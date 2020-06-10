Prince Harry isn't the Hollywood type. It's only a matter of time before Meghan Markle leaves him in the dust. | Image: TOBY MELVILLE / POOL / AFP

Posted in: ShowbizOp-ed
Published:
June 10, 2020 5:00 PM UTC

Meghan Markle Is Going to Ditch Prince Harry – and Here’s Why

I think Meghan Markle will ditch Prince Harry if he doesn't fall in line with her Hollywood ambitions. He's already talking about leaving L.A.
Author: Aubrey Hansen @Words_By_Aubrey
  • It’s clear from various reports that Prince Harry isn’t happy in L.A. Sussex squad fans can deny it, but we know it’s true.
  • Prince Harry has a history of mental health troubles, and he needs a wife that will take those into account and be there when needed.
  • Is Meghan Markle that woman? Will she put her career ambitions aside for her husband?

I know the Sussex squad and other Meghan Markle fans are probably simmering with rage already, but hear me out before you bombard my inbox with threats and abuse.

Prince Harry has never been ashamed of coming forward with his mental health issues stemming from the tragic death of his mother, Princess Diana.

In fact, for many years, and long before Meghan Markle ditched her boyfriend to give Prince harry her phone number, Prince William had shown concern for his brother’s mental state.

He had urged Prince Harry to get help. William, as we all know, is a strong advocate of mental health treatment and has been volunteering anonymously to help those suffering from mental health issues.

By taking Prince Harry to L.A., Meghan Markle is rolling the dice with Harry’s issues

Royal expert Phil Dampier commented to New Idea that William had concerns that Meghan Markle would try to remove Prince Harry from his family, saying:

William was concerned that the relationship could suffer because they lived on other sides of the Atlantic, and again he has been proved correct as Harry and Meghan have now emigrated.

And while dragging Prince Harry to the U.S. is undoubtedly beneficial to Meghan’s ambitions as a Hollywood star, it could cause issues to their relationship.

Will Meghan be willing and able to deal with any demands Harry places on her?

Also speaking to New Idea, Anna Pasternak, who is the author of the highly controversial Tatler article that has caused Duchess Kate Middleton so much anguish, commented:

I think [Meghan] has her own agenda as a modern woman and wants her own life, and I’m not sure she’s going to be diligent enough to the new set of emotional demands that Harry will have.

This raises a fascinating point.

I imagined that everything would be plain-sailing to an extent during the lockdown, as life in L.A. would be calmer and would allow Prince Harry to find his feet in his new surroundings. Now that life is slowly returning to normal, it seems the pressure is ramping up on the Hollywood royals.

The Hollywood Royals haven’t had their troubles to seek. | Source: Twitter

Will Meghan place her career success ahead of the health of her husband?

Phil Dampier addressed Meghan Markle and her desire to leave the U.K. for the fame and money of Hollywood:

She was determined to go back. She wanted to be in Hollywood. And what Meghan wants Meghan gets. Her concern isn’t the royal family. It’s actually her celebrity. And those two things don’t mix.

Meghan’s concern isn’t the royal family, but is her concern Prince Harry’s mental stability? It looks to all but the most blinkered Meghan Markle fangirls that Harry is slowly unraveling in the U.S.

There’s already been talk of a potential move to Australia, with suggestions that Prince Harry seriously wants out of L.A.

Is a last shot at Hollywood fame worth risking family?

Will Meghan Markle be willing to place her husband, and the father of her child, in danger of suffering further mental health issues as she pursues her last shot at Hollywood fame?

Confidence has never been an issue for Malibu Meg. | Source: Twitter

Once things return to normal and the movers and shakers in the industry are back out on the social scene, will Meghan be happy to leave Harry behind while she makes sure she’s at the right parties and events?

We know that if Prince Harry forces a move that doesn’t sit well with Meghan, the knives will be out for the Prince. Meghan’s fans will turn on him quickly. Before long, he’ll have gone from a noble Prince Charming who walked away from his evil, racist family for true love, to just another victim in the scrapheap of Meghan Markle stepping stones.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

This article was edited by Sam Bourgi for CCN.com.

