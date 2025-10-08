Bitcoin ETF 7-Day Inflow Streak Tops $5B, Outpacing September Within a Week

Over $5 billion has poured into U.S. spot Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) over the past 7 days as bullish investors work to make 2025’s Uptober rally a reality.
Ethereum (ETH) funds are also performing well, with their 7-day inflow streak nearing $2 billion.
According to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin ETFs recorded $875.61 million in daily net inflows on Oct. 7, 2025.
This marks day seven of a historic inflow streak that now totals just over $5.2 billion.
Moreover, the enormous figures have already put October’s monthly net inflow ahead of September at $4.37 billion. Outpacing it by almost $1 billion.
Notably, BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) soaked up $899.42 million on Oct. 7, followed by Valkyrie’s Bitcoin Fund (BRRR) with $4.81 million in net inflows.
The day’s figures were slightly lowered by the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), which reported $28.62 million in net outflows.
To date, GBTC has seen $24.14 billion in cumulative net outflows. IBIT has recorded $64.5 billion.
Yesterday, funds garnered $1.21 billion, their highest daily inflow of 2025 to date.
Momentum saw BTC reach a new all-time high (ATH) of $126,500. This was short-lived, as a peak price sell-off triggered a gigantic $666 million in leveraged position liquidations.
It’s a strong start to the fabled “Uptober“, crypto’s best-performing month.
As per SoSoValue data, Ethereum ETFs tallied $420.87 million in daily net inflows.
This also marks the seventh consecutive day of inflows, now totaling just over $1.89 billion.
In September, funds charted just $285.74 million in monthly net inflows. As of today, October’s monthly inflow stands at $1.22 billion.
However, funds have some way to go if they wish to outperform August and July, which pulled $3.87 billion and $5.43 billion, respectively.
Similar to BTC, Ethereum has come down from its ATH of $4,955, and is currently trading at $4,388