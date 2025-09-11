Hong Kong Moves Toward Looser Bank Standards for Crypto in Bid To Cement Regional Dominance

Key Takeaways

Hong Kong proposes easing banking rules for licensed stablecoins and select crypto assets.

Consultation on CRP-1 framework open until November 2025, effective January 2026.

HKMA divides crypto into two groups based on stabilization mechanisms and risk.

Hong Kong is taking another step toward cementing its status as Asia’s crypto hub, proposing looser banking requirements for institutions holding licensed stablecoins and digital assets.

On Monday, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) published a consultation paper introducing CRP-1, a new supervisory policy manual that sets out how crypto should be classified under Basel Committee standards.

The proposal, if finalized, would allow banks to treat licensed stablecoins as lower-risk assets—cutting the capital requirements currently applied under international banking rules.

New Trending Crypto Wallet Offers Sponsored Disclosure We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. Kraken promotions Get $10 in Bitcoin when you register through a referral link from an existing member. Coins 322 0x Protocol

0x Protocol 1inch Network

1inch Network Aave

Aave Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi Acala Token

Acala Token Adventure Gold

Adventure Gold Akash Network

Akash Network Alchemix

Alchemix Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay Algorand

Algorand Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab Altair

Altair Ambire AdEx

Ambire AdEx Ampleforth Governance Token

Ampleforth Governance Token Ankr

Ankr APEcoin

APEcoin API3

API3 Aptos

Aptos ARPA Chain

ARPA Chain Astar

Astar Audius

Audius Augur

Augur Augur V2

Augur V2 Avalanche

Avalanche Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity Badger DAO

Badger DAO Balancer

Balancer Bancor

Bancor Band Protocol

Band Protocol Bonded Finance

Bonded Finance Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token Basilisk

Basilisk Biconomy

Biconomy Bifrost

Bifrost Bitcoin

Bitcoin Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash BitDAO

BitDAO Blur

Blur Bluzelle

Bluzelle BitTorrent

BitTorrent Boba Network

Boba Network Solana Name Service

Solana Name Service Cardano

Cardano Cartesi

Cartesi Celer Network

Celer Network Centrifuge

Centrifuge Chain Games

Chain Games Chainlink

Chainlink Chiliz

Chiliz Chromia

Chromia Civic

Civic Compound

Compound Coin98

Coin98 Convex Finance

Convex Finance Cosmos

Cosmos COTI

COTI Crust Shadow

Crust Shadow Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token Dai

Dai Dash

Dash Decentraland

Decentraland Dent

Dent Dogecoin

Dogecoin dYdX

dYdX Energy Web Token

Energy Web Token Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin Enzyme

Enzyme EOS

EOS Ethereum

Ethereum Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic Ethereum Name Service

Ethereum Name Service Euler

Euler Fantom

Fantom Artificial Superintelligence Alliance

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance Filecoin

Filecoin Flare

Flare Flow

Flow Frax Share

Frax Share Gala

Gala Galatasaray Fan Token

Galatasaray Fan Token Gari Network

Gari Network GensoKishi Metaverse

GensoKishi Metaverse Gitcoin

Gitcoin GMX

GMX Gnosis

Gnosis Gstcoin

Gstcoin Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance Hashflow

Hashflow ICON

ICON IDEX

IDEX iExec RLC

iExec RLC Immutable

Immutable Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol Internet Computer

