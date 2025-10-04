Search
Neiro Co-Lead Space Cowboy Rejects Meme Status: ‘We’re a Movement!’

Kurt Robson
By Kurt Robson
Edited by Samantha Dunn

CCN interviews Neiro's Space Cowboy at Token2049 in Singapore | Source: Hameem Sarwar | Neiro

Key Takeaways
  • Space Cowboy repeatedly stressed that Neiro should not be dismissed as a meme token.
  • Neiro is framing itself as a “movement” focused on fairness, safe investment, and community.
  • The project’s community has raised over a quarter of a million dollars for grassroots causes worldwide.

At Token2049 in Singapore, Neiro’s co-lead Space Cowboy drew stares as he roamed the venue in his trademark astronaut suit, a towering figure amid the conference crowds.

Yet sitting down with CCN out of the suit, the co-lead insisted that Neiro is intent on moving past its memecoin origins to position itself as a broader, more grounded movement.

From Meme Origins to Movement

Born from the legacy of Kabosu, the Shiba Inu that inspired Dogecoin, Space Cowboy said the origins of Neiro had always felt inevitable.

He explained that many people misunderstand the phrase “sister of Doge,” because it is rooted in the real story of Dogecoin’s beginnings.

Kabosu, the dog that became the face of Dogecoin, was adopted from a shelter in Japan by schoolteacher Asuka Sato.

Kabosu’s image became the iconic vision of Doge we know today | Source: Mafo

The famous photograph of Kabosu went viral and cemented the dog’s place in internet culture as “Doge.”

After Kabosu passed away in 2023, Sato adopted another Shiba Inu and named her Neiro.

That connection, Space Cowboy told CCN, created a natural narrative bridge from Doge to Neiro — a project he immediately recognized as having the potential to capture global attention.

“I knew it was going to be big,” he said. “I saw sister of Doge, all the hype already around Doge, so I said Neiro is going to be a big, big narrative in the space.”

However, Space Cowboy does not want to be tied to the meme status that may come with the territory.

Space Cowboy at Token2049 in Singapore | Source: Neiro

“I look at it more as a movement,” he told CCN.

“It’s about creating fairness within the market, creating a safe place for an investment, [and] charity work that we do, creating a community that you can be involved in, whether you hold Neiro or you don’t,” he added.

He drew a sharp line between Neiro and other meme projects, which he likened to gambling.

“A lot of meme tokens… it can be a little bit like a casino and there’s a lot of untrustworthy teams involved with meme tokens and a lot of unknowns and a lot of people getting so and so wrecked,” he said.

“Neiro is a movement, in my opinion.”

Volatility Remains

Despite Neiro’s efforts to distance itself from the meme token label, the reality is that memecoins remain one of the most volatile corners of the crypto market.

Prices often swing wildly within hours, driven by hype cycles, online trends, and speculative trading rather than fundamentals.

This volatility can create opportunities for quick profits but also carries significant risks for everyday investors.

For Space Cowboy, he sees volatility as just part of the environment and believes the community will protect investors.

“A lot of times, volatility is what happens with the ups and the downs, but when you still have community behind that token, those are typically the ones that are most successful,” he told CCN.

An In-Demand IP

Neiro’s campaign for legitimacy reached a turning point earlier this year when the project secured an exclusive license to its intellectual property. Space Cowboy told CCN that this move has reshaped expectations in the memecoin space.

“Since we’ve obtained the IP, I would say we’ve set the status quo within the meme space,” he said.

“Now we’re seeing a ton of other large projects going after IP rights, and now money within the industry is being monetized [toward] projects that own the IP rights,” he added.

Space Cowboy said the decision to pursue the IP carried real risk over whether it was truly a necessary move, and a massive investment.

“But clearly we made the right decision because of what’s overall happening in the market now by holding the IP,” he said.

The licensing step has allowed Neiro to clamp down on copycat tokens that borrowed its branding without authorization.

