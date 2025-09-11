Hong Kong Moves Toward Looser Bank Standards for Crypto in Bid To Cement Regional Dominance

Key Takeaways
Hong Kong is taking another step toward cementing its status as Asia’s crypto hub, proposing looser banking requirements for institutions holding licensed stablecoins and digital assets.
On Monday, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) published a consultation paper introducing CRP-1, a new supervisory policy manual that sets out how crypto should be classified under Basel Committee standards.
The proposal, if finalized, would allow banks to treat licensed stablecoins as lower-risk assets—cutting the capital requirements currently applied under international banking rules.
The framework reflects Hong Kong’s new Stablecoin Ordinance, under which only licensed issuers will be allowed to operate.
Stablecoins meeting these standards could be held on bank balance sheets with reduced regulatory burden, while riskier assets would continue to face heavier treatment.
The consultation period runs until Nov. 7, 2025, with the rules expected to take effect on Jan. 1, 2026.
Industry observers say the move could lower compliance costs, encourage innovation in tokenized products, and give banks greater freedom to participate in the fast-growing stablecoin market.
To provide clarity, the HKMA has divided crypto into two categories.
This dual-tier system slightly diverges from strict Basel criteria but aligns with Hong Kong’s strategy of balancing innovation with risk control.
The HKMA’s move comes as regulators worldwide tighten oversight of stablecoins.
Hong Kong, however, has sought to position itself as a gateway for global digital finance by combining strict licensing with policies that encourage institutional adoption.
Only a handful of stablecoin licenses are expected to be approved initially, despite 77 applications already lodged.
Alongside the Securities and Futures Commission’s (SFC) new custody standards for trading platforms, the changes point to a coordinated effort to attract international players while ensuring resilience in the financial system.