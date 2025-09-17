Spain’s Largest Bank Banco Santander Kicks Off Retail Crypto Trading in Germany, Spain to Follow

Key Takeaways
Banco Santander, Spain’s biggest bank and the fourth largest in Europe, has taken a decisive step into digital assets by offering retail crypto trading through its online banking subsidiary, Openbank.
The move makes Santander one of the first major European banks to give its customers direct access to crypto alongside traditional investments.
The rollout began on Sept. 16 for Openbank users in Germany.
Customers can now buy, sell, and hold a select list of cryptocurrencies — including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Polygon (POL), and Cardano (ADA) — directly from the Openbank app and investment platform.
Additional tokens are expected to be added in the coming months.
The integration means retail clients can manage crypto trades seamlessly alongside stocks, ETFs, and investment funds, without relying on third-party exchanges.
Santander plans to extend the service to Spain by the end of September, with an EU-wide rollout scheduled shortly thereafter.
Openbank, headquartered in Madrid, serves more than 2 million clients across Spain, Germany, Portugal, the Netherlands, the U.S., and Mexico.
Santander’s move reflects a broader trend among European banks racing to meet demand for regulated crypto services.
Germany, in particular, has become a hotbed of banking-led crypto adoption:
The regulatory framework provided by the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) legislation has spurred this wave of adoption.
While Spain has issued only three MiCA licenses so far — including one to Santander — the framework is gradually pushing more banks to integrate crypto into their retail offerings.
By combining its size, regulatory backing, and digital-first Openbank platform, Santander is positioning itself at the forefront of Europe’s transition to regulated crypto banking.