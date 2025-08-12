Bitcoin Magazine Chairman and Trump Crypto Advisor Announces Ambitious $1B Bitcoin Purchase

Key Takeaways

Earlier this year, Nakamoto Holdings raised $763 million to fund its Bitcoin treasury strategy.

The firm went public via a merger with Nasdaq-listed KindlyMD.

Nakamoto has kickstarted its Bitcoin acquisitions with a single massive purchase facilitated by Anchorage Digital.

David Bailey, the chairman of Bitcoin Magazine and a campaign advisor to Donald Trump, has always dreamed of buying a billion dollars’ worth of BTC in one go.

Now, with his Bitcoin Treasury firm Nakamoto Holdings poised to spend the $763 million of capital it raised earlier this year, “tomorrow that dream comes true,” Bailey said on Monday, Aug. 11.

Top iGaming Sports Betting Sites Sponsored Disclosure We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. Jackbit promotions 100% of the first bet amount back + Rakeback up to 30% + 100 Freespins Coins 12 Bitcoin

Bitcoin Ethereum

Ethereum Tether

Tether Dogecoin

Dogecoin Litecoin

Litecoin Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash TRON

TRON Binance Coin

Binance Coin XRP

XRP USD Coin

USD Coin Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu Dash

Dash Dai

Dai Monero

Monero Chainlink

Chainlink Solana

Solana Polygon No result 12 Claim Offer Vave promotions 100% up to 4 BTC + 100FS Coins 85 Bitcoin

Bitcoin Ethereum

Ethereum Tether

Tether Dogecoin

Dogecoin Litecoin

Litecoin Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash TRON

TRON Binance Coin

Binance Coin XRP

XRP Cardano

Cardano Binance USD

Binance USD USD Coin

USD Coin Polkadot

Polkadot Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token TrueUSD

TrueUSD Zcash

Zcash Dash

Dash Dai

Dai Monero

Monero Stellar

Stellar Chainlink

Chainlink Solana

Solana Avalanche

Avalanche Polygon

Polygon Toncoin

Toncoin Cosmos

Cosmos Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin Fantom

Fantom The Sandbox

The Sandbox Sui

Sui Cronos

Cronos APEcoin

APEcoin Uniswap

Uniswap Algorand

Algorand PAX Gold

PAX Gold 1inch Network

1inch Network Chiliz

Chiliz Aave

Aave Synthetix

Synthetix Maker

Maker Compound

Compound SushiSwap

SushiSwap yearn.finance

yearn.finance Tezos

Tezos NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token Decentraland

Decentraland HEX

HEX Amp

Amp Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity Gala

Gala Treasure

Treasure Optimism

Optimism Pepe

Pepe Arbitrum

Arbitrum BitDAO

BitDAO The Graph

The Graph Quant

Quant Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token Ethereum Name Service

Ethereum Name Service Immutable

Immutable Aptos

Aptos Smooth Love Potion

Smooth Love Potion Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol Frax Share

Frax Share Loopring

Loopring LooksRare

LooksRare USDD

USDD Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool GMX

GMX Kava.io

Kava.io WOO Network

WOO Network Bone ShibaSwap

Bone ShibaSwap Synapse

Synapse Frax

Frax Tether Gold

Tether Gold Gains Network

Gains Network Pendle

Pendle Serum

Serum Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy Euro Coin

Euro Coin Magic Internet Money

Magic Internet Money Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index Mantle

Mantle Rollbit Coin

Rollbit Coin Worldcoin

Worldcoin MongCoin

MongCoin Verse

Verse Xai No result 85 Claim Offer TrustDice promotions Up to 90000 USD Welcome Package + 25 Free Spins Coins 4 Bitcoin

Bitcoin Ethereum

Ethereum Litecoin

Litecoin Tether

Tether Dogecoin

Dogecoin USD Coin

USD Coin TRON

TRON EOS

EOS Taxa Token No result Claim Offer

What Is Nakamoto Holdings?

Nakamoto made its public debut in May via a merger with the Nasdaq-listed healthcare firm, KindlyMD. Such mergers have become a popular way for Bitcoin treasury firms to gain a foothold on public markets.

With plans to launch a public Bitcoin treasury strategy, the initial deal included a massive $511.5 million PIPE (Private Investment in Public Equity) raised from over 200 investors, including crypto-native fund managers like Off the Chain Capital and more traditional players like VanEck.

As part of the merger, KindlyMD issued a further $200 million in senior secured convertible notes.

In June, the merged entity raised an additional $51.5 million via PIPE financing, bringing the total amount raised to around $763 million.

Entering the Bitcoin Treasury Big League

With Nakamoto spending its entire stash in one go, Bailey has already hinted that further raises are on the horizon.

While still short of MicroStrategy’s largest acquisitions, Nakamoto’s purchase immediately propels the firm to the Bitcoin treasury big league.

Although Bailey referred to the acquisition as a “smash buy,” for such massive purchases, company’s break the transaction into smaller chunks using a Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) strategy. This helps limit the impact on the market and ensure a more stable price throughout the transaction window.

Buying $1 Billion BTC

In a May press release , anchorage digital said it “will provide custody and trading services to KindlyMD for its Bitcoin treasury operations once the merger with Nakamoto closes.”

Anchorage leverages a mix of private over the counter (OTC) markets to execute large BTC trades, splitting orders across multiple counterparties and wallets.

The firm has a strong track record of executing large transactions without destabilizing the market. For example, on July 2025, Anchorage acquired 10,141 BTC worth more than a billion dollars within a nine-hour window.

Top Picks for Bitcoin Best Exchanges for Bitcoin Get A Great Offer When You Join These Exchanges

Buy Bitcoin Fast & Easy How To Buy Bitcoin With a Credit Card Now

Best Online Casinos for Bitcoin See Our Picks for the Best Crypto Gambling Sites