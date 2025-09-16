Memecoin Mania Returns? Pump.fun Clocks $1B in Daily Volume

Memecoin mania may be here as Pump.fun clocks over $1 billion in 24-hour trading volumes.
It follows the platform’s implementation of “Project Ascend”, an initiative that restructured token creator payouts, fees, and launched a significant PUMP token buyback scheme.
According to data from the Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX) Jupiter, Pump.fun recorded a total trading volume of $1.02 billion on Sept. 15, up from $940 million the previous day.
Around $270 million has been recorded so far today. The news coincides with an overall uptick in Pump.fun activity.
After a major dip in daily token creation throughout July 2025, active addresses and new accounts, the memecoin machine is back on form, with tens of thousands of tokens launching every day.
According to DeFiLlama, Pump.fun has overtaken Hyperliquid to become the third-highest-earning protocol by revenue under stablecoin giants Tether and Circle.
However, that’s only in the past 24 hours, as Hyperliquid maintains its position in weekly and monthly revenues by more than double.
In addition, the total value locked (TVL) on Pump.fun has reached an all-time high of $334.81 million on Sept. 14. It stands at $319.71 million at the time of writing on Sept. 16.
As per CoinGecko, memecoins recorded over $9 billion in 24-hour trading volumes.
As platform metrics slid, the launch of the platform’s native token, PUMP, did little to reassure users of Pump.fun’s long-term prospects.
Initially, the PUMP token plummeted in value, bottoming out at $0.0023 from $0.0071 within two weeks of launch.
However, upon the rollout of “Project Ascend” at the beginning of Septemer, faith appears to have been restored.
With improved earnings for high-market-cap token creators, higher fees for lower ones, and a massive token buyback scheme, users are flocking back to the platform and the token.
As of Sept. 16, the PUMP token is trading up 1.4% in the past 24 hours and 71.19% for the past week at $0.008, above its launch price.