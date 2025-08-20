Bullish Makes History With First-Ever U.S. IPO Fully Settled in Stablecoins

Key Takeaways
Peter Thiel-backed crypto exchange Bullish has rewritten Wall Street history.
Its blockbuster $1.15 billion IPO didn’t just make headlines for its size—it became the first U.S. initial public offering to settle proceeds entirely in stablecoins.
Most of the funds came through Circle’s USDC and EURC, while others—including Ripple’s RLUSD, PayPal’s PYUSD, and Societe Generale’s USDCV/EURCV—rounded out the mix.
Notably, Tether’s USDT, the market’s largest stablecoin, was left out of the transaction.
Coinbase acted as the sole custodian of the assets, managing all stablecoin flows. CEO Brian Armstrong didn’t mince words about the milestone:
“Getting your IPO proceeds in stablecoins is a baller move. Big moment for all of crypto. Soon this will be the new normal,” Armstrong said.
Most of the stablecoins were issued on the Solana blockchain, chosen for its speed and cost efficiency.
Bullish initially planned to raise $629 million , but demand pushed the final haul to $1.15 billion from 30 million shares at $37 each.
The fact that such a high-profile IPO was processed entirely through stablecoins marks a turning point—not just for crypto, but for traditional markets, too.
Stablecoin settlements are increasingly being tested in big-ticket deals.
Earlier this year, Binance’s $2 billion acquisition of Abu Dhabi’s MGX was also largely settled in stablecoins.
With the U.S. GENIUS Act providing regulatory clarity, more institutions are expected to follow suit.
For now, Bullish’s IPO is being hailed as a blueprint for how financial markets may operate in the near future.