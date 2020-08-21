BTS Hits ‘Dynamite’ With Their First English Single — And I’m Delighted

K-Pop sensations BTS have released their first English-language single, “Dynamite.”

The song, and the video, are breaking all sorts of records.

This mega-success in the English market is long overdue.

I have to confess: I’m a huge fan of BTS.

By no means am I their target demographic: I’m a woman in my early 40s, a homeowner, and an entertainment industry professional who cut her teeth on the rock scene in New York City.

But even someone like me can’t help but appreciate what they do, how they do it, and who they do it for.

If you’re looking for deep, introspective pop music like Taylor Swift provides in her latest “Folklore” album, you’ve come to the wrong place. But if you want fun, danceable pop music that takes your mind off the dystopian hellscape that the world has become for approximately 3 minutes and 30 seconds, BTS — and their new single, “Dynamite” — has what you need.

Is It Any Wonder That BTS Is Breaking Records?

On Friday, August 21st, BTS dropped their video for “Dynamite,” and within minutes, they shattered records. More than 3 million live concurrent viewers hit YouTube when the South Korean natives went live, and the video topped more than 4 million views just after the debut.

Advertisement



Want to know what the hype is all about? Check out the video below.

The previous record was held by fellow K-pop artists Blackpink, but of course, anything that BTS does is going to be met with applause from their devoted fanbase.

So why did it take so long for the pop group to release their newest single?

Thank The Pandemic

In a word, COVID-19. RM of BTS is fluent in English, and he explained to Variety that they wanted to “rev up” their fanbase in the wake of the pandemic — hence the rush to drop “Dynamite.”

To be honest, though, this bit of success for the band is long overdue. Sure, the group has a devoted “army” of fans, but to the casual pop listener, a band that sings in Korean is as remote as one of Jupiter’s moons.

If this is what it takes for them to break into the mainstream of America — to fight against xenophobia and to be more accessible to pop fans who like their music in ‘Merican English only — so be it!

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

Samburaj Das edited this article for CCN.com. If you see a breach of our Code of Ethics or find a factual, spelling, or grammar error, please contact us.