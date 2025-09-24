BNB Chain Proposes Faster Blocks, Cheaper Gas to Compete With Solana, Base

Binance’s flagship blockchain network could be cutting its transaction fees in half and almost doubling its block production speed, according to the latest proposal from its validators.
It comes as the crypto exchange’s BNB token soars to all-time highs (ATHs) above $1,000, and trading activity surges on Binance.
Binance’s BNB Chain validators are proposing a major upgrade to the BNB Smart Chain (BSC) network that will slash gas fees in half and speed up block production.
As per the proposal, gas charges will be reduced from 0.1 Gwei to 0.05 Gwei, and block intervals will be accelerated to 450 milliseconds from 750 milliseconds.
In real terms, this could see transaction costs lowered to around $0.001 per transaction.
The rationale? Trading activity is now dominant on BNB chain, with swap-related transactions increasing by 67% between January and June this year.
If approved, the plan would bring the network’s performance on par with other low-cost chains such as Solana (SOL) and Coinbase’s Base network, making it one of the cheapest in the industry.
This would mark its third gas fee slash since April 2024, when it reduced fees from 3 Gwei to 1 Gwei, and then again in May 2025 from 1 Gwei to o.1 Gwei.
If approved, the changes will come into effect in October.
Many are praising the initiative, as it’ll make BNB Chain far more attractive to high-frequency traders and developers looking to build on the network.
Others have argued that reducing fees isn’t innovation, and have called for further decentralization of the network.
At present, BSC has just 45 validators. Solana, for example, has almost 1,000 validators.
As per Panda Academy research , they’re split into two sets: Cabinet Validators, comprising 21, and Candidate Validators, of which there are 24.
The former has high block production priority and governance weights; the latter stakes BNB and competes for block production based on stake size.
These validators have been identified as major crypto exchanges and platforms, top blockchain infrastructure and service providers, investment institutions, blockchain project teams, and wealthy BNB holders/community groups.
This is viewed as a highly centralized and opaque structure for a network of this size, which doesn’t impress those who favor transparency and decentralization above all else.