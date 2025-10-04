Neiro Co-Lead Space Cowboy Rejects Meme Status: ‘We’re a Movement!’

Key Takeaways

Space Cowboy repeatedly stressed that Neiro should not be dismissed as a meme token.

Neiro is framing itself as a “movement” focused on fairness, safe investment, and community.

The project’s community has raised over a quarter of a million dollars for grassroots causes worldwide.

At Token2049 in Singapore, Neiro’s co-lead Space Cowboy drew stares as he roamed the venue in his trademark astronaut suit, a towering figure amid the conference crowds.

Yet sitting down with CCN out of the suit, the co-lead insisted that Neiro is intent on moving past its memecoin origins to position itself as a broader, more grounded movement.

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges Sponsored Disclosure We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. Bitunix promotions Receive up to $100,000 worth of exclusive gifts for newcomers upon registration. Coins 151 Bitcoin

Bitcoin Ethereum

Ethereum Tether

Tether Binance Coin

Binance Coin USD Coin

USD Coin Solana

Solana XRP

XRP Dogecoin

Dogecoin Cardano

Cardano Toncoin

Toncoin Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu Avalanche

Avalanche TRON

TRON Chainlink

Chainlink Polygon Matic

Polygon Matic Polkadot

Polkadot Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin Litecoin

Litecoin Dai

Dai NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash Stellar

Stellar Cosmos

Cosmos Filecoin

Filecoin Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic Aptos

Aptos Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph Immutable

Immutable Optimism

Optimism Arbitrum

Arbitrum VeChain

VeChain The Sandbox

The Sandbox Decentraland

Decentraland Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol Render

Render The Graph

The Graph Maker

Maker Aave

Aave Chiliz

Chiliz Helium

Helium PAX Gold

PAX Gold Compound

Compound Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token Sui

Sui Conflux Network

Conflux Network Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH OKB

OKB Uniswap

Uniswap Pepe

Pepe Ondo

Ondo Mantle

Mantle First Digital USD

First Digital USD XDC Network

XDC Network Artificial Superintelligence Alliance

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance Jupiter

Jupiter Quant

Quant Worldcoin

Worldcoin Bonk

Bonk Tether Gold

Tether Gold JITO

JITO JasmyCoin

JasmyCoin Core

Core Floki Inu

Floki Inu Ethereum Name Service

Ethereum Name Service SushiSwap

SushiSwap 1inch Network

1inch Network Tezos

Tezos Algorand

Algorand Flow

Flow Trust Wallet Token

Trust Wallet Token Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token MultiversX

MultiversX Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin Ethena

Ethena Ethena Staked USDe

Ethena Staked USDe Audius

Audius Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay Arkham

Arkham API3

API3 Bounce Token

Bounce Token Altlayer

Altlayer Aergo

Aergo Amp

Amp Aevo

Aevo Ankr

Ankr Axelar

Axelar Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance Blur

Blur Biconomy

Biconomy Tranchess

Tranchess Celer Network

Celer Network Shentu

Shentu Civic

Civic Convex Finance

Convex Finance Cartesi

Cartesi Cyber

Cyber COTI

COTI DIA

DIA dYdX

dYdX ether.fi

ether.fi FLUX

FLUX Ampleforth

Ampleforth Golem

Golem Holo

Holo IoTeX

IoTeX Illuvium

Illuvium JUST

JUST Livepeer

Livepeer Memecoin

Memecoin Manta Network

Manta Network Treasure

Treasure Mask Network

Mask Network Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol ORDI

ORDI Ontology

Ontology Phala Network

Phala Network Pendle

Pendle Portal

Portal Pyth Network

Pyth Network ConstitutionDAO

ConstitutionDAO iExec RLC

iExec RLC Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights Ravencoin

Ravencoin Storj

Storj Status

Status Spell Token

Spell Token Sun (New)

Sun (New) SuperVerse

SuperVerse Tellor

Tellor LayerZero

LayerZero Scroll

Scroll Usual

Usual Eigenlayer

Eigenlayer Hamster Kombat

Hamster Kombat Catizen

Catizen Berachain

Berachain KAITO

KAITO Pudgy Penguins

Pudgy Penguins Solayer

Solayer Bio Protocol

Bio Protocol ChainGPT

ChainGPT Cookie DAO

Cookie DAO Solv Protocol

Solv Protocol Movement

Movement DeXe

DeXe Nexo

Nexo Hyperliquid

Hyperliquid STEPN

STEPN Synthetix

Synthetix Neo

Neo APEcoin

APEcoin Gala

Gala Internet Computer

Internet Computer Pi Network No result 151 Claim Offer Bitget promotions Earn rewards worth up to 5,000 USDT on your first deposit Coins 88 Bitcoin

