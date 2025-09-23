CZ Tweets for ‘Forgiveness’ Following Market Turbulence and Dump Allegations

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, better known as CZ, has once again become the focus of crypto market chatter after posting a cryptic message about “forgiveness.”
Shortly after posting, many traders quickly connected the remark to recent price swings and allegations of “token dumping” tied to his name.
The post came just days after CZ tried to present the recent volatility in Binance Coin (BNB) and ASTER as a natural and healthy part of crypto markets.
On Sept. 23, CZ wrote to his 10.1 million followers on X: “Forgiveness is a virtue!🙏”
The short message was enough to set off a wave of speculation, with some traders interpreting CZ’s comment as a thinly veiled response to “dump” allegations the previous day.
One X user quipped: “I forgive you for dumping the market yesterday, can you pump it back now?”
Another wrote : “Haha saying this after dumping the market is virtue!”
For supporters of CZ, however, the message served as a reminder to view short-term volatility as part of a longer journey.
The words came one day after CZ took to social media to assure his followers that dips are essential for crypto.
“Dips are important for establishing support levels, which are like foundations of a house,” he wrote.
The comments followed a dramatic week for two tokens closely tied to him.
BNB surged to an all-time high of $1,054 before easing back to $1,024, still up 11 percent on the week, according to CoinGecko.
Meanwhile, ASTER, the new token launched by YZi Labs, Zhao’s family office, plunged more than 30 percent from its debut high of $1.94 to $1.33, before rebounding to around $1.73, up over 16 percent in the last 24 hours.
The divergence left investors questioning whether Zhao’s remarks were meant to cushion sentiment, especially as ASTER’s retreat was widely attributed to profit-taking after its explosive debut.
Market watchers framed ASTER’s swings as textbook volatility.
“The sharp retreat was likely fueled by profit-taking after its explosive rally,” CCN analyst Victor Olranrewaju said.
He suggested that if momentum returns, ASTER could target $2.50 in the near term.
“If this trend continues, ASTER may avoid a prolonged correction and set its sights on higher highs,” he said.
However, the timing of Zhao’s “forgiveness” post, paired with online accusations of “dumping,” highlights the continued scrutiny around tokens linked to him.