Search
Home / News / Business / Stelios Haji-Ioannou Net Worth Explained: EasyJet Billionaire Founder And Why He Wants To Launch EasyBitcoin
Business
5 min read

Stelios Haji-Ioannou Net Worth Explained: EasyJet Billionaire Founder And Why He Wants To Launch EasyBitcoin

Published
Kurt Robson
Published
By Kurt Robson
Edited by Samantha Dunn
Stelios Haji-Ioannou.

Stelios Haji-Ioannou is best known as the founder of EasyJet. | Credit: Ullstein bild / Getty Images.

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • EasyJet’s Stelios Haji-Ioannou has amassed a huge net worth.
  • His fortune and reputation have been shaped not only by aviation but also by fierce legal disputes to defend the “easy” brand.
  • Stelios is now preparing to enter the crypto industry with EasyBitcoin.

Stelios Haji-Ioannou is one of Europe’s most recognisable entrepreneurs, best known as the founder of budget airline easyJet.

The entrepreneur has amassed a massive fortune by democratising air travel and stamping his bold orange “easy” brand across a wide range of industries.

Stelios has faced frequent legal disputes over trademark use of the brand.

Now, nearly three decades after launching easyJet, Stelios is turning his attention to crypto with bold new plans for a new project: EasyBitcoin.

New Trending Crypto Wallet Offers
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Kraken

Kraken
promotions
Get $10 in Bitcoin when you register through a referral link from an existing member.
Coins
0x Protocol 1inch Network Aave Aavegotchi Acala Token 322
Claim Offer
RockWallet

RockWallet
promotions
Claim your exclusive $30 Crypto Bonus
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 13
Claim Offer
Bitkey

Bitkey
promotions
Trusted, Secure and Crypto Friendly
Coins
Claim Offer

Stelios Haji-Ioannou Net Worth

According to Forbes , Stelios Haji-Ioannou’s net worth is estimated at around $1.3 billion as of Sept. 8, 2025.

The bulk of his wealth comes from his stake in easyJet, the airline he founded in 1995.

Stelios and his family remain among the largest shareholders despite selling parts of their holdings.

His wealth is also tied to the broader easyGroup, a private holding company through which he licenses the iconic orange “easy” brand to businesses.

Stelios’ Rise to Riches

Stelios was born in Athens in 1967, the son of shipping magnate Loucas Haji-Ioannou.

After studying at the London School of Economics and later the City of London Polytechnic, Stelios quickly stepped into the world of business.

In his twenties, he took over part of his father’s shipping business but soon sought to create something of his own.

That chance came in 1995, when he launched easyJet, the low-cost airline that would revolutionise European air travel.

Within just a few years, easyJet became a household name, offering fares that undercut established airlines and opening up budget travel to millions.

Stelios, barely in his thirties, was quickly thrust into the limelight as one of the most disruptive entrepreneurs of the era.

By the early 2000s, he had cemented his status as a billionaire.

EasyJet went public in 2000, and although Stelios reduced his stake over time, the airline remains the cornerstone of his fortune.

Building an Easy Empire

Stelios didn’t stop at aviation and spun the “easy” brand into a sprawling network of businesses, including easyHotel, easyCar among others.

While not all ventures succeeded, the brand became a distinctive presence across various industries.

The formula was simple: put the bright orange branding and stripped-down offerings on everything.

“I decided very early on that the way to make a difference in my life and in other people’s lives was to give them services and products that are actually for the many and not for the few,” he told The Guardian in 2006.

Easy Controversies

Over the years, Stelios’ company has launched legal battles against a wide range of businesses that adopted “easy” in their names.

Stelios has long argued that the orange “easy” identity is his intellectual property.

The most headline-grabbing clash came in 2020, when British indie band Easy Life found themselves in the firm’s crosshairs.

The group had been enjoying rapid popularity until easyGroup accused them of trademark infringement and launched a lawsuit.

Easy Life was accused by easyGroup of copyright infringement | Source: EasyLife

Faced with mounting legal pressure and costs, the band disbanded before returning as Hard Life in 2023.

Fans slammed the dispute as heavy-handed, portraying the billionaire as punching down on young musicians.

In a statement about a seperate dispute, a spokesperson said : “Stelios and easyGroup founded and now own the right to the easy brand name.

“We cannot allow others to simply use it free, gratis and for nothing. That would be unfair,” they added.

EasyBitcoin

Now, nearly three decades after easyJet’s launch, Stelios hopes to make waves in the crypto world.

The EasyJet founder has announced plans for EasyBitcoin, a consumer-focused platform designed to make buying and holding Bitcoin as intuitive as booking a flight.

While details remain under wraps, reports suggest EasyBitcoin will lean heavily on the “easy” model, focusing on simple user experience and aggressively low fees.

In Stelios’ Own Words

“It’s for the judge to decide if [easyfundraising]’s logo is too close. I’ve seen enough judgments now to know it could go either way.”

“I think the term ‘serial entrepreneur’ can be misunderstood. It sounds like we’re starting a business, closing it down and then starting again. We’re not doing that.”

“I took this legal action to protect my reputation. I am not a liar and that statement was libellous.”

Top Trending Crypto Articles
Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Kurt Robson
    About the Author

    Kurt Robson

    Kurt Robson is a London-based reporter at CCN, specialising in the fast-moving worlds of crypto and emerging technology. He began his career covering local news in Cornwall after graduating from Falmouth University with First Class Honours in Journalism. There, he cut his teeth on everything from council meetings to missing swans. He quickly rose through the ranks to become a frontline journalist at several of the UK’s leading national newspapers. Over the years, he has interviewed musicians and celebrities, reported from courtrooms and crime scenes, and secured multiple front-page exclusives. Following the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kurt shifted his focus to technology journalism—just ahead of the AI boom. With a natural curiosity and a trained eye for emerging trends, he has found a new rhythm in reporting on innovation. At CCN, Kurt's work focuses on the cutting edge of crypto, blockchain, AI, and the evolving digital world. Drawing on his background in people-first reporting and his deep interest in disruptive tech, Kurt delivers stories that are insightful, entertaining, and human-centric.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    What is the net worth of Patrick Collison, co-founder and CEO of Stripe?
    Business
    Sep 05, 2025 | 1:28 PM UTC3 days ago

    Patrick Collison Net Worth Explained: Stripe Founder’s Fortune, Tech Empire, and Blockchain Bets

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson
    Justin Sun Tron
    Crypto
    August 14, 2025 12:08 PM

    Justin Sun Net Worth Explained: How Much Is the Tron Founder Really Worth?

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson
    Stani Kulechov’s net worth is estimated between $150 and $250 million, with the majority of it coming from his AAVE token holdings.
    Crypto
    August 12, 2025 9:21 AM

    Stani Kulechov Net Worth Explained: DeFi Pioneer Behind Aave’s $60B Surge

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!