Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / Bitcoin ETF 7-Day Inflow Streak Tops $5B, Outpacing September Within a Week
News
3 min read

Bitcoin ETF 7-Day Inflow Streak Tops $5B, Outpacing September Within a Week

Published
Eddie Mitchell
Published
By Eddie Mitchell
Edited by Insha Zia
Bitcoin ETFs pull billions in a week.

Bitcoin ETFs are running hot. | Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images.

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs command $164.91 billion in total net assets, representing 6.78% of BTC’s market cap.
  • Bitcoin is trading down from its ATH of $126,500 at $122,922.
  • U.S. spot Ethereum ETFs hold £30.85 billion in combined net assets, or 5.67% of ETH’s market cap.

Over $5 billion has poured into U.S. spot Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) over the past 7 days as bullish investors work to make 2025’s Uptober rally a reality.

Ethereum (ETH) funds are also performing well, with their 7-day inflow streak nearing $2 billion.

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Bitunix

Bitunix
promotions
Receive up to $100,000 worth of exclusive gifts for newcomers upon registration.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Binance Coin USD Coin 151
Claim Offer
Bitget

Bitget
promotions
Earn rewards worth up to 5,000 USDT on your first deposit
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Litecoin Bitcoin Cash 88
Claim Offer
WEEX

WEEX
promotions
Enjoy up to 30,000 USDT Bonus when you sign up and complete tasks.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 207
Claim Offer

Bitcoin ETFs

According to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin ETFs recorded $875.61 million in daily net inflows on Oct. 7, 2025.

This marks day seven of a historic inflow streak that now totals just over $5.2 billion.

Moreover, the enormous figures have already put October’s monthly net inflow ahead of September at $4.37 billion. Outpacing it by almost $1 billion.

Bitcoin ETF daily inflows/outflows.
Bitcoin ETF flows. | Source: SoSoValue.

Notably, BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) soaked up $899.42 million on Oct. 7, followed by Valkyrie’s Bitcoin Fund (BRRR) with $4.81 million in net inflows.

The day’s figures were slightly lowered by the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), which reported $28.62 million in net outflows.

To date, GBTC has seen $24.14 billion in cumulative net outflows. IBIT has recorded $64.5 billion.

Yesterday, funds garnered $1.21 billion, their highest daily inflow of 2025 to date.

Momentum saw BTC reach a new all-time high (ATH) of $126,500. This was short-lived, as a peak price sell-off triggered a gigantic $666 million in leveraged position liquidations.

It’s a strong start to the fabled “Uptober“, crypto’s best-performing month.

Ethereum ETFs

As per SoSoValue data, Ethereum ETFs tallied $420.87 million in daily net inflows.

This also marks the seventh consecutive day of inflows, now totaling just over $1.89 billion.

Ethereum ETF daily inflows/outflows.
Ethereum ETF flows. | Source: SoSoValue.

In September, funds charted just $285.74 million in monthly net inflows. As of today, October’s monthly inflow stands at $1.22 billion.

However, funds have some way to go if they wish to outperform August and July, which pulled $3.87 billion and $5.43 billion, respectively.

Similar to BTC, Ethereum has come down from its ATH of $4,955, and is currently trading at $4,388

Top Picks for Bitcoin
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Eddie Mitchell
    About the Author

    Eddie Mitchell

    Eddie is a gaming and crypto writer at CCN. Covering the often weird and wonderful world of Web3 with an adoring, but skeptical eye. Prior to CCN, Eddie has spent the past seven years working his way through the crypto, finance, and technology industry. He began with PR and journalism with Bitcoin PR Buzz and BitcoinNews.com, eventually working his way to become a copywriter with a dozen firms, including the likes of Polkadot before returning to journalism in 2023. Having studied Radio production and journalism at University in the UK, Eddie spent a few years making podcasts and presenting on a local London radio station as he built up his writing chops. A lifelong skateboarder, Eddie can often be found at the skatepark or touring the streets looking for something new to try. That, or kicking back playing JRPGs on his original PSP.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    Ethereum ATH
    Crypto
    Oct 08, 2025 | 11:17 AM UTC3 hours ago

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Struggles but Optimism Growing for the Rest of 2025

    Valdrin Tahiri
    Valdrin Tahiri
    Bitcoin liquidation.
    Bitcoin (BTC)
    Oct 08, 2025 | 8:23 AM UTC6 hours ago

    Over $666M Liquidated as Bitcoin Stumbles in Attempt to Restart Bull Run

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    TRUMP memecoin issuer eyes DAT raise.
    Crypto
    Oct 08, 2025 | 10:54 AM UTC3 hours ago

    TRUMP Memecoin Firm Eyes Bold $1B Raise for Digital Asset Treasury

    Eddie Mitchell
    Eddie Mitchell
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!