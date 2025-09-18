Dan Morehead Net Worth Explained: How a Goldman Sachs Trader Turned Princeton Connections Into a $5B Crypto Empire

Key Takeaways

Dan Morehead created one of the first Bitcoin hedge funds in 2013.

Morehead’s investment firm, Pantera Capital, pivoted to crypto on the advice of fellow Princeton alumni, Pete Briger and Mike Novogratz.

Today, Pantera manages crypto and venture capital investments worth $4.7 billion.

In 2013, Dan Morehead set out to pitch his network of wealthy acquaintances, some of them also Princeton alumni, on a new hedge fund strategy that would invest in Bitcoin and the emerging ecosystem around crypto assets.

Nine years later, his investment company, Pantera Capital, is one of the biggest players in managed crypto investments, and Morehead’s net worth has ballooned to hundreds of millions of dollars.

Dan Morehead: Bitcoin Pioneer

When Morehead founded Pantera in 2003, it was a fairly run-of-the-mill macro hedge fund. With the trading skills he had honed as Goldman Sachs and Tiger Management, the firm invested in various commodity, equity, debt, and currency markets.

Morehead was first introduced to Bitcoin by his brother in 2011, but didn’t immediately buy into the cryptocurrency.

A year and a half later, his friends Pete Briger and Mike Novogratz asked him if he had looked into BTC. The three men have a relationship that goes back years, having all graduated from Princeton in 1986–1987.

Following that conversation, the Pantera founder “got so excited that I basically spent two or three weeks reading everything that existed,” about Bitcoin, he said in a 2019 interview . After doing his research, Morehead “came to the conclusion that it would be just a massively asymmetrical trade,” even if it did come with risks.

In 2013, Morehead sent an email to Pantera colleagues, stating “we should buy Bitcoin now at $65.”

In the message, Morehead said he planned to buy 30,000 bitcoins with his own money. A $20 million investment, he noted at the time, would acquire 156,000 BTC.

With Briger and Novogratz joining as early investors, Morehead set up the Pantera Bitcoin Fund in July that year. Meanwhile, the asset manager started to wind down most of its macro hedge fund strategies.

Expanding Beyond Bitcoin

Post-2013, Pantera rode the ups and downs of the crypto market.

After the Mt. Gox hack in 2014 “People would say, ‘Didn’t you do that Bitcoin thing that died?’” Morehead recalled years later. However, he maintained his faith in the cryptocurrency even as its price crashed 85% in the ensuing crypto winter. “It’s still alive!” he would respond to the naysayers.

Despite the market downturn, Pantera continued to invest in the nascent crypto space.

The asset manager launched its first venture capital fund in 2013, which acquired stakes in companies including Bitstamp, Ripple Labs, and Circle.

Today, the firm manages the Pantera Bitcoin Fund, three venture capital funds, a liquid token fund, an early-stage token fund, and a mixed fund that combines investments in liquid tokens, early-stage tokens, and venture equity.

As the available range of BTC-tracking investment vehicles has proliferated over the years to include various private funds, exchange-traded funds, and Bitcoin treasury companies, Pantera’s diversification has helped it remain relevant. As of Sep. 18, the firm managed assets worth around $4.7 billion .

What Is Dan Morehead’s Net Worth?

The biggest clue as to Morehead’s net worth comes from a Congressional investigation into his tax affairs.

In a letter seen by the New York Times, the Senate Finance Committee said Pantera generated capital gains “in excess of $1 billion” after Morehead moved to Puerto Rico in 2020.

His share of the gains totaled more than $850 million, the letter said, noting that he “may have treated” the profits as exempt from U.S. taxes.

Even after apparently cashing out his position in Pantera’s funds, a 2025 SEC filing indicates that Morehead’s family trust still controls at least a 75% stake in the asset manager itself.

Other sources of Morehead’s wealth include his personal Bitcoin investments and equity/options compensation for roles at Pantera portfolio companies. For example, he served as Chairman of Bitstamp from 2014 to 2018 and held a seat on the board of AZA Finance (formerly BitPesa).

Dan Morehead in His Own Words

“I think it’s north of 50% chance that the world adopts a global currency/payment system in which free cryptography replaces the very expensive ‘trust’ charged by banks/VISA-MasterCard/Western Union/PayPal/etc.” “If you want to make outsize returns you can’t be investing in things that every Wall Street firm has 20 analysts covering.” “Bitcoin dominates cash, electronic fiat money, gold, bearer bonds, large stone discs, etc. It can do all of the things that each of those can. It’s the first global currency since gold. It’s the first borderless payment system ever.”