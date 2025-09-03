Search
Home / News / Business / Astrid Intelligence New Strategic Direction Includes First Ethereum Purchase
Business
3 min read

Astrid Intelligence New Strategic Direction Includes First Ethereum Purchase

Published
James Morales
Published
By James Morales
Edited by Samantha Dunn
Cell AI has rebranded as Astrid Intelligence as the company pivots to a crypto treasury strategy that incorporates Bitcoin and Ether.

Cell AI has rebranded as Astrid Intelligence, pivoting to a crypto treasury strategy that incorporates Bitcoin and Ether.| Credit: Yuriko Nakao/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Cell AI has rebranded as Astrid Intelligence.
  • The shift reflects the company’s pursuit of a multi-asset crypto treasury strategy.
  • Alongside BTC, SOL, and TAO, Astrid Intelligence recently purchased 1377.98 ETH

Cell AI, an AI developer pursuing a digital asset treasury strategy, has rebranded as Astrid Intelligence and added Ether to its lineup of crypto treasury assets.

The purchase of 1377.98 ETH marks a key milestone for the firm, which is reinventing itself for the second time.

From Synthetic Cannabinoids to Crypto

Founded in 2018, Astrid, which was then known as Cellular Goods, was initially focused on consumer products made from lab-made, biosynthetic cannabinoids.

The company raised money from investors including David Beckham to develop skincare, supplements, and athletic recovery products.

Beckham’s backing gave the company a significant boost in profile and media attention. This celebrity glow was a major factor in the success of the company’s IPO, which raised £13 million in 2021.

Post-IPO, however, Cellular Goods experienced a series of setbacks, including widening losses, slower-than-expected sales, and regulatory issues that led to some of its products being withdrawn from shelves.

Beckham eventually sold his stake in the business. In 2024, the firm’s directors decided to rebrand as Cell AI, pivoting away from the biosynthetics business to focus on artificial intelligence and a digital asset treasury strategy.

Cell AI Becomes Astrid Intelligence

Call AI’s crypto strategy kickstarted in May, 2025, with a £500,000 share placement to fund purchases.

In the following months, the firm accumulated 5.28038 BTC, 3432.79 SOL, and 122.89 TAO. The TAO appears to have been generated from a Bittensor subnet it secured in July to decentralize its AI agent technology.

For its latest rebrand, Cell AI delisted from the London Stock Exchange and was reborn as Astrid Intelligence, which trades on the growth-focused Aquis Stock Exchange.

The move to Aquis is intended to unlock the flexibility needed to execute Astrid’s crypto treasury strategy without the constraints of LSE regulations.

Having raised an additional £10 million in June, Astrid has plenty of cash available to fund further crypto purchases as it pioneers a novel but untested multi-asset strategy.

Top Picks for Ethereum
    James Morales
    About the Author

    James Morales

    James Morales is CCN’s blockchain and crypto policy reporter. He has been working in the news media since 2020, writing about topics such as payments, banking and financial technology. These days, he likes to explore the latest blockchain innovations and the evolving landscape of global crypto regulation. With an educational background in social anthropology and media studies, James uses his platform as a journalist to explore how new technologies work, why they matter and how they might shape our future.
