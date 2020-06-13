Bill Gates Conspiracy Theorists Might Not Be as Crazy as You Think

#ExposeBillGates was trending on Twitter on Saturday.

Many believe unhinged conspiracy theorists fuel the trend.

A more in-depth look at the facts makes a compelling case against the billionaire.

Bill Gates is working hard to prove he’s a great guy. And yet, he can’t seem to wrestle free of the internet’s villainous conspiracies against him.

He warned us about a pandemic, he dedicates enormous resources to create vaccines, and he’s an all-time philanthropist.

And yet, Twitter users will still randomly get #ExposeBillGates trending, like it did on Saturday.

Do they have a point? Or is he just a victim of paranoid trolls with too much time on their hands? The answer might surprise you.

Bill Gates Is One of Our Finest Billionaires, Right?

Gates is seemingly doing everything we could want from a billionaire with his access to resources. He’s an incredibly rich, smart man who appears to be tackling the world’s biggest problems.

Loading ...

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) is the largest charity in America. Massive amounts of funds are allocated to preventing infectious disease and lifting people out of poverty.

Five years ago, he warned us against a global pandemic. He said that an infectious disease was humanity’s biggest threat. The BMGF is working tirelessly on vaccines to combat these diseases.

He’s warned us time and again of the looming threats of climate change. Bill Gates has added even more resources to fight this threat. He’s seemingly doing all he can to save humanity.

So why then, are internet mobs coming at him with pitchforks?

The Conspiracies Are Extraordinary

If you were to believe the armchair experts of Twitter, you would think that Bill Gates is quite simply the Antichrist.

The most common accusations against Gates is that he’s a pedophile billionaire who wants to block out the sun, implant chips into our brains, control the population through vaccines, and even remove the “spiritual” part of our brains.

As insane as some of these accusations appear, there is an undeniably seedy side to the founder of Microsoft.

Bill Gates Can’t Escape the Facts

Some of the accusations against Bill Gates are actually true. What’s unclear are his intentions around them.

For example, there is a team of Harvard scientists who are openly experimenting with blocking out the sun to curb climate change. And they are funded, in part, by Bill Gates.

But is this a plot to control the human race, or save it? It’s a stretch to believe it’s an evil plan.

But it would be an even bigger stretch if Bill Gates weren’t involved with some of the most conspiracy-rich characters on Earth.

Most controversial was his relationship with child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

According to The New Times, Gates met with Epstein many times after he was convicted of sex offenses. He rode in his jet, and he’s even stayed at Epstein’s infamous Manhatten penthouse late into the night.

But that’s not all.

The BMGF formed an alliance with the Rockefeller Foundation to help spur a “Green Revolution” in Africa. The Rockefellers are considered one of the most powerful families in the world and frequently appear in Illuminati conspiracies.

And that green revolution? It comes with significant question marks.

A major German study investigated if people like Bill Gates were using their philanthropic power to set the agenda in developing countries. They pointed out the connection between “eliminating hunger” and “increasing business.”

Because of its focus on bio-technological farming methods, it has increasingly promoted GM (genetically modified) seeds. Critics claim that under the guise of eliminating hunger in Africa, it is a tool to open African markets to US agri-buiness.

Considering that Gates invested over $20 billion in the quintessential ‘evil food corporation’ Monsanto, you can see why there are suspicions.

The Rap Sheet Continues

That’s not his only shady ‘philanthropic’ cause. His extensive work in vaccines is laced with potential foul-play.

A report from Golden University School of Law highlights the BMGF’s controversial tactics:

All of these programs resulted in numerous deaths and injuries, with accounts of forced vaccinations and uninformed consent.

Adding,

Ultimately, these health campaigns, under the guise of saving lives, have relocated large scale clinical trials of untested or unapproved drugs to developing markets where administering drugs is less regulated and cheaper.

The extent of his shadowy charitable behavior extends further. He’s been accused of ‘donating’ vast sums of money to companies that directly benefit himself.

On top of all of that, the man who postures as a savior to vulnerable communities has undeniably exploited them for profit.

Microsoft uses cheap prison labor to manufacture some of its products.

Bill Gates is directly benefiting from what’s commonly seen as a modern loophole to human slavery.

While it’s unclear if Bill Gates is a criminal mastermind hellbent on taking over the planet, he’s quite certainly not the superhero he wants the world to see.

Disclaimer: The opinions in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.