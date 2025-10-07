Crypto ETPs Hit Record Inflows Ahead of UK FCA Ruling, Signalling Rising Retail Appetite

Crypto investment products have hit record inflows ahead of a key regulatory shift in the U.K. that will, for the first time in four years, allow everyday investors to buy crypto-linked exchange-traded notes (cETNs).
The move signals a growing mainstream appetite for digital assets as regulators ease long-standing restrictions.
Investor demand for European crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) surged to unprecedented levels in the third quarter of 2025.
According to Morningstar , the segment attracted €972 million in net inflows during the period, the highest quarterly total on record.
So far this year, inflows have reached €1.7 billion, putting 2025 on track to become a record year for the crypto ETP market.
The surge comes as investors anticipate a U.K. Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) decision that will, from Wednesday, Oct. 8, lift the ban on selling cETNs to retail investors.
The reversal aligns Britain with regulatory regimes in the EU and the U.S.
Retail access to crypto ETNs has been banned in the U.K. since 2021, after regulators deemed them too risky for ordinary investors.
However, the FCA now says the market has “evolved significantly,” highlighting improved consumer protections and better product understanding.
“Since we restricted retail access to cETNs, the market has evolved, and products have become more mainstream and better understood,” said David Geale, Executive Director of Payments and Digital Finance at the FCA.
“We’re providing consumers with more choice, while ensuring there are protections in place.”
The rule change will allow asset managers to list bitcoin- and ethereum-linked ETNs for retail investors.
Bitcoin-focused ETPs currently represent nearly half of all crypto ETP assets under management in Europe, Morningstar noted.
For asset managers, the FCA’s decision opens the door to millions of new investors and potentially billions of pounds in inflows.
Issuers such as CoinShares, 21Shares, and WisdomTree, which together dominate the European crypto ETP market, are now expected to expand listings on U.K. exchanges.
Despite the enthusiasm, analysts warn that retail access does not make crypto suitable for all investors.
“Crypto’s extreme price volatility often fuels over-trading and gambling-like behaviour, which has historically led to poor investor outcomes,” said Madeleine Black, Associate Analyst at Morningstar.
She added that sensible investors should treat crypto as a long-term holding, limiting exposure to no more than 5% of a diversified portfolio, with a minimum holding horizon of 10 years.
While the FCA’s policy reversal marks a major milestone for crypto, Morningstar said the next catalyst for mass adoption may come if crypto ETNs are approved within Individual Savings Accounts (ISAs) later this year.
The move would grant tax advantages to crypto investors, potentially driving far greater uptake than regulatory approval alone.
“The tax advantages of such a change could prove far more influential in driving uptake,” Black said.