Bitcoin Ethereum

Ethereum Tether

Tether Litecoin

Litecoin Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash TRON

TRON Binance Coin

Binance Coin XRP

XRP Cardano

Cardano Binance USD

Binance USD USD Coin

USD Coin Polkadot

Polkadot Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token Qtum

Qtum Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic Chainlink

Chainlink Solana

Solana Polygon Matic

Polygon Matic Cosmos

Cosmos Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap The Sandbox

The Sandbox Storj

Storj iExec RLC

iExec RLC Bancor

Bancor Uniswap

Uniswap Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin 1inch Network

1inch Network Chiliz

Chiliz Aave

Aave Synthetix

Synthetix Maker

Maker Compound

Compound Theta Network

Theta Network Celo

Celo Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token Decentraland

Decentraland JUST

JUST Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity Gala

Gala Internet Computer

Internet Computer The Graph

The Graph Filecoin

Filecoin dYdX

dYdX Mask Network

Mask Network Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights Chromia

Chromia Ankr

Ankr Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol Adventure Gold

Adventure Gold Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol Celer Network

Celer Network NKN

NKN Bitget Token

Bitget Token Alchemix

Alchemix Immutable

Immutable Ethereum Name Service

Ethereum Name Service Avalanche

Avalanche Zilliqa

Zilliqa JasmyCoin

JasmyCoin Toncoin

Toncoin Convex Finance

Convex Finance Spell Token

Spell Token Holo

Holo Render Token

Render Token SushiSwap

SushiSwap MetisDAO

MetisDAO Audius

Audius Illuvium

Illuvium ARPA Chain

ARPA Chain Osmosis

Osmosis Fantom

Fantom Neo

Neo Arweave

Arweave Algorand

Algorand Kusama

Kusama XDC Network

XDC Network APEcoin

APEcoin MultiversX

MultiversX THORChain

THORChain NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol Nexo

Nexo Amp

Amp Livepeer

Livepeer PAX Gold

PAX Gold TrueUSD

TrueUSD BitTorrent

BitTorrent Golem

Golem FLUX

FLUX Helium

Helium Dai No result 88 Claim Offer WEEX promotions Enjoy up to 30,000 USDT Bonus when you sign up and complete tasks. Coins 207 Bitcoin

Bitcoin Ethereum

Ethereum Tether

Tether Dogecoin

Dogecoin Litecoin

Litecoin Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash TRON

TRON Binance Coin

Binance Coin XRP

XRP Cardano

Cardano Neo

Neo Binance USD

Binance USD USD Coin

USD Coin Polkadot

Polkadot Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token TrueUSD

TrueUSD DigiByte

DigiByte Qtum

Qtum Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic Zcash

Zcash Dash

Dash Dai

Dai Monero

Monero EOS

EOS Stellar

Stellar Chainlink

Chainlink Solana

Solana Avalanche

Avalanche Toncoin

Toncoin Cosmos

Cosmos Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap Fantom

Fantom VeChain

VeChain The Sandbox

The Sandbox Sui

Sui Kaspa

Kaspa Storj

Storj iExec RLC

iExec RLC Gnosis

Gnosis Cronos

Cronos APEcoin

APEcoin Uniswap

Uniswap Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH Algorand

Algorand PAX Gold

PAX Gold Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV BitTorrent

BitTorrent Zilliqa

Zilliqa Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin 1inch Network

1inch Network Golem

Golem Holo

Holo Chiliz

Chiliz Ontology

Ontology Aave

Aave Synthetix

Synthetix Maker

Maker Compound

Compound SushiSwap

SushiSwap Theta Network

Theta Network Tezos

Tezos Kusama

Kusama MultiversX

MultiversX Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol Celo

Celo ICON

ICON Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token Nexo

Nexo Decentraland

Decentraland Ravencoin

Ravencoin JUST

JUST Amp

Amp Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity Trust Wallet Token

Trust Wallet Token Gala

Gala Internet Computer

Internet Computer STEPN

STEPN Treasure

Treasure Optimism

Optimism Pepe

Pepe Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel Sun (New)

