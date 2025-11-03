Search
CZ's Unofficial GIGGLE Token Raised Millions for Charity — Why Are People Asking for Transparency?
CZ’s Unofficial GIGGLE Token Raised Millions for Charity — Why Are People Asking for Transparency?

Binance Founder Changpeng Zhao

CZ’s Charity Token Faces Questions Over Transparency | Credit: Photo by Pedro Fiúza/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Key Takeaways
  • On Monday, the Binance founder confirmed that $GIGGLE is not an official Giggle Academy or Binance token, distancing himself from the viral memecoin frenzy.
  • The token hit a $35 million market cap and an all-time high of $285.50 before plunging nearly 80%.
  • While Binance pledged to donate trading fees from GIGGLE to charitable causes, some are calling for more transparency.

What started as a meme-fueled donation idea loosely tied to Binance founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao’s education project has spiraled into one of the week’s wildest crypto stories.

The $GIGGLE token, inspired by Zhao’s Giggle Academy, surged more than 300% in the days before crashing below its listing price after CZ stepped in to announce it was not an official coin.

From Meme to $35 Million Market Cap

According to CCN analyst Victor Olanrewaju, the GIGGLE Fund memecoin boasted a $35 million market cap in late September, despite being created just days prior.

The chaos began when CZ sparked an accidental rally after announcing his educational project had gained $11 million in BNB donations, alongside the Giggle ticker.

The post led thousands to believe that $GIGGLE was an official product of Binance.

The frenzy intensified after a post by X user @RuneCrypto asked Zhao whether Giggle Academy would accept donations through a memecoin.

“Crypto could fund free education for all,” CZ had written earlier , highlighting his academy’s mission, though not the token’s creation.

Fueled by speculation and goodwill, the memecoin exploded.

CZ’s Clarification

On Monday, Nov. 3, CZ took to X to distance himself from the frenzy.

“The $GIGGLE meme coin is NOT an official coin launched by @GiggleAcademy. I don’t know who launched it,” he wrote.

“It’s good to see it generated so much donations. Not surprised to see @Binance donating its fees.”

Binance also stepped forward with a formal commitment to bolster the token’s charitable ambitions.

The exchange said it would donate half of all trading fees generated from the memecoin’s spot and margin markets to philanthropic projects endorsed by the GIGGLE community.

The initiative, set to launch in December 2025, is designed to channel trading activity directly into social impact funds.

“This plan allows users trading GIGGLE to contribute toward meaningful causes driven by crypto innovation,” Binance said in its announcement.

The Crash

After Binance’s and CZ’s announcements, GIGGLE’s price fell sharply and is now 80% below its all-time high.

Valdrin Tahiri, a crypto analyst at CCN, noted that GIGGLE’s price had been climbing along an ascending support trend line since late September.

After rebounding in early October, the token reached a new all-time high of $285.50 on Oct. 25, a move that proved unsustainable as prices later plunged nearly 80%.

“The negative news around CZ’s clarification intensified the sell-off,” Tahiri wrote, adding that without a bullish reversal pattern, GIGGLE could fall to a new all-time low below $25 if the trend line breaks.

While short-term charts hint at the possibility of a temporary bounce, Tahiri said momentum remains firmly to the downside, especially with sentiment weighed down by confusion over CZ’s disavowal of the token.

Transparency Questions

While some have celebrated Binance’s gesture, others in the crypto industry have questioned where the donated funds were actually going.

“Curious how much of those donation fees actually reach tangible causes versus just cycling through wallets,” posted one X user.

“Transparency on fund flow would really set $GIGGLE apart in the memecoin space,” he added.

Another wrote : “It’s great that the Giggle Fund is receiving support, but it’s essential to clarify the authenticity of those involved. Transparency in these matters helps maintain trust in the community.”

