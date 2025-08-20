Search
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Snaps Up $21.2M in Bullish, $16.2M in Robinhood Stock
Business
2 min read

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Snaps Up $21.2M in Bullish, $16.2M in Robinhood Stock

Published
James Morales
Published
By James Morales
Cathie Wood is bullish on public crypto companies. Image Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Cathie Wood is bullish on public crypto companies. Image Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Key Takeaways
  • Ark Invest acquired $21.2 million worth of Bullish stock on Tuesday.
  • Three Ark funds have collectively invested over $120 million in the company.
  • The asset manager has also accumulated more Robinhood stock in recent days.

With stock markets weighed down by tariff uncertainty and weak U.S. economic data, Ark Invest has been on a buying spree.

In recent days, the asset manager has doubled down on freshly-listed Bullish and Robinhood, cementing its position as a preeminent investor in public crypto companies.

Ark Backs Bullish

Ark Invest’s Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) purchased an additional 356,346 Bullish (BLSH) shares on Tuesday to replenish stock acquired during the company’s New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) debut last week.

At the end of Tuesday, the fund held 1,361,783 shares worth over $81 million.

Meanwhile, Ark’s Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) held BLSH stock worth $25.2 million, and the Ark Fintech Innovation fund (ARKF) had allocated just over $15 million to the crypto exchange operator.

Doubling Down on Robinhood

Ark Invest has also doubled down on Robinhood, snapping up around $39 million in HOOD stock over the past three trading days, including a $16.2 million purchase on Tuesday.

After Shopify, Robinhood is now ARKF’s second-largest portfolio company, with a 7.60% weighting. Meanwhile, HOOD allocations for ARKW and ARKK are 4.85% and 4.36% respectively.

Crypto Central to Cathie Wood’s Investment Vision

Across its three digital technology-focused funds, Ark has invested well over a billion dollars into crypto stocks and Bitcoin ETFs.

Founder Cathie Wood is typically bullish on the prospects of crypto market gtrowth. For example, in February, she predicted that Bitcoin could reach $1.5 million by 2030.

Despite offloading more than $90 worth of shares in July, the asset manager remains one of the largest investors in Coinbase.

Between them, ARKF, ARKK, and ARKW held COIN stock worth $667.3 million at Tuesday’s close.

The three ETFs also recently entered into positions in Bitmine, a bitcoin miner turned Ethereum treasury company.

Most Popular
Table of Contents
    James Morales
    About the Author

    James Morales

    James Morales is CCN’s blockchain and crypto policy reporter. He has been working in the news media since 2020, writing about topics such as payments, banking and financial technology. These days, he likes to explore the latest blockchain innovations and the evolving landscape of global crypto regulation. With an educational background in social anthropology and media studies, James uses his platform as a journalist to explore how new technologies work, why they matter and how they might shape our future.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    Robinhood’s July 2025 results reveal surging crypto activity, record platform assets, and strong customer growth fueled by product launches and global expansion.
    Crypto
    Aug 14, 2025 | 12:07 PM UTC6 days ago

    Robinhood’s July Metrics Soar: Assets Hit $298B, Crypto Volume Up 217%

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    Bullish raised $1.15B in its IPO—the first U.S. listing to settle entirely in stablecoins, with Coinbase handling custody.
    Crypto
    Aug 20, 2025 | 7:32 AM UTC3 hours ago

    Bullish Makes History With First-Ever U.S. IPO Fully Settled in Stablecoins

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    Cathie Wood’s three ARK ETFs acquired an additional $22.8 million in BitMine Immersion Technologies shares.
    Crypto
    July 29, 2025 10:47 AM

    Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Snaps Up $22.8M in BitMine Shares Across Three Flagship ETFs

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson
