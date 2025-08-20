Search
Home / News / Business / Brazilian Senate Targets Online Betting With Stricter iGaming Restrictions
Business
3 min read

Brazilian Senate Targets Online Betting With Stricter iGaming Restrictions

Published
James Morales
Published
By James Morales
Edited by Ryan James
Lyanco Vojnovic

Online betting sites now sponsor all 20 clubs in Brazil's Series A League. Image credit: Gledston Tavares/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Share on

Key Takeaways

  • Senator Humberto Costa has proposed a bill that would impose stricter restrictions on iGaming.
  • Proposals include raising the legal age limit for gambling and introducing spending limits.
  • The bill would also ban the display of iGaming brands during sporting events.

A new bill introduced in Brazil’s Senate seeks to impose stricter rules on the country’s gambling sector, which could have profound consequences for iGaming.

Senator Humberto Costa’s proposal would raise the legal age limit for gambling from 18 to 21 and prohibit advertising channels that have helped the sector grow since sports betting and online gambling were legalized in 2023.

Top iGaming Sports Betting Sites
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Jackbit

Jackbit
promotions
100% of the first bet amount back + Rakeback up to 30% + 100 Freespins
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 12
Claim Offer
Vave

Vave
promotions
100% up to 4 BTC + 100FS
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 85
Claim Offer
TrustDice

TrustDice
promotions
Up to 90000 USD Welcome Package + 25 Free Spins
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Litecoin Tether Dogecoin 4
Claim Offer

The Legal Status of iGaming in Brazil

Until recently, gambling in Brazil operated in a gray zone, with most online betting sites licensed abroad. 

That changed with Law No. 14.790, signed in December 2023, formally regulating fixed-odds betting. 

The law allowed online casino operators and bookmakers to apply for local licenses under federal oversight, allowing iGaming companies to legally target Brazilian consumers.

Since 2023, online gambling has exploded in Brazil, where gross revenues from iGaming are projected to climb to over $10 billion by 2029.

However, lawmakers debate balancing economic opportunity with consumer protections as the regulatory landscape evolves. 

A Blow for Sports Sponsorship

Senator Costa’s proposals include prohibiting iGaming companies from advertising on radio or television during the day. He also recommended barring the display of “brands, trade names and logos, at sporting, cultural, artistic and festive events held in public spaces.”

Such a move would cut off what has become a huge revenue stream for football and other sports leagues.

During the 2023-2024 season, 74% of the ads shown pitchside in the final round of the Brazilian Championship were from betting or gambling companies.

Meanwhile, all 20 of the country’s first-division clubs display at least one gambling sponsor on their kits.

Betting Limits Loom

Another major provision in Costa’s proposed bill introduces a spending cap. 

The Ministry of Finance would be tasked with setting a maximum monthly betting limit per player, not to exceed one minimum wage. 

This cap would apply to all licensed operators and be enforced through a centralized system that tracks players by their taxpayer ID. 

Brazil would not be alone in introducing hard caps on wagers. Countries such as Germany and Spain already enforce strict deposit and betting limits to prevent problem gambling. 

Germany, for example, caps online slot stakes at €1 per spin, while Spain sets daily and monthly deposit limits. The United Kingdom has also advanced affordability checks, requiring operators to monitor players’ financial health and intervene when losses become unsustainable.

The Senate bill argues that introducing betting limits would be encourage responsible gambling and prevent over-indebtedness.

Trusted Partners with Special Offers

Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    James Morales
    About the Author

    James Morales

    James Morales is CCN’s blockchain and crypto policy reporter. He has been working in the news media since 2020, writing about topics such as payments, banking and financial technology. These days, he likes to explore the latest blockchain innovations and the evolving landscape of global crypto regulation. With an educational background in social anthropology and media studies, James uses his platform as a journalist to explore how new technologies work, why they matter and how they might shape our future.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    US Open 2025 bets
    Crypto
    Aug 18, 2025 | 10:32 AM UTC2 days ago

    Tennis US Open 2025 Odds and Predictions Showcase the Best Betting Opportunities

    Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
    Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
    Bets on US Open 2025
    Crypto
    July 24, 2025 12:54 PM

    Bitcoin Aces the Game as Crypto Betting Spikes Ahead of Tennis US Open 2025

    Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
    Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
    Robinhood's lawsuits are asking Nevada and New Jersey courts to decide if its event contracts are regulated derivatives or gambling bets.
    Crypto
    Aug 20, 2025 | 12:02 PM UTC3 hours ago

    Gambling or Trading? Robinhood’s Prediction Market Lawsuits Mirror Crypto’s Regulatory Crisis

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!