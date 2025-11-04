CZ’s Aster Trade Backfires: Binance Founder Quips He Might Be Crypto’s Unlucky Charm

Key Takeaways

Aster price erased all gains a day after CZ fueled a rally above $1.20.

CZ joked he may be crypto’s “unlucky charm” after yet another post-buy slump.

An “anti-CZ whale” shorted Aster and made $21 million in profit.

It’s a pattern crypto traders know all too well. A big name buys, the market surges, and then, just as quickly, collapses.

This time, the starring role went to Binance founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ) and Aster, an upcoming perpetual DEX platform.

CZ: “Maybe I’m the Unlucky Charm”

On Nov. 2, CZ announced on X that he had purchased Aster (ASTR) tokens at around $0.90.

Within hours, Aster’s price skyrocketed to a monthly high of $1.20, driven by retail FOMO and whale speculation.

But just a day later, the rally vanished as fast as it appeared.

Aster’s price slid back to $0.90, wiping out all gains and sending the crypto community into a frenzy of memes and jokes about CZ’s “reverse Midas touch.”

Leaning into the irony, CZ took to X to poke fun at his track record.

“Every time I buy, prices go down,” he joked, recalling his early missteps in crypto.

In 2014, he bought Bitcoin (BTC) at $600—only to watch it crash to $200 within weeks. In 2017, his BNB purchase dropped 30% shortly after.

Still, those “bad luck” moments aged well. Bitcoin went on to hit $125,000, and BNB soared past $1,300 in later years.

However, the Binance founder said he’d learned one lesson: silence is golden.

“I won’t disclose anymore in the future,” he said. “To avoid affecting everyone’s market.”

Whale Counter Trades CZ

While CZ’s humor softened the blow, one trader found a way to turn it into a payday.

According to LookOnChain , an “anti-CZ whale” placed a massive $52.5 million short on Aster immediately after CZ’s post.

As Aster’s price collapsed to $0.82, the short position netted over $21 million in unrealized profit across two wallets.

Other whales reportedly took profits from the CZ-driven pump, rotating gains into fresh altcoin plays.

Aster’s Big Ambitions

Aster has recently emerged as a serious challenger to Hyperliquid, the current leader in decentralized perpetuals trading.

Backed by strategic investment from Binance, Aster has been dubbed the exchange’s potential answer to Hyperliquid’s dominance.

It boasts $10 billion in daily trading volume, though it still trails Hyperliquid’s $12 billion and $7.5 billion in open interest. Aster’s open interest sits at around $2.7 billion.

Despite the setback, Aster remains one of the fastest-growing DEXs in the perpetual space—though this week’s rollercoaster serves as a reminder that in crypto, even bullish developments can turn bearish in 24 hours flat.