“Binance, OKX, Crypto.com, they have all collaborated in removal of other projects that aren’t holding the IP rights, specifically relating to our project,” he said.

Neiro negotiated licensing rights directly from Asuka Sato, the Japanese schoolteacher who adopted Kabosu, through the “Own The Doge” DAO, which received an overwhelmingly favorable community vote.

However, the broader landscape remains saturated with thousands of competitors for Neiro.

Hundreds of meme-inspired tokens launch monthly, many of which quickly disappear after failing to capture attention.

For Neiro, the challenge lies in proving that it can build long-term value and community trust beyond the meme-driven cycles that define so much of the sector.

Charity Focused

While securing IP rights gave Neiro legitimacy in the industry, Space Cowboy insisted the project’s identity is grounded in community-led philanthropy.

“Charity has been a huge portion of our token and success and our community,” he said. “So our entire token is community based, meaning there’s no team members, everyone’s just giving their time for the token.”

He added: “No one’s paid or anything like that, but we’ve donated over a quarter of a million dollars worldwide to animal shelters [and] schools.”

The initiative has already raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for small organizations in China, Thailand, Argentina, Croatia and Turkey.

“It’s not a profit thing at this point. It’s a mission,” Space Cowboy said. “Our mission statement is do only good every day.”

Neiro deliberately avoids channeling donations through large NGOs.

“We’re not donating to large organizations that are receiving massive money from tax cuts from big companies,” he said. “We’re donating to really small organizations that you can tell really need the money.”

The impact, he added, is often direct and visible. “It’s not just a cheque either,” Space Cowboy said.

“They’re bringing in semi trucks of dog food and toys and vaccines and aid. It’s really touching when you go through and you see the pictures, or when a new community member submits videos,” he added.

This hands-on approach, Space Cowboy says, has united a global base of supporters.

Partnership Focus

Neiro is working to broaden its ecosystem through new products and collaborations.

One of its most visible steps to date has been the launch of the Serenity Card, a branded hardware wallet developed with partners from the Serenity team.

“This is our Serenity Card,” Space Cowboy said, flashing the sleek looking card to us.

“I mean, it’s an awesome card, but ultimately it’s a ledger so you can hold your funds on this. It’s nice and sleek.”

He admitted that it’s also great branding for Neiro, just another thing “that establishes us as the real deal. ”

Being seen as a “real deal” was evidently important to Space Cowboy and the rest of the Neiro team.

“You know, we hold IP rights. We have an NFT collection. We have a Serenity Card. So you can tell that there’s a lot of work going on behind the scenes for this project,” he said.

With IP rights secured, Space Cowboy said Neiro is now in a stronger position to pursue external partnerships, but hammered home how it would always be in a charitable focus.

“More avenues for generating revenue,” he explained. “So partnerships that want to use our logo with IP rights that we hold a portion of those proceeds will always go to charity with us.”

Looking ahead, Neiro’s roadmap is looking to blend increased utility and community, inviting further outreach as the project scales.

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson

    Kurt Robson is a London-based reporter at CCN, specialising in the fast-moving worlds of crypto and emerging technology. He began his career covering local news in Cornwall after graduating from Falmouth University with First Class Honours in Journalism. There, he cut his teeth on everything from council meetings to missing swans. He quickly rose through the ranks to become a frontline journalist at several of the UK’s leading national newspapers. Over the years, he has interviewed musicians and celebrities, reported from courtrooms and crime scenes, and secured multiple front-page exclusives. Following the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kurt shifted his focus to technology journalism—just ahead of the AI boom. With a natural curiosity and a trained eye for emerging trends, he has found a new rhythm in reporting on innovation. At CCN, Kurt's work focuses on the cutting edge of crypto, blockchain, AI, and the evolving digital world. Drawing on his background in people-first reporting and his deep interest in disruptive tech, Kurt delivers stories that are insightful, entertaining, and human-centric.
