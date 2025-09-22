Search
Peter Thiel-Backed Avantis ($AVNT) Soars 77% on Binance and Coinbase Listings, $10M Airdrop

Kurt Robson
By Kurt Robson
Edited by Samantha Dunn
The cryptocurrency token Avantis (AVNT), backed by billionaire investor Peter Thiel, has surged as much as 77% over the past week.

The cryptocurrency token Avantis (AVNT), backed by billionaire investor Peter Thiel, has surged as much as 77% over the past week.| Credit: Nordin Catic / Getty Images.

Key Takeaways
  • Avantis ($AVNT) surged 77% in a week after being simultaneously listed on major exchanges.
  • A fully unlocked $10 million airdrop, equal to 12.5% of total supply, fueled retail participation.
  • After hitting an all-time high of $2.66, AVNT pulled back to $2.05.

The cryptocurrency token Avantis (AVNT), backed by billionaire investor Peter Thiel, has surged as much as 77% over the past week.

This surge follows a wave of major exchange listings and a high-profile airdrop campaign that pushed demand into overdrive.

Listings Spark Frenzy

The token, tied to Avantis, a decentralized exchange (DEX) for trading real-world assets (RWAs), saw its breakout move triggered by simultaneous listings on Binance, Coinbase, Upbit, Bithumb, and Crypto.com.

The coordinated rollout drew billions in trading volume, with analysts noting that the scale of the debut was “remarkable” for a newly minted digital asset.

The Avantis token has grown almost 400% since its launch on Sept. 9.

Airdrop Push

Momentum was also fueled by a $10 million airdrop , representing roughly 12.5% of the total token supply.

Distributed fully unlocked, the airdrop gave early adopters immediate liquidity, a move that differentiated Avantis from rival projects, which often lock rewards for extended periods.

The combination of exchange exposure and a freely tradable airdrop helped accelerate retail participation and drove speculative interest just days after its launch.

All-Time High

AVNT’s price spiked to an all-time high of $2.66 on Sept. 22. However, it has since dropped to $2.05 at the time of reporting.

According to CCN analyst Valdrin Tahiri, the Avantis price decrease was “preceded by bearish divergences in the Relative Strength Index and the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence.”

“AVNT will fall to the wedge’s support trend line near $1.70 if the divergences play out,” Tahiri wrote in a report.

He added that as the five-wave increase that led to the high lasted nearly 20 days, the correction will likely continue for at least the rest of September.

Most Popular
    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson

    Kurt Robson is a London-based reporter at CCN, specialising in the fast-moving worlds of crypto and emerging technology. He began his career covering local news in Cornwall after graduating from Falmouth University with First Class Honours in Journalism. There, he cut his teeth on everything from council meetings to missing swans. He quickly rose through the ranks to become a frontline journalist at several of the UK’s leading national newspapers. Over the years, he has interviewed musicians and celebrities, reported from courtrooms and crime scenes, and secured multiple front-page exclusives. Following the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kurt shifted his focus to technology journalism—just ahead of the AI boom. With a natural curiosity and a trained eye for emerging trends, he has found a new rhythm in reporting on innovation. At CCN, Kurt's work focuses on the cutting edge of crypto, blockchain, AI, and the evolving digital world. Drawing on his background in people-first reporting and his deep interest in disruptive tech, Kurt delivers stories that are insightful, entertaining, and human-centric.
