Search
Home / News / Crypto / Regulation & Policy / Half of Young UK Investors Plan To Invest as FCA Approves Crypto ETNs From October 8
Regulation & Policy
4 min read

Half of Young UK Investors Plan To Invest as FCA Approves Crypto ETNs From October 8

Published
James Morales
Published
By James Morales
Edited by Samantha Dunn
young people around a computer

Half of adults under 25 said they would be open to investing in crypto ETNs. Credit: Brooke Cagle on Unsplash.

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • An FCA rule change will let retail investors in the U.K. access crypto exchange-traded notes (ETNs).
  • A recent survey suggests 50% of U.K. investors aged 18–24 are interested in crypto ETNs.
  • Reasons for their interest include being able to gain crypto exposure via tax-efficient ISAs and pension accounts.

From Oct. 8, asset managers will be able to offer exchange-traded notes (ETNs) with crypto exposure to retail investors in the U.K., lifting a ban that has been in place since 2021.

According to research by IG shared with CCN on Monday, Oct. 6, 50% of U.K. investors aged 18–24 would consider investing in crypto ETNs, signalling strong demand among the cohort.

Top Crypto Tax Accounting Software
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
CoinTracker

CoinTracker
promotions
Trusted, Secure & Crypto Friendly
Coins
Claim Offer
TokenTax

TokenTax
promotions
Save 10% on TokenTax with multi-year purchases
Coins
Claim Offer
CoinLedger

CoinLedger
promotions
Earn $100+ per referral who signs up with your link
Coins
Claim Offer

Crypto ETNs Arrive in the UK

For asset managers, the lifting of the FCA embargo on crypto ETNs opens up one of the largest securities exchanges in the world—the London Stock Exchange.

Among potential issuers, Blackrock is at the front of the queue to list a Bitcoin ETN in London. Bitwise, WisdomTree, and 21Shares, which all list equivalent ETNs for qualified investors, are widely expected to follow suit.

In the meantime, 21Shares has partnered with Stratephy to make its existing products available to investors in the U.K.

The company currently offers crypto ETNs spanning Bitcoin, Ether and an array of altcoins. These can be accessed by retail investors on a network of European exchanges.

Significant Interest Among Young Investors

According to the IG survey, 30% of adults in the U.K. are open to investing in crypto ETNs,  a figure that rises to 50% among 18-24-year-olds.

Those numbers are considerably higher than current crypto ownership rates in the country. A 2024 FCA survey found that around 12% of the U.K. population owned crypto, with the average value of holdings sitting at £1,842.

The discrepancy suggests British investors are drawn to the enhanced credibility of the ETN wrapper. Meanwhile, the IG report suggests a potential tax advantage may also explain the difference.

Tax Advantages of Regulated Crypto Products

Under U.K. regulation, investors can shelter deposits made into a stocks and shares ISA (interest savings account) from capital gains tax, up to a maximum allowance of £20,000 per year.

Meanwhile, deposits made into a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) account are eligible for government contributions that offset income tax.

However, both schemes are restricted to certain “qualifying investments,” which include shares listed on an eligible stock exchange, government bonds, and U.K.-recognised ETFs.

Among survey respondents who said they were likely to invest in crypto ETNs, 19% highlighted the ability to hold crypto within tax-efficient wrappers as a key advantage.

It is important to note that ETNs aren’t eligible for ISA tax relief. And although SIPP rules don’t explicitly prohibit ETNs, whether providers would be able to offer crypto products in a regulated manner remains to be seen.

For now, the only sure way for U.K. investors to incorporate crypto exposure into tax-sheltered accounts is via  treasury companies like Strategy.

However, according to IG, there is strong public support for widening the eligibility criteria for qualified investments.

The survey found that 41% of respondents favored allowing crypto ETNs in ISAs, compared to just 20% who opposed the idea. For pension accounts, 37% supported their inclusion versus 21% who opposed it.

Top Trending Crypto Articles
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    James Morales
    About the Author

    James Morales

    James Morales is CCN’s blockchain and crypto policy reporter. He has been working in the news media since 2020, writing about topics such as payments, banking and financial technology. These days, he likes to explore the latest blockchain innovations and the evolving landscape of global crypto regulation. With an educational background in social anthropology and media studies, James uses his platform as a journalist to explore how new technologies work, why they matter and how they might shape our future.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    The governments of the U.K. and the U.S. have agreed to establish a new “Transatlantic Taskforce for Markets of the Future.”
    Crypto
    September 23, 2025 2:32 PM

    US–UK Transatlantic Taskforce Launches Ahead of FCA’s October Crypto ETN Access

    James Morales
    James Morales
    With their immutable ledgers and public verifiability, blockchains like Solana could help resolve the “AI trust crisis,” Superteam UK argues.
    Bitcoin (BTC)
    September 10, 2025 2:53 PM

    BlackRock Readies Bitcoin ETP in the UK in October as Bitcoin Price Surges to 114K

    James Morales
    James Morales
    BlackRock’s proposed iShares Bitcoin Premium Income ETF uses covered calls to turn BTC volatility into yield
    Crypto
    September 12, 2025 9:12 AM

    BlackRock Looks To Tokenize Its Blockbuster ETFs for 24/7 Trading

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!