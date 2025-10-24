Crypto Banks Forced To Innovate as JPMorgan Encroaches on Their Turf

Key Takeaways

JPMorgan plans to start accepting BTC and ETH as loan collateral by the end of the year.

Increased competition in the space poses a challenge for crypto-native lenders.

Crypto banks are building new products and services to differentiate themselves.

Crypto-collateralized loans were once the preserve of niche lenders like AMINA and Sygnum.

But as JPMorgan prepares to enter the space, dedicated crypto banks are looking for new ways to differentiate themselves.

New Trending Crypto Wallet Offers Sponsored Disclosure We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. Safepal promotions Trusted, Secure and Crypto Friendly Coins – Claim Offer Tangem promotions Trusted & Secure Coins 111 Aave

Aave Uniswap

Uniswap GMX

GMX Pendle

Pendle Ondo

Ondo Ankr

Ankr Fantom

Fantom Synthetix

Synthetix Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token Compound

Compound Maker

Maker THORChain

THORChain Stacks

Stacks Arweave

Arweave Sui

Sui Immutable

Immutable Optimism

Optimism Arbitrum

Arbitrum VeChain

VeChain The Sandbox

The Sandbox Decentraland

Decentraland Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity Render

Render The Graph

The Graph Chiliz

Chiliz Helium

Helium PAX Gold

PAX Gold Bitcoin

Bitcoin Ethereum

Ethereum Tether

Tether USD Coin

USD Coin Solana

Solana XRP

XRP Dogecoin

Dogecoin Cardano

Cardano Toncoin

Toncoin Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu Avalanche

Avalanche TRON

TRON Chainlink

Chainlink Polygon Matic

Polygon Matic Polkadot

Polkadot Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin Litecoin

Litecoin Dai

Dai NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash Monero

Monero Stellar

Stellar Cosmos

Cosmos Filecoin

Filecoin Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic Aptos

Aptos Cronos

Cronos Binance USD

Binance USD Neo

Neo APEcoin

APEcoin Gala

Gala Theta Network

Theta Network Wrapped Ethereum

Wrapped Ethereum OKB

OKB Pepe

Pepe Mantle

Mantle First Digital USD

First Digital USD Kaspa

Kaspa Bittensor

Bittensor Celestia

Celestia XDC Network

XDC Network Artificial Superintelligence Alliance

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance Jupiter

Jupiter Quant

Quant Worldcoin

Worldcoin PayPal USD

PayPal USD Bonk

Bonk Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH Flare

Flare Tether Gold

Tether Gold Sei

Sei JITO

JITO JasmyCoin

JasmyCoin PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap Core

Core Ethereum Name Service

Ethereum Name Service SushiSwap

SushiSwap 1inch Network

1inch Network Tezos

Tezos Algorand

Algorand Flow

Flow Trust Wallet Token

Trust Wallet Token KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token MultiversX

MultiversX GateToken

GateToken Zcash

Zcash IOTA

IOTA Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin Frax

Frax Ethena

Ethena Ethena USDe

Ethena USDe Ethena Staked USDe

Ethena Staked USDe Kusama

Kusama Celo

Celo STEPN

STEPN Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO Internet Computer

Internet Computer EOS

EOS BitTorrent

BitTorrent Mina

Mina Dash

Dash Zilliqa

Zilliqa Casper

Casper TrueUSD

TrueUSD Floki Inu

Floki Inu IoTex

IoTex Build'N'Build No result 111 Claim Offer BitBox promotions Trusted, Secure & Crypto Friendly Coins – Claim Offer

JPMorgan To Let Customers Borrow Against Crypto

JPMorgan initiated its foray into crypto-backed lending earlier this year, when the bank started letting wealthy account-holders use crypto ETF shares as loan collateral.

From there, enabling direct collateralization with digital assets was the next logical step. And according to sources cited by Bloomberg, JPMorgan’s institutional clients will be able to borrow against Bitcoin and Ether by the end of the year.

A Threat to Crypto-Native Lenders

JPMorgan’s move to accept digital asset collateral erases a key differentiator that crypto-native lenders built their business on. Alongside AMINA and Sygnum, other platforms that specialize in crypto-backed loans include Ledn, Nexo, and Unchained Capital.

With typical interest rates in the 10–15% APR range, these offerings are more expensive than many traditional sources of credit. This reflects the higher costs incurred by lenders, who have significantly tightened risk controls since 2023, when Celsius, Genesis, Voyager Digital and BlockFi all collapsed under the weight of bad loans.

As one of the largest banks in the world, JPMorgan benefits from a significant economy of scale, and its asset-backed loans are generally competitive.

If it offers lower interest rates than existing crypto lenders, the institution may start to poach their clients. But don’t rule the lenders who pioneered the concept out yet.

Staying Ahead of the Mainstream

JPMorgan brings institutional heft to crypto-collateralized lending. But firms with years of experience in the space are already busy building the next generation of digital asset services.

For instance, while JPMorgan only accepts BTC and ETH as collateral, AMINA and Sygnum have expanded beyond blue chip cryptocurrencies into alt-coins. They even incorporate staking services to protect collateral assets from inflation.

In another example of innovation in crypto banking, on Oct. 24, Sygnum announced a new Bitcoin-native, multi-signature lending solution. Instead of fully entrusting the bank’s private keys, the new platform lets borrowers maintain shared control over their collateral.

By building new products and services, crypto banks can stay ahead of their TradFi peers.

Commenting on the wave of mainstream crypto adoption, AMINA Chief Product Officer Myles Harrison said he expects more banks to join the fray. “Banks want to play in the space, [but] they have been waiting for the regulatory clarity we’re now seeing,” he observed in an interview.

As the landscape of crypto banking evolves, “we have this great capability and technology at our fingertips. It’s just about how we use it and how we make the most of it,” Harrison stressed.