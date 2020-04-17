Kate Middleton Is Everything Meghan Markle Wishes She Could Be

Meghan Markle fans would have us believe that she was a bona fide star before marrying into the British royal family.

The truth is that Meghan doesn’t have a very valuable brand.

Kate Middleton, with her royal grace and poise, puts Meghan’s star power to shame.

We’re constantly told by fans of Meghan Markle, including the infamous Sussex Squad, that the Duchess of Malibu was an A-lister in her own right before meeting Prince Harry.

We’re told that she “doesn’t need” Prince Harry’s family connections or his money.

That’s all absolute nonsense, of course.

Meghan Markle isn’t wealthy – not by her own standards anyway

Meghan Markle, if we take every dollar and cent she has, would struggle to pay the cost of her and Prince Harry’s security team for one year.

That’s security costs, and nothing else. No mansions, cars, expensive clothes or jewelry, or staff that she can boss around and yell at.

Before Meghan met Harry, she was best known for her role in the TV series Suits, where she was reported to have earned an annual salary of $450,000.

$450,000?

Prince Charles finds that kind of money in spare change when he looks under his sofa cushions. Prince Harry and Prince William’s father is reported to be worth up to $400 million.

That’s the kind of financial clout that Meghan Markle and her hangers-on in Hollywood can only dream about.

Kate Middleton is more valuable than Meghan Markle

Okay, Prince Charles is a bad example. He’s one of the more prominent members of the royal family. It makes sense that he’s worth hundreds of millions and owns castles and land.

What cannot be denied, though, is that Meghan Markle is hoping that some of the worldwide reputation that comes with being married to his son will send a few bucks in her direction.

But what about the rest of the royal family? What about the hate-figure of the Sussex Squad? That much-despised example of everything a Duchess in the royal family should be?

Kate Middleton.

Unfortunately, it’s more bad news for Malibu Meg’s fans. Kate Middleton has a net financial worth of around double that of Meghan Markle.

And do you know what else? When the Sussex Squad bang on about Meghan being independently wealthy when she married into royalty (she wasn’t) and being her own woman? They’re actually describing Kate Middleton.

Kate Middleton is exactly what Meghan’s fans think the Duchess of Malibu is

Everything that the Sussex Squad thinks Meghan Markle is? Kate Middleton actually is.

Kate’s family is legit wealthy, and she married into the royal family with an already sizeable personal fortune due to her family business.

If either of these young women “didn’t need” the money and clout the royal family offers, It was Kate Middleton.

The proof is in the pudding, so to speak.

There is only one of them who wanted to break away from the royal family. Only one who convinced her husband to distance himself from his father, brother, and grandmother.

And only one of them raced off to Hollywood to attempt to exploit the royal family’s reputation to earn money and fame.

Hint: It wasn’t Kate Middleton.

Meghan Markle will always languish in Kate’s shadow

It doesn’t matter where she goes or what she does. Meghan Markle will always be in Kate’s shadow.

The Disney+ voiceover job? If Kate indicated an interest in doing something like that, Disney would be all over it.

After all, who would you rather work with? Someone who’s been in the royal family long enough for a quick cup of tea and a scone?

Or the future Queen consort of Britain?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

This article was edited by Josiah Wilmoth.