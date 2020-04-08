Meghan Markle ‘Weasel’ Slur Should Be a Wake-Up Call for Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are holed up in Los Angeles after leaving Canada shortly before the travel ban.

Daytime talk show host Wendy Williams accused Meghan Markle of “weaseling her way into the kingdom.”

This is Hollywood Harry’s first taste of what he can expect in his new hometown.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry believe that by renouncing their royal family duties and fleeing the United Kingdom, they would escape the glare of the media. At least that’s the excuse they tried to sell us.

I believe that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are actually courting media attention. They’re not trying to shy away from it.

Why else would you announce your latest project at the same time the British prime minister is admitted to intensive care with coronavirus symptoms?

Why would you watch the royal family in the U.K. take a noble approach to the crisis, and still press ahead with your announcement?

Much of the British media crucified Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for that stunt. But this criticism is nothing compared to what awaits them in the U.S.

Wendy Williams shows what Meghan Markle and Hollywood Harry can expect in the U.S.

Wendy Williams is an American television host and self-proclaimed “shock jockette.”

Speaking to The Sun about Meghan Markle, Williams commented that she believed Meghan “finessed everybody” and “weaseled her way into the kingdom” when she married Prince Harry.

Harsh words indeed. Coming from an African American female, no less. How will the likes of the Sussex Squad be able to pass off such criticism as racism?

What happens when the racism deflection tactic no longer works?

It would seem that it isn’t just the nasty British media that has a negative opinion of Meghan Markle and her husband, “Hollywood Harry.”

Wendy Williams does have a point

Not only does Wendy Williams have a point – and a sizeable platform to make that point from – but she raises a fascinating question.

Often the whole idea of Meghan Markle and her relationship with the royal family is dismissed as something obsessed over by British media.

It would be different in the United States. Where the royal family isn’t an institution, and where the couple would be free to live as “regular” celebrities.

But will it?

“Regular” celebrities in the U.S., and especially Hollywood, face far more scrutiny than the British royal family does.

If Meghan Markle and Prince Harry truly intended to run away from the media spotlight in the U.K., and honestly believe that they’ll be under less pressure in Los Angeles, then they have miscalculated.

Badly.

This is just the tip of the iceberg

You would hope that Harry and Meghan understand what they’re getting themselves into by moving to Los Angeles.

Personally, I think Meghan knows precisely what she’s doing.

Harry? Not so much. He’ll find out soon enough, though.