Internet Computer Integritee

Integritee Interlay

Interlay JasmyCoin

JasmyCoin Juno

Juno Karura

Karura Kava.io

Kava.io Keep Network

Keep Network Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 Rook

Rook KILT Protocol

KILT Protocol Kin

Kin Kintsugi

Kintsugi Kusama

Kusama Kyber Network

Kyber Network Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token Lisk

Lisk Litecoin

Litecoin Livepeer

Livepeer Loopring

Loopring Maker

Maker Marlin

Marlin Mango

Mango Marinade Staked SOL

Marinade Staked SOL Mask Network

Mask Network Merit Circle

Merit Circle Mina

Mina MIR COIN

MIR COIN Monero

Monero Moonbeam

Moonbeam Moonriver

Moonriver Multichain

Multichain MultiversX

MultiversX Moonchain

Moonchain MyNeighborAlice

MyNeighborAlice Nano

Nano NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol Nodle

Nodle Numeraire

Numeraire NYM

NYM Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol OMG Network

OMG Network Orca

Orca Orchid

Orchid Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol Oxygen

Oxygen Parallel Finance

Parallel Finance PAX Gold

PAX Gold Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol Phala Network

Phala Network Polkadot

Polkadot Polkastarter

Polkastarter Polygon Matic

Polygon Matic Powerledger

Powerledger pSTAKE Finance

pSTAKE Finance Qtum

Qtum Quant

Quant Radworks

Radworks Rarible

Rarible Raydium

Raydium Ren

Ren Request

Request XRP

XRP Robonomics.network

Robonomics.network Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool Rubic

Rubic Saber

Saber Samoyedcoin

Samoyedcoin Secret

Secret Selfkey

Selfkey Serum

Serum Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu Shiden Network

Shiden Network Siacoin

Siacoin Solana

Solana Songbird

Songbird Spell Token

Spell Token Stacks

Stacks Stafi

Stafi Star Atlas

Star Atlas Star Atlas DAO

Star Atlas DAO Stargate Finance

Stargate Finance Stellar

Stellar 1Step.Finance Step Finance

1Step.Finance Step Finance STEPN

STEPN Storj

Storj SuperCoin

SuperCoin SuperRare

SuperRare SushiSwap

SushiSwap Solar

Solar Synapse

Synapse Synthetix

Synthetix tBTC

tBTC Terra 2.0

Terra 2.0 Terra Classic

Terra Classic TerraUSD

TerraUSD Terra

Terra Terra Virtua Kolect

Terra Virtua Kolect Tether

Tether Tezos

Tezos The Graph

The Graph The Sandbox

The Sandbox THORChain

THORChain Threshold

Threshold Tokemak

Tokemak Tribe

Tribe TRON

TRON TrueFi

TrueFi UniFi Protocol

UniFi Protocol Uniswap

Uniswap USD Coin

USD Coin Waves

Waves WOO Network

WOO Network Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin Wrapped Axelar

Wrapped Axelar Wrapped Ethereum

Wrapped Ethereum yearn.finance

yearn.finance Yield Guild Games

Yield Guild Games Zcash

Zcash Beam

Beam Aevo

Aevo Altlayer

Altlayer Arkham

Arkham ether.fi

ether.fi Safe

Safe Zetachain

Zetachain Nosana

Nosana WenMoon

WenMoon Zeus Network

Zeus Network Pendle

Pendle PDATA

PDATA Big Time

Big Time Portal

Portal Gravity

Gravity Osmosis

Osmosis Kujira

Kujira Hivemapper

Hivemapper Mantle

Mantle Neutron

Neutron SagaWorld

SagaWorld Stride

Stride Renzo

Renzo CloudTx

CloudTx Balancer USD Stable Pool

Balancer USD Stable Pool 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin Crust Shadow

Crust Shadow Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin r/FortNiteBR Bricks

