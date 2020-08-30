Kim Kardashian Continues to Display Her Questionable Mothering Skills

Kim Kardashian took her daughter, North West, for a wakeboard session.

West — who is Kardashian’s eldest daughter with Kanye West — screamed the entire time.

Why does Kim think it’s cute to traumatize her child?

During a family outing to a lake, Kim Kardashian decided to show off her parenting skills.

Unfortunately, she fell more than slightly short of the mark.

It’s probably not a good idea to bring a 7-year-old to a wakeboarding session, especially if she’s not a strong swimmer (and based on what we’ve seen, North West doesn’t seem to be a strong swimmer at all).

And it’s an even worse thing to insist that the 7-year-old continue to do something that’s clearly traumatizing her.

Can someone please let North’s mama know? That’d be great.

Kim Kardashian Thought It Was A Good Idea To Laugh While Her Child Cries

Let me be clear: no one here is “mom-shaming.” However you choose to raise your child is completely up to you.

But when something is clearly wrong, it’s our duty to call it out.

And Kim Kardashian should have known better than to put her daughter in a potentially dangerous situation where she was clearly scared out of her mind, as she did in the video below.

But then again, does Kim Kardashian care about anything else but “the clicks” and engagement? Probably not.

This Narcissism Is Out Of Control

Look, I get it: you need to have more than a speck of narcissism to be famous — and Kim Kardashian’s self-serving attitude has certainly gotten her far in her career. Who else, really, could make a whole career out of being famous for doing…something, but no one’s sure what, exactly?

But as we’ve seen with her response to her husband, Kanye West’s, fragile mental state, her narcissism has clearly gone more than a little too far.

And apparently, I’m not the only one who thinks so.

We have to ask ourselves: how much longer are we going to allow Kim Kardashian’s narcissism to run unchecked? Must someone seriously get hurt before we finally say, enough is enough?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.