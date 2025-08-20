Brazilian Senate Targets Online Betting With Stricter iGaming Restrictions

Key Takeaways

Senator Humberto Costa has proposed a bill that would impose stricter restrictions on iGaming.

Proposals include raising the legal age limit for gambling and introducing spending limits.

The bill would also ban the display of iGaming brands during sporting events.

A new bill introduced in Brazil’s Senate seeks to impose stricter rules on the country’s gambling sector, which could have profound consequences for iGaming.

Senator Humberto Costa’s proposal would raise the legal age limit for gambling from 18 to 21 and prohibit advertising channels that have helped the sector grow since sports betting and online gambling were legalized in 2023.

Top iGaming Sports Betting Sites Sponsored Disclosure We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. Jackbit promotions 100% of the first bet amount back + Rakeback up to 30% + 100 Freespins Coins 12 Bitcoin

Bitcoin Ethereum

Ethereum Tether

Tether Dogecoin

Dogecoin Litecoin

Litecoin Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash TRON

TRON Binance Coin

Binance Coin XRP

XRP USD Coin

USD Coin Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu Dash

Dash Dai

Dai Monero

Monero Chainlink

Chainlink Solana

Solana Polygon No result 12 Claim Offer Vave promotions 100% up to 4 BTC + 100FS Coins 85 Bitcoin

Bitcoin Ethereum

Ethereum Tether

Tether Dogecoin

Dogecoin Litecoin

Litecoin Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash TRON

TRON Binance Coin

Binance Coin XRP

XRP Cardano

Cardano Binance USD

Binance USD USD Coin

USD Coin Polkadot

Polkadot Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token TrueUSD

TrueUSD Zcash

Zcash Dash

Dash Dai

Dai Monero

Monero Stellar

Stellar Chainlink

Chainlink Solana

Solana Avalanche

Avalanche Polygon

Polygon Toncoin

Toncoin Cosmos

Cosmos Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin Fantom

Fantom The Sandbox

The Sandbox Sui

Sui Cronos

Cronos APEcoin

APEcoin Uniswap

Uniswap Algorand

Algorand PAX Gold

PAX Gold 1inch Network

1inch Network Chiliz

Chiliz Aave

Aave Synthetix

Synthetix Maker

Maker Compound

Compound SushiSwap

SushiSwap yearn.finance

yearn.finance Tezos

Tezos NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token Decentraland

Decentraland HEX

HEX Amp

Amp Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity Gala

Gala Treasure

Treasure Optimism

Optimism Pepe

Pepe Arbitrum

Arbitrum BitDAO

BitDAO The Graph

The Graph Quant

Quant Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token Ethereum Name Service

Ethereum Name Service Immutable

Immutable Aptos

Aptos Smooth Love Potion

Smooth Love Potion Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol Frax Share

Frax Share Loopring

Loopring LooksRare

LooksRare USDD

USDD Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool GMX

GMX Kava.io

Kava.io WOO Network

WOO Network Bone ShibaSwap

Bone ShibaSwap Synapse

Synapse Frax

Frax Tether Gold

Tether Gold Gains Network

Gains Network Pendle

Pendle Serum

Serum Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy Euro Coin

Euro Coin Magic Internet Money

Magic Internet Money Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index Mantle

Mantle Rollbit Coin

Rollbit Coin Worldcoin

Worldcoin MongCoin

MongCoin Verse

Verse Xai No result 85 Claim Offer TrustDice promotions Up to 90000 USD Welcome Package + 25 Free Spins Coins 4 Bitcoin

Bitcoin Ethereum

Ethereum Litecoin

Litecoin Tether

Tether Dogecoin

Dogecoin USD Coin

USD Coin TRON

TRON EOS

EOS Taxa Token No result Claim Offer

The Legal Status of iGaming in Brazil

Until recently, gambling in Brazil operated in a gray zone, with most online betting sites licensed abroad.

That changed with Law No. 14.790, signed in December 2023, formally regulating fixed-odds betting.

The law allowed online casino operators and bookmakers to apply for local licenses under federal oversight, allowing iGaming companies to legally target Brazilian consumers.

Since 2023, online gambling has exploded in Brazil, where gross revenues from iGaming are projected to climb to over $10 billion by 2029.

However, lawmakers debate balancing economic opportunity with consumer protections as the regulatory landscape evolves.

A Blow for Sports Sponsorship

Senator Costa’s proposals include prohibiting iGaming companies from advertising on radio or television during the day. He also recommended barring the display of “brands, trade names and logos, at sporting, cultural, artistic and festive events held in public spaces.”

Such a move would cut off what has become a huge revenue stream for football and other sports leagues.

During the 2023-2024 season, 74% of the ads shown pitchside in the final round of the Brazilian Championship were from betting or gambling companies.

Meanwhile, all 20 of the country’s first-division clubs display at least one gambling sponsor on their kits.

Betting Limits Loom

Another major provision in Costa’s proposed bill introduces a spending cap.

The Ministry of Finance would be tasked with setting a maximum monthly betting limit per player, not to exceed one minimum wage.

This cap would apply to all licensed operators and be enforced through a centralized system that tracks players by their taxpayer ID.

Brazil would not be alone in introducing hard caps on wagers. Countries such as Germany and Spain already enforce strict deposit and betting limits to prevent problem gambling.

Germany, for example, caps online slot stakes at €1 per spin, while Spain sets daily and monthly deposit limits. The United Kingdom has also advanced affordability checks, requiring operators to monitor players’ financial health and intervene when losses become unsustainable.

The Senate bill argues that introducing betting limits would be encourage responsible gambling and prevent over-indebtedness.

Trusted Partners with Special Offers Best Exchanges Get A Great Offer When You Join These Exchanges

Buy Crypto Fast & Easy How To Buy Crypto With a Credit Card Now

Best Esports Betting Top Sites for Crypto Esports Betting