Sun (New) Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB Blur

Blur Arbitrum

Arbitrum Lisk

Lisk The Graph

The Graph Floki Inu

Floki Inu IOTA

IOTA Filecoin

Filecoin Helium

Helium Flow

Flow dYdX

dYdX Quant

Quant Mask Network

Mask Network Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token COTI

COTI Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights Ethereum Name Service

Ethereum Name Service Immutable

Immutable Convex Finance

Convex Finance Spell Token

Spell Token Phala Network

Phala Network Ankr

Ankr JasmyCoin

JasmyCoin Adventure Gold

Adventure Gold Aptos

Aptos Audius

Audius Civic

Civic Artificial Superintelligence Alliance

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance Livepeer

Livepeer API3

API3 Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol Cartesi

Cartesi Biconomy

Biconomy Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay FLUX

FLUX UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO OKB

OKB Stacks

Stacks Conflux Network

Conflux Network KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool Mina

Mina GMX

GMX GateToken

GateToken XDC Network

XDC Network THORChain

THORChain Kava.io

Kava.io Osmosis

Osmosis Casper

Casper Flare

Flare Astar

Astar Arweave

Arweave Moonbeam

Moonbeam Kadena

Kadena Nervos Network

Nervos Network Liquity

Liquity Core

Core MetisDAO

MetisDAO Frax

Frax Bitget Token

Bitget Token Tether Gold

Tether Gold Ronin

Ronin Axelar

Axelar Secret

Secret DeXe

DeXe Pendle

Pendle Shentu

Shentu Badger DAO

Badger DAO Ark

Ark Strike

Strike Beam

Beam Wrapped Ethereum

Wrapped Ethereum Memecoin

Memecoin Bonk

Bonk Fasttoken

Fasttoken Ethena Staked USDe

Ethena Staked USDe Ethena

Ethena Ethena USDe

Ethena USDe Portal

Portal Celestia

Celestia Sei

Sei JITO

JITO PayPal USD

PayPal USD Ondo

Ondo Mantle

Mantle Worldcoin

Worldcoin First Digital USD

First Digital USD Pyth Network

Pyth Network Neiro Ethereum

Neiro Ethereum ORDI

ORDI Arkham

Arkham Cyber

Cyber Eigenlayer

Eigenlayer Hamster Kombat

Hamster Kombat Aevo

Aevo Usual

Usual Cetus Protocol

Cetus Protocol Binance Staked SOL

Binance Staked SOL Render Token

Render Token Altlayer

Altlayer ether.fi

ether.fi Jupiter

Jupiter Tensor

Tensor Manta Network

Manta Network LayerZero

LayerZero Saga

Saga Wrapped eETH

Wrapped eETH SATS

SATS Vana

Vana Movement

Movement SuperVerse

SuperVerse Pudgy Penguins

Pudgy Penguins Bio Protocol

Bio Protocol Bittensor

Bittensor Polygon Ecosystem Token

Polygon Ecosystem Token DIA

DIA Neutron

Neutron Acala Token

Acala Token BakeryToken

BakeryToken ARPA Chain

ARPA Chain Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol Ampleforth Governance Token

Ampleforth Governance Token Catizen

Catizen NKN

NKN Tokocrypto

Tokocrypto Aergo

Aergo Gitcoin No result 207 Claim Offer

From Meme Origins to Movement

Born from the legacy of Kabosu, the Shiba Inu that inspired Dogecoin, Space Cowboy said the origins of Neiro had always felt inevitable.

He explained that many people misunderstand the phrase “sister of Doge,” because it is rooted in the real story of Dogecoin’s beginnings.

Kabosu, the dog that became the face of Dogecoin, was adopted from a shelter in Japan by schoolteacher Asuka Sato.

The famous photograph of Kabosu went viral and cemented the dog’s place in internet culture as “Doge.”

After Kabosu passed away in 2023, Sato adopted another Shiba Inu and named her Neiro.

That connection, Space Cowboy told CCN, created a natural narrative bridge from Doge to Neiro — a project he immediately recognized as having the potential to capture global attention.

“I knew it was going to be big,” he said. “I saw sister of Doge, all the hype already around Doge, so I said Neiro is going to be a big, big narrative in the space.”

However, Space Cowboy does not want to be tied to the meme status that may come with the territory.

“I look at it more as a movement,” he told CCN. “It’s about creating fairness within the market, creating a safe place for an investment, [and] charity work that we do, creating a community that you can be involved in, whether you hold Neiro or you don’t,” he added.

He drew a sharp line between Neiro and other meme projects, which he likened to gambling.

