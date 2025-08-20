Brazilian Senate Targets Online Betting With Stricter iGaming Restrictions

Key Takeaways
A new bill introduced in Brazil’s Senate seeks to impose stricter rules on the country’s gambling sector, which could have profound consequences for iGaming.
Senator Humberto Costa’s proposal would raise the legal age limit for gambling from 18 to 21 and prohibit advertising channels that have helped the sector grow since sports betting and online gambling were legalized in 2023.
Until recently, gambling in Brazil operated in a gray zone, with most online betting sites licensed abroad.
That changed with Law No. 14.790, signed in December 2023, formally regulating fixed-odds betting.
The law allowed online casino operators and bookmakers to apply for local licenses under federal oversight, allowing iGaming companies to legally target Brazilian consumers.
Since 2023, online gambling has exploded in Brazil, where gross revenues from iGaming are projected to climb to over $10 billion by 2029.
However, lawmakers debate balancing economic opportunity with consumer protections as the regulatory landscape evolves.
Senator Costa’s proposals include prohibiting iGaming companies from advertising on radio or television during the day. He also recommended barring the display of “brands, trade names and logos, at sporting, cultural, artistic and festive events held in public spaces.”
Such a move would cut off what has become a huge revenue stream for football and other sports leagues.
During the 2023-2024 season, 74% of the ads shown pitchside in the final round of the Brazilian Championship were from betting or gambling companies.
Meanwhile, all 20 of the country’s first-division clubs display at least one gambling sponsor on their kits.
Another major provision in Costa’s proposed bill introduces a spending cap.
The Ministry of Finance would be tasked with setting a maximum monthly betting limit per player, not to exceed one minimum wage.
This cap would apply to all licensed operators and be enforced through a centralized system that tracks players by their taxpayer ID.
Brazil would not be alone in introducing hard caps on wagers. Countries such as Germany and Spain already enforce strict deposit and betting limits to prevent problem gambling.
Germany, for example, caps online slot stakes at €1 per spin, while Spain sets daily and monthly deposit limits. The United Kingdom has also advanced affordability checks, requiring operators to monitor players’ financial health and intervene when losses become unsustainable.
The Senate bill argues that introducing betting limits would be encourage responsible gambling and prevent over-indebtedness.