Peter Thiel-Backed Avantis ($AVNT) Soars 77% on Binance and Coinbase Listings, $10M Airdrop

The cryptocurrency token Avantis (AVNT), backed by billionaire investor Peter Thiel, has surged as much as 77% over the past week.
This surge follows a wave of major exchange listings and a high-profile airdrop campaign that pushed demand into overdrive.
The token, tied to Avantis, a decentralized exchange (DEX) for trading real-world assets (RWAs), saw its breakout move triggered by simultaneous listings on Binance, Coinbase, Upbit, Bithumb, and Crypto.com.
The coordinated rollout drew billions in trading volume, with analysts noting that the scale of the debut was “remarkable” for a newly minted digital asset.
The Avantis token has grown almost 400% since its launch on Sept. 9.
Momentum was also fueled by a $10 million airdrop , representing roughly 12.5% of the total token supply.
Distributed fully unlocked, the airdrop gave early adopters immediate liquidity, a move that differentiated Avantis from rival projects, which often lock rewards for extended periods.
The combination of exchange exposure and a freely tradable airdrop helped accelerate retail participation and drove speculative interest just days after its launch.
AVNT’s price spiked to an all-time high of $2.66 on Sept. 22. However, it has since dropped to $2.05 at the time of reporting.
According to CCN analyst Valdrin Tahiri, the Avantis price decrease was “preceded by bearish divergences in the Relative Strength Index and the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence.”
“AVNT will fall to the wedge’s support trend line near $1.70 if the divergences play out,” Tahiri wrote in a report.
He added that as the five-wave increase that led to the high lasted nearly 20 days, the correction will likely continue for at least the rest of September.