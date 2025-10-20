Search
5 min read

‘Fake Compensation,’ Say Angry Binance Traders Following Market Liquidation

Published
Kurt Robson
Published
By Kurt Robson
Edited by Samantha Dunn
Binance’s $400 million compensation plan has faced backlash from traders that accused the exchange of fake payouts and using paid actors.

Binance’s “Together Initiative” faces scrutiny from disgruntled traders | Source: Pexels

Key Takeaways
  • Binance launched the “Together Initiative,” a $400 million compensation program meant to help users affected by the Oct. 10 crypto flash crash.
  • Angry users on X have accused Binance of misleading advertising and fake compensation.
  • The move wiped out roughly $19 billion in crypto market value in one day, leading to $7 billion in liquidations.

Binance’s $400 million compensation plan is facing backlash from traders who accuse the exchange of fake payouts and using paid actors.

The promised “recovery and confidence rebuilding plan” was announced to reimburse affected users from the major liquidation event brought on by the Oct. 10 flash crash. 

Binance’s Reimbursement

On Tuesday, Oct. 14, Binance announced a sweeping $400 million relief package aimed at restoring user confidence after the previous week’s record-breaking crypto crash.

Dubbed the “Together Initiative, ” the program said it would roll out compensation and liquidity support measures in the coming days, targeting traders hardest hit by Friday’s flash crash and forced liquidations.

As part of the plan, Binance said it would distribute between $4,000 and $6,000 in token vouchers to affected users, with a total of $400 million allocated for this relief round.

To qualify, users must have lost at least $50 in forced liquidations representing 30% or more of their total account value.

“The amount of each voucher will depend on the user’s loss size, loss ratio, and other considerations,” Binance explained in a Tuesday update, adding that funds would appear in eligible users’ Rewards Hub within 96 hours.

Angry Traders Speak Out

Over the past week, traders have been speaking out on X after being denied compensation by Binance, with many claiming they are not being given “sufficient reasoning.”

One user, who claims to have lost $30,000 in the liquidation, wrote:

“I’ve talked to Binance support for five days and they can’t give me any reason why I’m not eligible for Together compensation.”

Screenshots shared by several users show Binance customer service agents repeating a scripted response outlining eligibility requirements, including losses exceeding $50 and representing at least 30% of a user’s total net assets.

Traders have been speaking out on X | Source: @Crypto_Rookies on X

In another post, a user named @FilmesHGames accused Binance of false advertising, saying they had received no compensation despite meeting all the announced criteria.

“What you are doing right now looks like pure misleading advertising,” the trader wrote in a lengthy post to CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao.

“I am a small trader who was directly affected by the recent market crash. I couldn’t buy or sell anything,” they added.

“I had to forcibly close my positions to avoid losing everything. I didn’t receive even one of the thousands of vouchers you claim to be giving to affected users.”

Traders are claiming Binance ignored small traders | Source: @FilmesHGames on X

The user said they had been trading on Binance since 2017 and had previously trusted the platform, but now felt “embarrassed and humiliated.”

“I haven’t been rewarded or recognized for the losses I suffered. It makes me feel like you don’t actually care about small traders affected by the meltdown.”

In a follow-up post, the same user wrote:

“I haven’t received a single cent from the so-called compensation they claim to be paying. I’ll soon be leaving the Binance platform, my friend.”

Binance’s official support account has replied publicly, claiming agents had already explained the criteria “multiple times” and encouraged users to check past messages in their chats.

‘Paid Actor’ Allegations

CEO CZ also faces allegations that he is sharing fake accounts promoting successful reimbursements.

A post on X from user @CryptoCurb accused CZ of reposting fake engagement screenshots that exaggerated how much users received from the exchange’s fund.

“CZ doesn’t even know how much his own recovery fund is and is retweeting fake screenshots,” one user wrote in a widely shared post.

Binance has not yet publicly responded to the specific “paid actors” accusations.

Flash Crash

Global crypto markets experienced a wipeout on Oct. 10, after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a sweeping 100% tariff on all Chinese imports, a retaliatory move against Beijing’s planned export controls on rare earth minerals.

Trump said the escalation, set to take effect on Nov. 1, would also include new export restrictions on “any and all critical software.”

“It is impossible to believe that China would have taken such an action, but they have, and the rest is history,” he wrote on Truth Social.

The surprise policy threat hit crypto markets hard, wiping out around $19 billion in value in a single day, surpassing the 2020 and 2022 flash-crash events.

Over 1.6 million traders saw their positions erased, and $7 billion was liquidated within one hour.

CCN has contacted Binance for additional comment.

