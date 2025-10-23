Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / Hyperliquid Wants $1B to Power Its Next HYPE Token Expansion
3 min read

Hyperliquid Wants $1B to Power Its Next HYPE Token Expansion

Prashant Jha
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Insha Zia
If its $1 billion plan succeeds, Hyperliquid could become the first DEX to achieve full-scale institutional legitimacy.

Key Takeaways

  • Hyperliquid seeks to raise $1 billion through a SPAC merger.
  • Funds will be used to buy back HYPE tokens and expand the ecosystem.
  • The DEX is also expanding its engineering team to support growth.

Hyperliquid is stepping into its biggest growth phase yet.

After a breakout year that cemented its place among leading decentralized exchanges (DEXes), the platform is now looking to raise $1 billion in fresh capital through a new U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing — a move that could reshape its position in the DeFi landscape.

According to its filing, the funds will go toward general corporate purposes, with a portion likely earmarked for HYPE token buybacks and ecosystem expansion.

The raise marks Hyperliquid’s most ambitious attempt yet to bridge institutional finance and decentralized markets.

A $1 Billion Play via SPAC Merger

The SEC filing , made by Hyperliquid Strategies, outlines plans to offer up to 160 million shares of common stock through a committed equity facility with Chardan Capital Markets.

Hyperliquid Strategies is a newly formed entity created from a pending merger between Sonnet BioTherapeutics, a Nasdaq-listed biotech company, and Rorschach I LLC, a SPAC specializing in crypto and fintech ventures.

Once completed, the merger will make Hyperliquid one of the few decentralized exchanges with a publicly listed U.S. entity.

The combined company is expected to hold 12.6 million HYPE tokens—valued around $470 million—alongside $305 million in cash reserves earmarked for additional token purchases.

The company projects the merger to close by year-end 2025, with 98.8% of post-merger shares owned by Rorschach and new investors, while Sonnet shareholders retain the remaining 1.2%.

Industry analysts say this move could position Hyperliquid as a bridge between Wall Street and DeFi, blending regulated market access with decentralized trading infrastructure.

Hyperliquid is Scaling Up: Hiring and Expansion

Alongside its capital raise, Hyperliquid Labs is expanding aggressively.

The team is hiring two backend and one frontend engineer for its Singapore-based 11-member team, focusing on high-performance financial systems built with Rust.

The expansion follows a year of rapid growth, with Hyperliquid dominating the decentralized perpetuals market and rolling out a series of technical milestones, including the HIP-1 and HIP-2 upgrades that introduced fungible token standards for spot trading and automated liquidity.

The platform recently introduced live staking for fee discounts and is preparing for Season 2 airdrops that reward trading, staking, and ecosystem participation.

By the end of the year, Hyperliquid plans to expand HyperEVM, enabling DeFi dApp deployment and NFT integrations (like Hypurr) while considering token buybacks of up to 97% of supply.

These initiatives reinforce Hyperliquid’s ambition to evolve into a complete decentralized financial stack—one that seamlessly unites spot, perp, and smart-contract trading under a single architecture.

Table of Contents
    Prashant Jha
    About the Author

    Prashant Jha