“A lot of meme tokens… it can be a little bit like a casino and there’s a lot of untrustworthy teams involved with meme tokens and a lot of unknowns and a lot of people getting so and so wrecked,” he said. “Neiro is a movement, in my opinion.”

Volatility Remains

Despite Neiro’s efforts to distance itself from the meme token label, the reality is that memecoins remain one of the most volatile corners of the crypto market.

Prices often swing wildly within hours, driven by hype cycles, online trends, and speculative trading rather than fundamentals.

This volatility can create opportunities for quick profits but also carries significant risks for everyday investors.

For Space Cowboy, he sees volatility as just part of the environment and believes the community will protect investors.

“A lot of times, volatility is what happens with the ups and the downs, but when you still have community behind that token, those are typically the ones that are most successful,” he told CCN.

An In-Demand IP

Neiro’s campaign for legitimacy reached a turning point earlier this year when the project secured an exclusive license to its intellectual property. Space Cowboy told CCN that this move has reshaped expectations in the memecoin space.

“Since we’ve obtained the IP, I would say we’ve set the status quo within the meme space,” he said. “Now we’re seeing a ton of other large projects going after IP rights, and now money within the industry is being monetized [toward] projects that own the IP rights,” he added.

Space Cowboy said the decision to pursue the IP carried real risk over whether it was truly a necessary move, and a massive investment.

“But clearly we made the right decision because of what’s overall happening in the market now by holding the IP,” he said.

The licensing step has allowed Neiro to clamp down on copycat tokens that borrowed its branding without authorization.

“Binance, OKX, Crypto.com, they have all collaborated in removal of other projects that aren’t holding the IP rights, specifically relating to our project,” he said.

Neiro negotiated licensing rights directly from Asuka Sato, the Japanese schoolteacher who adopted Kabosu, through the “Own The Doge” DAO, which received an overwhelmingly favorable community vote.

However, the broader landscape remains saturated with thousands of competitors for Neiro.

Hundreds of meme-inspired tokens launch monthly, many of which quickly disappear after failing to capture attention.

For Neiro, the challenge lies in proving that it can build long-term value and community trust beyond the meme-driven cycles that define so much of the sector.

Charity Focused

While securing IP rights gave Neiro legitimacy in the industry, Space Cowboy insisted the project’s identity is grounded in community-led philanthropy.

“Charity has been a huge portion of our token and success and our community,” he said. “So our entire token is community based, meaning there’s no team members, everyone’s just giving their time for the token.” He added: “No one’s paid or anything like that, but we’ve donated over a quarter of a million dollars worldwide to animal shelters [and] schools.”

The initiative has already raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for small organizations in China, Thailand, Argentina, Croatia and Turkey.

“It’s not a profit thing at this point. It’s a mission,” Space Cowboy said. “Our mission statement is do only good every day.”

Neiro deliberately avoids channeling donations through large NGOs.

“We’re not donating to large organizations that are receiving massive money from tax cuts from big companies,” he said. “We’re donating to really small organizations that you can tell really need the money.”

The impact, he added, is often direct and visible. “It’s not just a cheque either,” Space Cowboy said.

“They’re bringing in semi trucks of dog food and toys and vaccines and aid. It’s really touching when you go through and you see the pictures, or when a new community member submits videos,” he added.

This hands-on approach, Space Cowboy says, has united a global base of supporters.

Partnership Focus

Neiro is working to broaden its ecosystem through new products and collaborations.

One of its most visible steps to date has been the launch of the Serenity Card, a branded hardware wallet developed with partners from the Serenity team.

“This is our Serenity Card,” Space Cowboy said, flashing the sleek looking card to us. “I mean, it’s an awesome card, but ultimately it’s a ledger so you can hold your funds on this. It’s nice and sleek.”

He admitted that it’s also great branding for Neiro, just another thing “that establishes us as the real deal. ”

Being seen as a “real deal” was evidently important to Space Cowboy and the rest of the Neiro team.

“You know, we hold IP rights. We have an NFT collection. We have a Serenity Card. So you can tell that there’s a lot of work going on behind the scenes for this project,” he said.

With IP rights secured, Space Cowboy said Neiro is now in a stronger position to pursue external partnerships, but hammered home how it would always be in a charitable focus.

“More avenues for generating revenue,” he explained. “So partnerships that want to use our logo with IP rights that we hold a portion of those proceeds will always go to charity with us.”

Looking ahead, Neiro’s roadmap is looking to blend increased utility and community, inviting further outreach as the project scales.