Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / CZ Binance: Dips Important for Establishing Support Levels, ‘Like the Foundations of a House’ After BNB Hits ATH
News
4 min read

CZ Binance: Dips Important for Establishing Support Levels, ‘Like the Foundations of a House’ After BNB Hits ATH

Published
Kurt Robson
Published
By Kurt Robson
Edited by Insha Zia
The timing of Zhao’s remark raised eyebrows as BNB had recently surged to a record high

The timing of Zhao’s remark raised eyebrows as BNB had recently surged to a record high. | Credit: Getty Images.

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • CZ told his 1o million followers that price pullbacks are essential “foundations” for long-term stability.
  • BNB surged to an all-time high of over $1,000, supported by Binance’s ecosystem and new partnerships.
  • Despite market resilience, Binance remains under intense regulatory pressure.

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, commonly known as CZ, has sought to frame volatility as a healthy feature of crypto markets after a week that saw contrasting fortunes for two tokens tied to his name.

While Binance Coin (BNB) surged to a fresh all-time high, the newly launched ASTER token, backed by Zhao’s family office YZi Labs, tumbled more than 30% from its debut peak.

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Bitunix

Bitunix
promotions
Receive up to $100,000 worth of exclusive gifts for newcomers upon registration.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Binance Coin USD Coin 154
Claim Offer
Bitget

Bitget
promotions
Earn rewards worth up to 5,000 USDT on your first deposit
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Litecoin Bitcoin Cash 230
Claim Offer
Coinbase

Coinbase
promotions
Earn $10 in Ethereum (ETH) when you stake $100 in ETH for the first time, up to $30 in rewards
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Binance Coin USD Coin 578
Claim Offer

CZ Shares Reassurance

On Sept. 22, Zhao posted to his 10.1 million followers on X:

“Dips are important for establishing support levels, which are like foundations of a house.”

The timing of Zhao’s remark raised eyebrows as BNB had recently surged to a record high, leaving observers to question whether the comments were meant as a pre-emptive warning.

The comment also resonated with investors in ASTER, which had recently suffered a sharp sell-off after its explosive debut.

Market backdrop

According to CoinGecko data , BNB was trading at $1,024 at the time of reporting, up around 11% from $917 a week earlier.

In the past 24 hours, however, the token slipped 3%, falling from a high of $1,054.

BNB has surged over the past 7 days | Source: CoinGecko

Demand for BNB remains underpinned by Binance’s popular ecosystem.

More recently, the exchange announced a partnership with investment firm Franklin Templeton and stepped up efforts to demonstrate stronger compliance measures.

ASTER’s Dip and Rebound

Zhao’s comments carried extra weight in the context of ASTER, a project tied to his circle.

Launched on Sept. 17 with backing from YZi Labs, ASTER initially surged to nearly $1.94 before crashing to $1.33 on Sept. 22.

It later recovered to around $1.57, but remains down by a third from its launch peak despite trading volumes exceeding $2 billion in a single day.

Analysts said the sell-off was a textbook example of the “dips” Zhao described.

“The sharp retreat was likely fueled by profit-taking after its explosive rally,” CCN analyst Victor Olranrewaju said.

He suggested that $2.50 could be the next target if momentum returns, adding: “If this trend continues, ASTER may avoid a prolonged correction and set its sights on higher highs.”

Binance Under Pressure

Zhao’s remarks also arrive as Binance remains under heavy regulatory scrutiny.

The exchange has faced lawsuits and investigations across multiple jurisdictions and last year agreed to pay multibillion-dollar fines to U.S. authorities.

A group of Democratic senators, led by Elizabeth Warren, have pressed the Department of Justice (DOJ) to confirm whether Binance is meeting its obligations under the record $4.3 billion settlement reached in November 2023.

Their intervention follows reports that prosecutors may be considering easing some of the compliance measures attached to the deal, a move the senators warned would be a serious mistake.

The lawmakers also highlighted reports that Binance has lobbied U.S. officials to drop its compliance monitor and raised concerns about potential political influence.

They pointed in particular to alleged financial links between the Trump family and Binance through an investment in World Liberty Financial.

In a co-signed letter, the senators wrote that this “makes it more important than ever that the public understand the Trump administration’s interactions with, and relationship to, Binance and its employees.”

Top Trending Crypto Articles

Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Kurt Robson
    About the Author

    Kurt Robson

    Kurt Robson is a London-based reporter at CCN, specialising in the fast-moving worlds of crypto and emerging technology. He began his career covering local news in Cornwall after graduating from Falmouth University with First Class Honours in Journalism. There, he cut his teeth on everything from council meetings to missing swans. He quickly rose through the ranks to become a frontline journalist at several of the UK’s leading national newspapers. Over the years, he has interviewed musicians and celebrities, reported from courtrooms and crime scenes, and secured multiple front-page exclusives. Following the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kurt shifted his focus to technology journalism—just ahead of the AI boom. With a natural curiosity and a trained eye for emerging trends, he has found a new rhythm in reporting on innovation. At CCN, Kurt's work focuses on the cutting edge of crypto, blockchain, AI, and the evolving digital world. Drawing on his background in people-first reporting and his deep interest in disruptive tech, Kurt delivers stories that are insightful, entertaining, and human-centric.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    Changpeng "CZ" Zhao
    Business
    February 27, 2025 12:37 PM

    Changpeng Zhao Net Worth Explained: How a Real Estate Exit Made CZ Crypto’s Richest Man

    Eddie Mitchell
    Eddie Mitchell
    BTC Logo
    Crypto
    Sep 22, 2025 | 8:37 AM UTC3 hours ago

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Crashes to $112,000 — A Breakdown of the Carnage Unfolding

    Valdrin Tahiri
    Valdrin Tahiri
    Hyperliquid dumped by Arthur Hayes.
    Crypto
    Sep 22, 2025 | 10:28 AM UTC1 hour ago

    Arthur Hayes Cuts HYPE Exposure at Pivotal Moment, Still Maintains Ultra-Bullish Outlook

    Eddie Mitchell
    Eddie Mitchell
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!