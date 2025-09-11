Search
Hong Kong Moves Toward Looser Bank Standards for Crypto in Bid To Cement Regional Dominance
Hong Kong Moves Toward Looser Bank Standards for Crypto in Bid To Cement Regional Dominance

Prashant Jha
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Insha Zia
Hong Kong to let banks hold stablecoins under softer rules

Hong Kong to let banks hold stablecoins under softer rules. | Credit: Getty Images.

Key Takeaways

  • Hong Kong proposes easing banking rules for licensed stablecoins and select crypto assets.
  • Consultation on CRP-1 framework open until November 2025, effective January 2026.
  • HKMA divides crypto into two groups based on stabilization mechanisms and risk.

Hong Kong is taking another step toward cementing its status as Asia’s crypto hub, proposing looser banking requirements for institutions holding licensed stablecoins and digital assets.

On Monday, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) published a consultation paper introducing CRP-1, a new supervisory policy manual that sets out how crypto should be classified under Basel Committee standards.

The proposal, if finalized, would allow banks to treat licensed stablecoins as lower-risk assets—cutting the capital requirements currently applied under international banking rules.

Lighter Rules for Licensed Stablecoins

The framework reflects Hong Kong’s new Stablecoin Ordinance, under which only licensed issuers will be allowed to operate.

Stablecoins meeting these standards could be held on bank balance sheets with reduced regulatory burden, while riskier assets would continue to face heavier treatment.

The consultation period runs until Nov. 7, 2025, with the rules expected to take effect on Jan. 1, 2026.

Industry observers say the move could lower compliance costs, encourage innovation in tokenized products, and give banks greater freedom to participate in the fast-growing stablecoin market.

Crypto Split Into Two Groups

To provide clarity, the HKMA has divided crypto into two categories.

  • Group 1: Assets with stabilization mechanisms and effective risk controls. Subgroup 1a covers tokenized traditional assets, while 1b includes licensed stablecoins.
  • Group 2: Unbacked or algorithmic crypto assets without sufficient safeguards—covering most of the current market, including Bitcoin and Ethereum.

This dual-tier system slightly diverges from strict Basel criteria but aligns with Hong Kong’s strategy of balancing innovation with risk control.

Positioning Hong Kong as a Hub

The HKMA’s move comes as regulators worldwide tighten oversight of stablecoins.

Hong Kong, however, has sought to position itself as a gateway for global digital finance by combining strict licensing with policies that encourage institutional adoption.

Only a handful of stablecoin licenses are expected to be approved initially, despite 77 applications already lodged.

Alongside the Securities and Futures Commission’s (SFC) new custody standards for trading platforms, the changes point to a coordinated effort to attract international players while ensuring resilience in the financial system.

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science Engineering. Passionate about the evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, he has been a dedicated voice in the industry since 2018. Prashant’s expertise lies in regulatory reporting, where he unravels complex legal and financial developments with clarity and precision. Before joining CCN in 2024, he honed his craft at Cointelegraph, establishing himself as a trusted name in crypto journalism. His coverage spans major industry events, including the high-profile collapses of FTX, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), and LUNA, offering readers insightful analyses of their regulatory and market implications. Prashant’s technical background enables him to bridge the gap between intricate blockchain technology and its real-world applications, making his work accessible to novices and experts. Beyond his professional pursuits, Prashant is an avid music enthusiast, often exploring diverse genres to unwind. A sports lover, he has a particular passion for cricket and frequently engages in discussions about the game. His multifaceted interests and sharp journalistic instincts make him a valuable contributor to CCN, where he continues shaping the crypto landscape's narrative.
