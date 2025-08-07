WazirX in Hot Water Over Binance Ties as Delhi High Court Demands Proof

Key Takeaways

The Delhi High Court has ordered WazirX’s parent company to produce its agreement with Binance.

WazirX claims it can’t compensate hack victims due to Binance’s control over its funds.

Binance strongly denies any association and says WazirX is misleading users.

A year after WazirX suffered a $230 million hack, the Delhi High Court is forcing the Indian exchange’s parent company, Zettai Pte. Ltd., to back up its long-standing claims: Did Binance ever acquire it?

Court Demands Concrete Proof of Binance Ties

On Wednesday, the court ordered Zettai to submit documentation showing the terms of its 2019 acquisition deal with Binance and details of any subsequent restructuring.

The decision comes after months of legal limbo and competing narratives between the two crypto firms.

WazirX, now headquartered in Singapore, has been accused of dodging accountability by blaming Binance for its financial immobility after the hack.

The court referenced Paragraph 22 of an earlier affidavit and made it clear that WazirX must either prove its Binance deal existed or stop hiding behind it.

Post-Hack Claims Put Binance Back in the Spotlight

In 2019, Binance announced that it had acquired WazirX . However, in 2022, things unraveled.

Changpeng Zhao, Binance’s then CEO, publicly walked back the announcement , saying the deal was never finalized due to confusion over operational responsibilities.

Since then, both companies have accused each other of misrepresentation, fueling a messy legal standoff that resurfaced in the wake of the July 2024 hack.

After the WazirX hack, the Indian exchange said it couldn’t redistribute unaffected user funds because Binance “controls the revenues, cash flow, and profits” of its parent firm, Zettai.

But Binance wasn’t having it.

In a sharp rebuttal, Binance said Shetty was “deflecting blame” and trying to pin the consequences of WazirX’s security failures on an unaffiliated party.

“Any suggestion of the sort is outrageously misleading,” the company stated.

Binance clarified that it had never acquired, operated, or controlled the WazirX platform and is not responsible for the consequences of the hack.

What’s Next?

With the Delhi High Court stepping in, WazirX may now be forced to reveal documents it has long kept under wraps.

The outcome could reshape not just the firm’s post-hack recovery—but also its long-disputed connection with Binance.

Whether those documents confirm an acquisition or unravel further inconsistencies, the Indian crypto community will be watching closely.

