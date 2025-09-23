Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / CZ Tweets for ‘Forgiveness’ Following Market Turbulence and Dump Allegations
News
3 min read

CZ Tweets for ‘Forgiveness’ Following Market Turbulence and Dump Allegations

Published
Kurt Robson
Published
By Kurt Robson
Edited by Samantha Dunn
CZ’s cryptic “forgiveness” tweet has sparked speculation, as traders linked it to allegations of a recent market dump.

CZ’s cryptic “forgiveness” tweet has sparked speculation, as traders linked it to allegations of a recent market dump. | Credit: David Ryder / Stringer / Getty Images.

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • CZ’s cryptic “forgiveness” tweet has sparked speculation, as traders linked it to accusations of market dumping.
  • The comments come after BNB hit a record high before easing slightly, while ASTER saw a sharp drop after its debut but quickly rebounded.
  • While some accused CZ of manipulation, experts argue the token’s moves fit standard patterns.

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, better known as CZ, has once again become the focus of crypto market chatter after posting a cryptic message about “forgiveness.”

Shortly after posting, many traders quickly connected the remark to recent price swings and allegations of “token dumping” tied to his name.

The post came just days after CZ tried to present the recent volatility in Binance Coin (BNB) and ASTER as a natural and healthy part of crypto markets.

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Bitunix

Bitunix
promotions
Receive up to $100,000 worth of exclusive gifts for newcomers upon registration.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Binance Coin USD Coin 154
Claim Offer
Bitget

Bitget
promotions
Earn rewards worth up to 5,000 USDT on your first deposit
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Litecoin Bitcoin Cash 230
Claim Offer
Coinbase

Coinbase
promotions
Earn $10 in Ethereum (ETH) when you stake $100 in ETH for the first time, up to $30 in rewards
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Binance Coin USD Coin 578
Claim Offer

CZ Tweets About Forgiveness

On Sept. 23, CZ wrote to his 10.1 million followers on X: “Forgiveness is a virtue!🙏”

The short message was enough to set off a wave of speculation, with some traders interpreting CZ’s comment as a thinly veiled response to “dump” allegations the previous day.

One X user quipped: “I forgive you for dumping the market yesterday, can you pump it back now?”

Another wrote : “Haha saying this after dumping the market is virtue!”

For supporters of CZ, however, the message served as a reminder to view short-term volatility as part of a longer journey.

A Tale of Two Tokens

The words came one day after CZ took to social media to assure his followers that dips are essential for crypto.

“Dips are important for establishing support levels, which are like foundations of a house,” he wrote.

The comments followed a dramatic week for two tokens closely tied to him.

BNB surged to an all-time high of $1,054 before easing back to $1,024, still up 11 percent on the week, according to CoinGecko.

$ASTER has shown signs of recovery | Source: CoinMarketCap

Meanwhile, ASTER, the new token launched by YZi Labs, Zhao’s family office, plunged more than 30 percent from its debut high of $1.94 to $1.33, before rebounding to around $1.73, up over 16 percent in the last 24 hours.

The divergence left investors questioning whether Zhao’s remarks were meant to cushion sentiment, especially as ASTER’s retreat was widely attributed to profit-taking after its explosive debut.

CCN Analysts on the Dip

Market watchers framed ASTER’s swings as textbook volatility.

“The sharp retreat was likely fueled by profit-taking after its explosive rally,” CCN analyst Victor Olranrewaju said.

He suggested that if momentum returns, ASTER could target $2.50 in the near term.

“If this trend continues, ASTER may avoid a prolonged correction and set its sights on higher highs,” he said.

However, the timing of Zhao’s “forgiveness” post, paired with online accusations of “dumping,” highlights the continued scrutiny around tokens linked to him.

Top Trending Crypto Articles

Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Kurt Robson
    About the Author

    Kurt Robson

    Kurt Robson is a London-based reporter at CCN, specialising in the fast-moving worlds of crypto and emerging technology. He began his career covering local news in Cornwall after graduating from Falmouth University with First Class Honours in Journalism. There, he cut his teeth on everything from council meetings to missing swans. He quickly rose through the ranks to become a frontline journalist at several of the UK’s leading national newspapers. Over the years, he has interviewed musicians and celebrities, reported from courtrooms and crime scenes, and secured multiple front-page exclusives. Following the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kurt shifted his focus to technology journalism—just ahead of the AI boom. With a natural curiosity and a trained eye for emerging trends, he has found a new rhythm in reporting on innovation. At CCN, Kurt's work focuses on the cutting edge of crypto, blockchain, AI, and the evolving digital world. Drawing on his background in people-first reporting and his deep interest in disruptive tech, Kurt delivers stories that are insightful, entertaining, and human-centric.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    The $ASTER token has endured a brutal first few days of trading, shedding 33% of its peak value before beginning to rebound.
    Crypto
    Sep 23, 2025 | 8:11 AM UTC3 hours ago

    $ASTER Price Recovers After Explosive 33% Loss, What Next?

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson
    The timing of Zhao’s remark raised eyebrows as BNB had recently surged to a record high
    Crypto
    Sep 22, 2025 | 11:47 AM UTC24 hours ago

    CZ Binance: Dips Important for Establishing Support Levels, ‘Like the Foundations of a House’ After BNB Hits ATH

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson
    Binance Alpha has supported the switch from APX tokens to $ASTER
    Crypto
    Sep 19, 2025 | 12:26 PM UTC4 days ago

    $ASTER Binance Listing Fuels October Price Speculation

    James Morales
    James Morales
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!