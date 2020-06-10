Prince Harry may opt for Destination Australia and that's bad news for Meghan Markle's Hollywood career. | Source: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Posted in: ShowbizOp-ed
Published:
June 10, 2020 4:03 PM UTC

Meghan Markle’s Hollywood Dream Might Crash & Burn – But Not for the Reason You Think

Prince Harry is reportedly wanting out of the US as soon as possible, with Australia as a first choice. How would this affect Meghan Markle?
Author: Aubrey Hansen @Words_By_Aubrey
  • As social and political unrest continues to tear America apart, Prince Harry apparently wants out.
  • According to an insider, the British Prince is eyeing a move to Australia.
  • How would this affect Meghan Markle and her thirst for celebrity fame in Hollywood?

I have a confession. Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle landed in LA after leaving Vancouver Island, I’ve been concerned about how living in a pressure cooker would affect Harry mentally.

Say what you will about Prince Harry and how his limelight-hungry wife seemingly manipulates him, but he’s always been brave enough to speak openly on his mental health issues.

I never saw LA as a place where he’d be content. And it looks like those of us who believed this could be right.

Could Australia be the next destination for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

According to reports, Prince Harry is keen on Australia.

And with good reason. It’s no coincidence that an average of 30,000 Brits make the move down under every year. Australia is a wonderful country in which to both vacation and live.

Despite Meghan Markle seemingly embracing the mass protests that have erupted all over the US, Prince Harry, it would seem, isn’t as keen on being so close to the unrest.

A source speaking to Australian outlet New Idea commented:

It’s rapidly becoming a nightmare that no dad would ever want his baby son involved in. The United States is a terribly violent place to be right now.

Prince Harry is right to put the safety of his son to the forefront

I’m sure there will be those out there who see the above as nothing more than a wealthy Prince thinking of himself, but when it comes to the safety and welfare of his child, you really cannot blame him.

The source speaking to New Idea continued:

He doesn’t want Archie’s first memories being of explosions and fear, which they will be at this rate, growing up in Los Angeles.

Sadly, these will be the memories that a lot of children currently living in the US will grow up with, and while many of them are unable to remove themselves from the situation, Prince Harry has to do what’s right as a father.

The UK is always an option, but it depends on Prince Harry being willing to return home

The obvious answer to escaping LA, which is seemingly Prince Harry’s top priority, is to return to his family in Britain, but that is apparently a bridge too far for him at the moment.

Commenting on Harry returning home, the source said:

He knows it will look ridiculous to go back to England with his tail between his legs, not to mention that he doubts Meghan would even go.

In reality, it wouldn’t be that difficult to return home. All Prince Harry would have to do is claim that during a worldwide pandemic and the current political and social climate in the US, he’s decided to return home for the good of his son.

Harry is right to put Archie’s welfare above all else | Source: Twitter

Who in their right mind would be critical of him for that? Aside from Meghan Markle fans, of course.

Australia would suit Harry. Would it suit Meghan Markle?

This is the most interesting part of the discussion.

Meghan Markle obviously wanted to return to LA to pursue her non-existent Hollywood career and to try and make another go of success in the industry with her new royal credentials as a selling point.

It’s not unfair to say that thus far, she’s flopped hilariously.

If the couple headed for Australia, they would have something of the calmer, more relaxed life that they claimed to want. With the added bonus of better weather than the UK can offer, and a lifestyle that attracts Brits every year in their thousands.

Prince Harry has history with Australia through his Invictus program | Source: Twitter

It would leave Meghan wholly removed from her celebrity aims, and also from the friends who play a large part in her life.

Would she be willing to give all of that up for Prince Harry and her son? In the same way as Harry gave up everything to move to LA?

Time will tell.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

This article was edited by Samburaj Das for CCN.com.

