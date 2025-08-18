Tennis US Open 2025 Odds and Predictions Showcase the Best Betting Opportunities

The year’s final Grand Slam kicks off at Flushing Meadows, New York, from Aug. 18 to Sept. 8, 2025.
With $75 million in prize money and the sport’s biggest names vying for glory, the U.S. Open promises another fortnight of drama.
So, who are the top favorites , where are the betting opportunities, and what do the stats tell us? Let’s break it down.
All eyes are on Jannik Sinner, the defending champion and current world No.1. The Italian has been dominant on hard courts, winning 62 of his last 65 matches and collecting Grand Slam titles at the Australian Open and Wimbledon this year.
Bookmakers have Sinner as the clear favorite at 2.00 odds, and it’s hard to argue against him retaining his crown.
His main rival is Carlos Alcaraz (2.75), who won the U.S. Open in 2022 and remains one of the few players capable of consistently challenging Sinner.
Novak Djokovic (9.00) is also in the mix, though at 38, back-to-back matches may be taxing.
Dark horses to watch include Alexander Zverev (13.00), who came close in 2020, and Britain’s Jack Draper (15.00), who reached last year’s semifinals and continues to improve.
American hopes rest with Taylor Fritz (26.00) and Ben Shelton (26.00), both of whom thrive with New York crowd support.
Unlike the men’s draw, the women’s event is much more open. Aryna Sabalenka returns as the defending champion and world No.1, priced at 3.50 odds. Her power game and strong hard-court record make her a clear contender.
Iga Swiatek (4.00), fresh off her Wimbledon triumph, will be eager to add another U.S. Open title to her collection, while Coco Gauff (5.50) will have the home crowd behind her as she tries to defend her 2024 title.
Teenager Mirra Andreeva (8.00) is also emerging as a real threat, while seasoned players like Elena Rybakina (13.00) and Madison Keys (17.00) shouldn’t be overlooked.
According to bookmakers, former champion Naomi Osaka (17.00) could also surprise on her return to form.
Before placing any bet, here are some key statistics from recent editions of the U.S. Open:
According to experts, there are some tips to follow. First, favour over/under bets on games, as U.S. Open matches are often tight.
Furthermore, backing the player who wins the first set is a smart strategy in live betting. And betters should look for value in American players like Gauff, Fritz, and Shelton, who benefit hugely from crowd support.
Looking beyond the top favorites, a few early value bets stand out:
These players could offer outsized returns compared to their odds, especially if injuries or early upsets affect the top seeds.