, according to industry trackers.

Initially dominated by real estate-backed securities and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), tokenization has matured into a broader financial trend.

Today, tokenized private credit accounts for nearly 60% of the market, while U.S. Treasury debt makes up another third. These segments have grown rapidly thanks to greater regulatory clarity in key jurisdictions.

Despite this progress, the sector still lacks consistent rules, leaving major platforms like Ondo Finance to push for a unified global standard that institutions can follow.

Governments’ Race to Define Rules

The regulatory outlook for tokenization is diverging across regions:

  • United States: Regulators generally apply the Howey Test to tokenized assets, treating most as securities. This places them under SEC jurisdiction, requiring registration or exemptions.
  • European Union: The bloc’s MiCA framework offers a clearer path, classifying asset-backed tokens as either securities or crypto-assets depending on their structure.
  • Dubai: The Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) has emerged as a global pioneer, licensing large-scale tokenization projects such as MultiBank Group’s $3 billion real estate tokenization deal with MAG and Mavryk.

These efforts underscore both the global appetite for tokenization and the lack of uniformity that continues to pose challenges for market participants.

Ondo’s Position in a Shifting Market

By recruiting Curley, Ondo is signaling its intent to be at the center of the regulatory conversation as governments move to recognize and define the rules of tokenized finance.

The hire also positions Ondo as one of the first movers to formalize high-level regulatory strategy at a time when institutional interest in RWA tokenization is accelerating but still constrained by legal uncertainty.

Top Picks for Solana

Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Prashant Jha
    About the Author

    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science Engineering. Passionate about the evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, he has been a dedicated voice in the industry since 2018. Prashant’s expertise lies in regulatory reporting, where he unravels complex legal and financial developments with clarity and precision. Before joining CCN in 2024, he honed his craft at Cointelegraph, establishing himself as a trusted name in crypto journalism. His coverage spans major industry events, including the high-profile collapses of FTX, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), and LUNA, offering readers insightful analyses of their regulatory and market implications. Prashant’s technical background enables him to bridge the gap between intricate blockchain technology and its real-world applications, making his work accessible to novices and experts. Beyond his professional pursuits, Prashant is an avid music enthusiast, often exploring diverse genres to unwind. A sports lover, he has a particular passion for cricket and frequently engages in discussions about the game. His multifaceted interests and sharp journalistic instincts make him a valuable contributor to CCN, where he continues shaping the crypto landscape's narrative.
    See more
    [email protected]
    Related News
    Chainlink price analysis
    Crypto
    Sep 04, 2025 | 12:37 PM UTC6 days ago

    Chainlink (LINK) Price Likely to Extend 38% Rally After Ondo Global Markets Launch

    Victor Olanrewaju
    Victor Olanrewaju
    ONDO price analysis
    Crypto
    Sep 03, 2025 | 2:37 PM UTC7 days ago

    ONDO to Break $1 Resistance as Tokenized Stocks, ETF Debut on Ethereum

    Victor Olanrewaju
    Victor Olanrewaju
    ONDO technical analysis
    Crypto
    May 13, 2025 10:07 AM

    Ondo Finance (ONDO) Rally Slows Down After 50% Price Increase

    Valdrin Tahiri
    Valdrin Tahiri
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!