Show comments
Aubrey Hansen @Words_By_Aubrey

I'm a full-time royal & entertainment commentator at CCN. I've had my opinions and links to my work on the royal family featured by outlets such as The Daily Mail, International Business Times, and The Express. Reach me at aubrey.hansen@ccn.com

More of: prince harryMeghan MarkleRoyal Family

Don't Miss:

Latest News:

This Stock Market Chart Exposes the Insane Level of Retail Investor FOMO

Report Says U.S. Shale Industry May Collapse, But Oil Price Is Rising

The Fed Has Inflated the Mother of All Stock Market Bubbles

Bungie’s Destiny 2 Roadmap Isn’t Just Ambitious – It’s Surprisingly Refreshing

Sony Veteran’s PS5 Tease Puts Metal Gear Solid Fans on High Alert

It’s Not Mom-Shaming to Scold Kylie Jenner for Her Disgraceful Behavior

5 PS5 Games We Demand to See From Sony’s Next-Gen Reveal

Dow Teeters on Knife Edge Because the Fed May Kill the Money Cannons

Beyonce’s Rumored $100 Million Disney Deal Will Have Meghan Markle Fuming

Trump’s Toothless China Bite is All Bark This Stock Market: UBS

Alia Shawkat is Yet Another Celebrity Who’s Only Sorry She Got Caught

Persona 4 Golden Is Finally Coming to PC

Don’t Be Taken for a Ride: Nikola Corp (NKLA) Is Not the Next Tesla

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Had Everything They ‘Wanted’ – But They Threw It Away

Move Over Ellen DeGeneres, Anna Kendrick Has Something Tone-Deaf to Say

Ne-Yo Gets Emotional at George Floyd’s Funeral – Twitter Buries Him

Why It’s a Bad Sign That Naughty Dog Is Already Floating The Last of Us 3

Dow Tumbles with Boeing But Apple Vaults Nasdaq to Record High

Everyone Knew Stassi Schroeder Was Racist – They Just Chose to Ignore It

You’ll Never Guess What Stock Just Became America’s 3rd-Largest Car Company

The Last of Us Part II: PS4’s Biggest Exclusive Gets Bigger on Day 1

Kate Middleton’s Latest Stunt Was Peak Privilege at Its Worst

A Week Later, I’m Worried We Missed the Point of #BlackoutTuesday

No, Warren Buffett Isn’t Too Old – He’s Just Prudent

That Dino Crisis Remake Was Never Going to Happen – So Why Are You Surprised?

Five Hysterical Charts That Define This Extreme Stock Market

‘Dumb Money’ on Robinhood Is Winning With These Bankrupt Stocks

The Stock Market Is on a Collision Course with Reality & Not Even the Fed Can Save It

Vanderpump Rules Hides a Seedy Side – But the Truth Is Finally Coming Out

Don’t Bet Against a God of War Reveal During Sony’s PS5 Event

Far Cry 6: A ‘New Exotic Setting’ Won’t Save Ubisoft’s Recycled Franchise

Dow Collapses as ‘Psychotic’ Rally Pauses. What Happens Next?

Sony Will Demo PS5’s Most Underrated Feature – And You May Miss It

WHO’s Virus Announcement Adds Voltage to Stunning Stock Market Rally

Cyberpunk 2077 Launch Snub Pours Gasoline to Google Stadia Dumpster Fire

The Stock Market Is Looking Bullish – So Why Don’t Americans Agree?

Kylie Jenner Killed Influencer Culture – But She Didn’t Do It Alone

Hartley Sawyer Fired For Racist Tweets – You’re Next, Ellen Degeneres

The Economy Is in Shambles, But Don’t Expect a Discount on Your Xbox Series X

The Dow Just Soared Again – But Will the Federal Reserve Spoil the Party?

Nancy Pelosi’s Kente Cloth Stunt Is the Most Boomer Move of BLM

Tesla Smashes Its Record High – Here’s Why It’s Just Getting Started

You’ll Regret Betting Big on Another Titanic Oil Price Rally

This Royal Family Member Just Confirmed All Our Meghan Markle Suspicions

Marijuana Stocks Could Be the Best Place to Hide in Today’s Market

Rescheduled PS5 Event Date Has Leaked, Thanks to a Twitch Ad Blunder

The Stock Market Is Waving a Giant Red Flag. Will You Ignore This One Too?

The ‘Defund the Police’ Crusade Could Supercharge These Stocks

Amazon’s Rich Rally is Signalling Jeff Bezos as the $200 Billion Man

It’s Time Prince Andrew Answers for His Disgraceful Ties to Jeffrey Epstein