r/FortNiteBR Bricks Bionic

Bionic MoonSwap

MoonSwap Ambire AdEx

Ambire AdEx 00 Token

00 Token Tether EURt

Tether EURt FunFi

FunFi Gstcoin

Gstcoin Ethena

Ethena Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO Selfkey

Selfkey Terra Virtua Kolect

Terra Virtua Kolect Ampleforth

Ampleforth ForthBox

ForthBox Onyxcoin

Onyxcoin Merit Circle

Merit Circle Star Atlas DAO

Star Atlas DAO Proof Of Liquidity

Proof Of Liquidity Energy Web Token

Energy Web Token Radar

Radar Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab Hashflow

Hashflow LCX

LCX PayPal USD

PayPal USD Nano

Nano TerraUSD

TerraUSD UMA

UMA JITO

JITO EthereumPoW

EthereumPoW Moonbeam

Moonbeam Rubic

Rubic Afsc Coin

Afsc Coin SuperCoin

SuperCoin aTUSDv1 Aave Interest bearing TUSD

aTUSDv1 Aave Interest bearing TUSD Dymension

Dymension Helium

Helium Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity Pyth Network

Pyth Network Bonk

Bonk Strike

Strike MultiversX

MultiversX Jupiter

Jupiter Sui

Sui Dogwifhat

Dogwifhat Sei

Sei THORChain

THORChain Celestia

Celestia Pepe

Pepe ETC Cooperative

ETC Cooperative Arbitrum

Arbitrum Uniswap

Uniswap Shiba BSC

Shiba BSC Doge Dash

Doge Dash 1Sol

1Sol Toncoin

Toncoin Stably USD

Stably USD Kaspa

Kaspa Popcat

Popcat Mog Coin

Mog Coin Cat In A Dogs World

Cat In A Dogs World zkSync

zkSync Eigenlayer

Eigenlayer TurboStarter

TurboStarter Echelon Prime

Echelon Prime Memecoin

Memecoin GigaSwap

GigaSwap Ponke

Ponke Apu Apustaja

Apu Apustaja Athens

Athens Kamino

Kamino Clearpool

Clearpool Goldfinch

Goldfinch Morpho

Morpho Bounce Token

Bounce Token Maple Finance

Maple Finance Parcl

Parcl Covalent X Token

Covalent X Token Swell Network

Swell Network Litentry

Litentry deBridge

deBridge Puffer

Puffer Globiance USD Stablecoin

Globiance USD Stablecoin Zeta

Zeta Quantoz USDQ

Quantoz USDQ Quantoz EURQ

Quantoz EURQ Skycoin No result 322 Claim Offer RockWallet promotions Claim your exclusive $30 Crypto Bonus Coins 13 Bitcoin

Bitcoin Ethereum

Ethereum Tether

Tether Dogecoin

Dogecoin Litecoin

Litecoin Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash XRP

XRP USD Coin

USD Coin Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token Chainlink

Chainlink Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV 0x Protocol

0x Protocol Pepe

Pepe Loopring

Loopring DinoLFG

DinoLFG Worldcoin

Worldcoin MNEE No result 13 Claim Offer Bitkey promotions Trusted, Secure and Crypto Friendly Coins – Claim Offer

Lighter Rules for Licensed Stablecoins

The framework reflects Hong Kong’s new Stablecoin Ordinance, under which only licensed issuers will be allowed to operate.

Stablecoins meeting these standards could be held on bank balance sheets with reduced regulatory burden, while riskier assets would continue to face heavier treatment.

The consultation period runs until Nov. 7, 2025, with the rules expected to take effect on Jan. 1, 2026.

Industry observers say the move could lower compliance costs, encourage innovation in tokenized products, and give banks greater freedom to participate in the fast-growing stablecoin market.

Crypto Split Into Two Groups

To provide clarity, the HKMA has divided crypto into two categories.

Group 1: Assets with stabilization mechanisms and effective risk controls. Subgroup 1a covers tokenized traditional assets, while 1b includes licensed stablecoins.

Assets with stabilization mechanisms and effective risk controls. Subgroup 1a covers tokenized traditional assets, while 1b includes licensed stablecoins. Group 2: Unbacked or algorithmic crypto assets without sufficient safeguards—covering most of the current market, including Bitcoin and Ethereum.

This dual-tier system slightly diverges from strict Basel criteria but aligns with Hong Kong’s strategy of balancing innovation with risk control.

Positioning Hong Kong as a Hub

The HKMA’s move comes as regulators worldwide tighten oversight of stablecoins.

Hong Kong, however, has sought to position itself as a gateway for global digital finance by combining strict licensing with policies that encourage institutional adoption.

Only a handful of stablecoin licenses are expected to be approved initially, despite 77 applications already lodged.

Alongside the Securities and Futures Commission’s (SFC) new custody standards for trading platforms, the changes point to a coordinated effort to attract international players while ensuring resilience in the financial system.

Top Trending Crypto Articles Best Exchanges Check Out Our Recommended Exchanges Here

Buy Crypto Fast How To Buy Crypto with a Credit Card Now

Safe Crypto Gambling See Our Picks for the Best Crypto Gambling Sites