News
3 min read

WazirX in Hot Water Over Binance Ties as Delhi High Court Demands Proof

Published
Prashant Jha
Published
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Insha Zia
Delhi High Court orders WazirX to reveal its Binance acquisition documents amid ongoing fallout from 2024 hack.

Delhi High Court orders WazirX to reveal its Binance acquisition documents amid ongoing fallout from 2024 hack. | Credit: Getty Images.

Key Takeaways

  • The Delhi High Court has ordered WazirX’s parent company to produce its agreement with Binance.
  • WazirX claims it can’t compensate hack victims due to Binance’s control over its funds.
  • Binance strongly denies any association and says WazirX is misleading users.

A year after WazirX suffered a $230 million hack, the Delhi High Court is forcing the Indian exchange’s parent company, Zettai Pte. Ltd., to back up its long-standing claims: Did Binance ever acquire it?

Court Demands Concrete Proof of Binance Ties

On Wednesday, the court ordered Zettai to submit documentation showing the terms of its 2019 acquisition deal with Binance and details of any subsequent restructuring.

The decision comes after months of legal limbo and competing narratives between the two crypto firms.

WazirX, now headquartered in Singapore, has been accused of dodging accountability by blaming Binance for its financial immobility after the hack.

Delhi High Court order for WazirX.
Court demands proof of Binance ties. Source: Delhi High Court

The court referenced Paragraph 22 of an earlier affidavit and made it clear that WazirX must either prove its Binance deal existed or stop hiding behind it.

Post-Hack Claims Put Binance Back in the Spotlight

In 2019, Binance announced that it had acquired WazirX . However, in 2022, things unraveled.

Changpeng Zhao, Binance’s then CEO, publicly walked back the announcement , saying the deal was never finalized due to confusion over operational responsibilities.

Since then, both companies have accused each other of misrepresentation, fueling a messy legal standoff that resurfaced in the wake of the July 2024 hack.

After the WazirX hack, the Indian exchange said it couldn’t redistribute unaffected user funds because Binance “controls the revenues, cash flow, and profits” of its parent firm, Zettai.

But Binance wasn’t having it.

In a sharp rebuttal, Binance said Shetty was “deflecting blame” and trying to pin the consequences of WazirX’s security failures on an unaffiliated party.

“Any suggestion of the sort is outrageously misleading,” the company stated.

Binance clarified that it had never acquired, operated, or controlled the WazirX platform and is not responsible for the consequences of the hack.

What’s Next?

With the Delhi High Court stepping in, WazirX may now be forced to reveal documents it has long kept under wraps.

The outcome could reshape not just the firm’s post-hack recovery—but also its long-disputed connection with Binance.

Whether those documents confirm an acquisition or unravel further inconsistencies, the Indian crypto community will be watching closely.

    Prashant Jha
    About the Author

    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science Engineering. Passionate about the evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, he has been a dedicated voice in the industry since 2018. Prashant’s expertise lies in regulatory reporting, where he unravels complex legal and financial developments with clarity and precision. Before joining CCN in 2024, he honed his craft at Cointelegraph, establishing himself as a trusted name in crypto journalism. His coverage spans major industry events, including the high-profile collapses of FTX, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), and LUNA, offering readers insightful analyses of their regulatory and market implications. Prashant’s technical background enables him to bridge the gap between intricate blockchain technology and its real-world applications, making his work accessible to novices and experts. Beyond his professional pursuits, Prashant is an avid music enthusiast, often exploring diverse genres to unwind. A sports lover, he has a particular passion for cricket and frequently engages in discussions about the game. His multifaceted interests and sharp journalistic instincts make him a valuable contributor to CCN, where he continues shaping the crypto landscape's narrative.
