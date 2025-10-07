Search
Home / News / Crypto / Ethereum (ETH) / Ethena Partners With UR Global To Expand USDe Access Across 45 Countries
Ethereum (ETH)
2 min read

Ethena Partners With UR Global To Expand USDe Access Across 45 Countries

Published
Prashant Jha
Published
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Insha Zia
Ethena integrates USDe with UR Global’s neobank app, bringing stablecoin savings and payments to users in 45+ countries.

Ethena integrates USDe with UR Global’s neobank app, bringing stablecoin savings and payments to users in 45+ countries. | Credit: Getty Images.

Share on

Key Takeaways

  • Ethena partners with UR Global to bring its USDe synthetic dollar to retail finance in 45+ countries.
  • Through the UR Global app, users can hold USDe as a dollar alternative.
  • Users will gain access to yield-bearing dollar savings, free conversions, and upcoming Mastercard spending.

Ethena, the protocol behind the synthetic dollar stablecoin USDe, has announced a partnership with UR Global, a neobank offering unified crypto and fiat accounts.

The integration makes USDe available for everyday use in more than 45 countries.

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Bitunix

Bitunix
promotions
Receive up to $100,000 worth of exclusive gifts for newcomers upon registration.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Binance Coin USD Coin 151
Claim Offer
Bitget

Bitget
promotions
Earn rewards worth up to 5,000 USDT on your first deposit
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Litecoin Bitcoin Cash 88
Claim Offer
WEEX

WEEX
promotions
Enjoy up to 30,000 USDT Bonus when you sign up and complete tasks.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 207
Claim Offer

Ethena Brings USDe to the Retail Masses

The UR app, which launched this week on iOS, Android, and web, will now allow users to hold USDe alongside fiat balances as part of the partnership.

Conversions between the stablecoin and fiat currencies will be fee-free, and bank transfer fees have also been removed, according to the launch details.

Ethena’s USDe has primarily been used within decentralized finance applications.

The UR partnership is designed to extend its reach into retail finance, enabling stablecoin use in savings and payments.

UR said it plans to roll out Mastercard debit card functionality in the coming weeks, allowing direct spending of USDe at merchants.

Users storing USDe in the UR app will also have access to yields of up to 5% APY, effectively positioning the stablecoin as an interest-bearing dollar account.

Why This Matters for ENA?

The partnership with UR comes amid a wider effort to expand the utility of stablecoins beyond trading.

Global regulators have debated stablecoin oversight throughout 2025, but projects such as Ethena are pursuing adoption through partnerships with fintech and neobank platforms.

With this integration, USDe becomes one of several stablecoins attempting to gain traction in mainstream consumer finance, alongside government-backed pilots and private sector initiatives.

Top Picks for Bitcoin

Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Prashant Jha
    About the Author

    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science Engineering. Passionate about the evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, he has been a dedicated voice in the industry since 2018. Prashant’s expertise lies in regulatory reporting, where he unravels complex legal and financial developments with clarity and precision. Before joining CCN in 2024, he honed his craft at Cointelegraph, establishing himself as a trusted name in crypto journalism. His coverage spans major industry events, including the high-profile collapses of FTX, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), and LUNA, offering readers insightful analyses of their regulatory and market implications. Prashant’s technical background enables him to bridge the gap between intricate blockchain technology and its real-world applications, making his work accessible to novices and experts. Beyond his professional pursuits, Prashant is an avid music enthusiast, often exploring diverse genres to unwind. A sports lover, he has a particular passion for cricket and frequently engages in discussions about the game. His multifaceted interests and sharp journalistic instincts make him a valuable contributor to CCN, where he continues shaping the crypto landscape's narrative.
    See more
    [email protected]
    Related News
    ENA Article
    Crypto
    September 8, 2025 2:02 PM

    Ethena (ENA) Dips Toes Into Hyperliquid Ecosystem Through Based Partnership

    Valdrin Tahiri
    Valdrin Tahiri
    Solana price analysis
    Crypto
    Oct 06, 2025 | 3:02 PM UTC19 hours ago

    Solana Sees Record $707M Crypto Investment Inflows as SOL Eyes All-Time High

    Victor Olanrewaju
    Victor Olanrewaju
    Hyperliquid price analysis
    Crypto
    May 7, 2025 9:42 AM

    HYPE Continues Its Uptrend Following Ethena’s USDe Integration on Hyperliquid

    Victor Olanrewaju
    Victor Olanrewaju
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!