Last modified: June 10, 2020 4:27 PM UTC

Show comments
Aubrey Hansen @Words_By_Aubrey

I'm a full-time royal & entertainment commentator at CCN. I've had my opinions and links to my work on the royal family featured by outlets such as The Daily Mail, International Business Times, and The Express. Reach me at aubrey.hansen@ccn.com

More of: prince harryMeghan MarkleRoyal Family

Don't Miss:

Latest News:

Don’t You Dare Shed a Tear for Lisa Vanderpump

Meghan Markle’s Hollywood Dream Might Crash & Burn – But Not for the Reason You Think

This Stock Market Chart Exposes the Insane Level of Retail Investor FOMO

Report Says U.S. Shale Industry May Collapse, But Oil Price Is Rising

The Fed Has Inflated the Mother of All Stock Market Bubbles

Bungie’s Destiny 2 Roadmap Isn’t Just Ambitious – It’s Surprisingly Refreshing

Sony Veteran’s PS5 Tease Puts Metal Gear Solid Fans on High Alert

It’s Not Mom-Shaming to Scold Kylie Jenner for Her Disgraceful Behavior

5 PS5 Games We Demand to See From Sony’s Next-Gen Reveal

Dow Teeters on Knife Edge Because the Fed May Kill the Money Cannons

Beyonce’s Rumored $100 Million Disney Deal Will Have Meghan Markle Fuming

Trump’s Toothless China Bite is All Bark This Stock Market: UBS

Alia Shawkat is Yet Another Celebrity Who’s Only Sorry She Got Caught

Persona 4 Golden Is Finally Coming to PC

Don’t Be Taken for a Ride: Nikola Corp (NKLA) Is Not the Next Tesla

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Had Everything They ‘Wanted’ – But They Threw It Away

Move Over Ellen DeGeneres, Anna Kendrick Has Something Tone-Deaf to Say

Ne-Yo Gets Emotional at George Floyd’s Funeral – Twitter Buries Him

Why It’s a Bad Sign That Naughty Dog Is Already Floating The Last of Us 3

Dow Tumbles with Boeing But Apple Vaults Nasdaq to Record High

Everyone Knew Stassi Schroeder Was Racist – They Just Chose to Ignore It

You’ll Never Guess What Stock Just Became America’s 3rd-Largest Car Company

The Last of Us Part II: PS4’s Biggest Exclusive Gets Bigger on Day 1

Kate Middleton’s Latest Stunt Was Peak Privilege at Its Worst

A Week Later, I’m Worried We Missed the Point of #BlackoutTuesday

No, Warren Buffett Isn’t Too Old – He’s Just Prudent

That Dino Crisis Remake Was Never Going to Happen – So Why Are You Surprised?

Five Hysterical Charts That Define This Extreme Stock Market

‘Dumb Money’ on Robinhood Is Winning With These Bankrupt Stocks

The Stock Market Is on a Collision Course with Reality & Not Even the Fed Can Save It

Vanderpump Rules Hides a Seedy Side – But the Truth Is Finally Coming Out

Don’t Bet Against a God of War Reveal During Sony’s PS5 Event

Far Cry 6: A ‘New Exotic Setting’ Won’t Save Ubisoft’s Recycled Franchise

Dow Collapses as ‘Psychotic’ Rally Pauses. What Happens Next?

Sony Will Demo PS5’s Most Underrated Feature – And You May Miss It

WHO’s Virus Announcement Adds Voltage to Stunning Stock Market Rally

Cyberpunk 2077 Launch Snub Pours Gasoline to Google Stadia Dumpster Fire

The Stock Market Is Looking Bullish – So Why Don’t Americans Agree?

Kylie Jenner Killed Influencer Culture – But She Didn’t Do It Alone

Hartley Sawyer Fired For Racist Tweets – You’re Next, Ellen Degeneres

The Economy Is in Shambles, But Don’t Expect a Discount on Your Xbox Series X

The Dow Just Soared Again – But Will the Federal Reserve Spoil the Party?

Nancy Pelosi’s Kente Cloth Stunt Is the Most Boomer Move of BLM

Tesla Smashes Its Record High – Here’s Why It’s Just Getting Started

You’ll Regret Betting Big on Another Titanic Oil Price Rally

This Royal Family Member Just Confirmed All Our Meghan Markle Suspicions

Marijuana Stocks Could Be the Best Place to Hide in Today’s Market

Rescheduled PS5 Event Date Has Leaked, Thanks to a Twitch Ad Blunder

The Stock Market Is Waving a Giant Red Flag. Will You Ignore This One Too?

The ‘Defund the Police’ Crusade Could Supercharge These Stocks