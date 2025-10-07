Ethena Partners With UR Global To Expand USDe Access Across 45 Countries

Key Takeaways
Ethena, the protocol behind the synthetic dollar stablecoin USDe, has announced a partnership with UR Global, a neobank offering unified crypto and fiat accounts.
The integration makes USDe available for everyday use in more than 45 countries.
The UR app, which launched this week on iOS, Android, and web, will now allow users to hold USDe alongside fiat balances as part of the partnership.
Conversions between the stablecoin and fiat currencies will be fee-free, and bank transfer fees have also been removed, according to the launch details.
Ethena’s USDe has primarily been used within decentralized finance applications.
The UR partnership is designed to extend its reach into retail finance, enabling stablecoin use in savings and payments.
UR said it plans to roll out Mastercard debit card functionality in the coming weeks, allowing direct spending of USDe at merchants.
Users storing USDe in the UR app will also have access to yields of up to 5% APY, effectively positioning the stablecoin as an interest-bearing dollar account.
The partnership with UR comes amid a wider effort to expand the utility of stablecoins beyond trading.
Global regulators have debated stablecoin oversight throughout 2025, but projects such as Ethena are pursuing adoption through partnerships with fintech and neobank platforms.
With this integration, USDe becomes one of several stablecoins attempting to gain traction in mainstream consumer finance, alongside government-backed pilots and private sector initiatives.