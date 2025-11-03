Search
Animoca Brand's $10B Comeback: How the Web3 Giant Plans to Rejoin Public Markets by 2026
Animoca Brand's $10B Comeback: How the Web3 Giant Plans to Rejoin Public Markets by 2026

Eddie Mitchell
By Eddie Mitchell
Edited by Ryan James
Animoca Brands reverse merger details.

Animoca eyes U.S. stock exchange debut. | Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images.

Key Takeaways
  • Animoca Brands may be acquired through a reverse merger.
  • The deal would establish a Nasdaq-listed entity.
  • Anomica delisted from the Australian Securities Exchange in 2020 after pivoting from mobile gaming to blockchain and crypto.

Web3 investment giant Animoca Brands may be preparing for a 2026 listing on the Nasdaq stock exchange, as proposals for a strategic reverse merger with another firm have been tabled.

Going Public

As per the announcement , AI-powered fintech firm Currenc Group has proposed a reverse merger with Hong Kong-based Web3 titan Animoca.

The move could reintroduce Animoca Brands to the stock markets after it was delisted from the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in 2020, following its pivot into crypto and blockchain.

However, as the winds of regulatory change blow favourably for Web3, this may be the opportune moment for its long-rumored stock market comeback on the Nasdaq exchange.

Speaking with Animoca Brands CEO Robby Yung, CCN was told that Animoca is “very pleased” with the announcement and believes it’s “another milestone in the process of getting the process listed again.”

“And we couldn’t be more excited about this opportunity,” he adds.

Animoca is estimated to hold a $9 billion valuation, and this deal could potentially increase that to $10 billion.

Previously, Yung revealed to CCN that since they delisted, the aim was to become a public company again “when the timing was right.”

The Details

More specifically, the proposed reverse merger will see Currenc acquire 100% of Animoca’s issued shares.

Once completed, the merger will establish a Nasdaq-listed firm with a “global growth strategy” covering digital asset investments, services, RWA tokenization, as well as blockchain apps for retail and institutional users.

Animoca Brands shareholders would collectively own 95% of this new entity, and Currenc shareholders would hold roughly 5%.

For its part, Currenc plans to divest portions of its existing business operations, which include its AI-powered financial solutions and remittance platform, to existing shareholders.

Yat Siu, co-founder and executive chairman of Animoca Brands, commented in the press release, stating that the proposed merger will create the “world’s first publicly-listed, diversified digital assets conglomerate.”

In doing so, it’ll bring a “diversified vehicle” exposing investors to DeFi, AI, gaming, and more.

Though speculation had 2025 pinned as the year of the comeback, it appears a 2026 launch is on the cards once the pair have ironed out the deal.

