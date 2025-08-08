Ripple Buys Rail for $200M in Bid To Dominate Stablecoin Cross-Border Transfers

Key Takeaways

Ripple is acquiring the stablecoin payment platform Rail for $200 million.

The deal enhances Ripple’s offerings with virtual accounts, automated back-office tools, and stablecoin on/off-ramps.

Ripple has spent over $3 billion in 2025 on strategic investments and acquisitions.

Ripple will acquire a stablecoin-based global payments platform in a $200 million deal to enhance its digital payments infrastructure.

This move follows a series of strategic partnerships and acquisitions by Ripple throughout 2025 to broaden its presence in the digital asset ecosystem.

Ripple to Acquire Stablecoin Payments Platform Rail

Ripple has announced its intent to acquire Rail, a stablecoin-powered global payments platform. The deal, worth $200 million, will expand Ripple’s digital asset payment infrastructure footprint.

Pending regulatory approvals, the acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025. It will enhance Ripple’s capabilities with virtual accounts, automated back-office operations, and expanded global payout options.

“Stablecoins are quickly becoming a cornerstone of modern finance,” said Monica Long, Ripple’s President. “With Rail, we are uniquely positioned to drive the next phase of stablecoin and blockchain innovation in global payments,” she added.

The acquisition reinforces Ripple’s strategy to bridge traditional finance with blockchain networks.

Expanded Services Target B2B Payment Innovation

Ripple and Rail plan to offer an end-to-end solution for business payments using stablecoins and digital assets.

Key offerings will include USD stablecoin pay-ins and payouts, third-party and treasury payment support, access to liquidity across assets such as RLUSD and XRP, and simplified API-based onboarding for enterprise clients.

Rail’s infrastructure allows customers to transact using digital assets without requiring direct custody or crypto bank accounts. This reduces compliance complexity and increases accessibility for traditional businesses.

Rail CEO Bhanu Kohli said, “Rail built the fastest way to settle business payments internationally using stablecoins. In 2025, we will process over 10% of the $36 billion global B2B stablecoin payments.”

Ripple’s Strategic Expansion in 2025

With over $3 billion invested in mergers and acquisitions, Ripple says it will continue expanding its ecosystem through strategic deals.

However, Rail represents only the latest investment made by the company behind XRP in 2025 so far.

In one of the largest deals in digital assets, Ripple acquired global prime brokerage firm Hidden Road for $1.25 billion .

This acquisition positions Ripple as the first crypto company to operate as a multi-asset prime broker, offering institutional clients clearing, FX, derivatives, and digital asset financing at scale.

Hidden Road clears over $3 trillion annually, serving over 300 institutional clients.

In March, Ripple launched a partnership with Chipper Cash to enable faster, low-cost cross-border payments for over five million users across nine African countries.

Furthermore, Ripple partnered with Korea’s BDACS to support XRP and RLUSD custody. This deal boosts its presence in a key crypto market while advancing XRPL and stablecoin adoption.

In July 2025, Ripple partnered with Ctrl Alt to support Dubai’s Real Estate Tokenization Project. The partnership will provide custody for tokenized title deeds on the XRP Ledger, which is its first major custody deal in the UAE.