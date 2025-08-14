Robinhood’s July Metrics Soar: Assets Hit $298B, Crypto Volume Up 217%

Key Takeaways
Robinhood posted a standout performance in July 2025, with its latest financial report showing strong customer growth, surging trading volumes, and record platform assets.
The popular fintech firm credited new product rollouts, international expansion, and booming crypto activity as the key drivers behind the month’s momentum.
By the end of July, Robinhood counted 26.7 million funded customer accounts, up nearly 1.5 million from a year earlier and 160,000 from June alone.
Total platform assets reached $298 billion, a 106% jump year over year and a 7% increase from June.
Net deposits came in at $6.4 billion for the month, representing 28% annualized growth versus June and a 42% increase compared to July 2024, pushing total deposits over the past 12 months to $60.1 billion.
Trading activity soared across all segments:
The Bitstamp acquisition has turbocharged Robinhood’s crypto volumes, while expanded securities lending revenue points to a more diversified income stream.
New product launches and overseas expansion campaigns have also attracted fresh user segments, from retail investors to institutions warming back up to markets post-election.
Crypto interest, tokenization, and perpetual products have boosted engagement, while bullish sentiment around Robinhood’s stock (HOOD) has further energized its customer base.
While the figures are preliminary and unaudited, the July data paints a clear picture: Robinhood is riding a wave of asset inflows, trading activity, and customer growth — with crypto at the center of the action.