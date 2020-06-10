Meghan Markle’s Hollywood Dream Might Crash & Burn – But Not for the Reason You Think

As social and political unrest continues to tear America apart, Prince Harry apparently wants out.

According to an insider, the British Prince is eyeing a move to Australia.

How would this affect Meghan Markle and her thirst for celebrity fame in Hollywood?

I have a confession. Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle landed in LA after leaving Vancouver Island, I’ve been concerned about how living in a pressure cooker would affect Harry mentally.

Say what you will about Prince Harry and how his limelight-hungry wife seemingly manipulates him, but he’s always been brave enough to speak openly on his mental health issues.

I never saw LA as a place where he’d be content. And it looks like those of us who believed this could be right.

Could Australia be the next destination for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

According to reports, Prince Harry is keen on Australia.

And with good reason. It’s no coincidence that an average of 30,000 Brits make the move down under every year. Australia is a wonderful country in which to both vacation and live.

Despite Meghan Markle seemingly embracing the mass protests that have erupted all over the US, Prince Harry, it would seem, isn’t as keen on being so close to the unrest.

A source speaking to Australian outlet New Idea commented:

It’s rapidly becoming a nightmare that no dad would ever want his baby son involved in. The United States is a terribly violent place to be right now.

Prince Harry is right to put the safety of his son to the forefront

I’m sure there will be those out there who see the above as nothing more than a wealthy Prince thinking of himself, but when it comes to the safety and welfare of his child, you really cannot blame him.

The source speaking to New Idea continued:

He doesn’t want Archie’s first memories being of explosions and fear, which they will be at this rate, growing up in Los Angeles.

Sadly, these will be the memories that a lot of children currently living in the US will grow up with, and while many of them are unable to remove themselves from the situation, Prince Harry has to do what’s right as a father.

The UK is always an option, but it depends on Prince Harry being willing to return home

The obvious answer to escaping LA, which is seemingly Prince Harry’s top priority, is to return to his family in Britain, but that is apparently a bridge too far for him at the moment.

Commenting on Harry returning home, the source said:

He knows it will look ridiculous to go back to England with his tail between his legs, not to mention that he doubts Meghan would even go.

In reality, it wouldn’t be that difficult to return home. All Prince Harry would have to do is claim that during a worldwide pandemic and the current political and social climate in the US, he’s decided to return home for the good of his son.

Who in their right mind would be critical of him for that? Aside from Meghan Markle fans, of course.

Australia would suit Harry. Would it suit Meghan Markle?

This is the most interesting part of the discussion.

Meghan Markle obviously wanted to return to LA to pursue her non-existent Hollywood career and to try and make another go of success in the industry with her new royal credentials as a selling point.

It’s not unfair to say that thus far, she’s flopped hilariously.

If the couple headed for Australia, they would have something of the calmer, more relaxed life that they claimed to want. With the added bonus of better weather than the UK can offer, and a lifestyle that attracts Brits every year in their thousands.

It would leave Meghan wholly removed from her celebrity aims, and also from the friends who play a large part in her life.

Would she be willing to give all of that up for Prince Harry and her son? In the same way as Harry gave up everything to move to LA?

Time will tell.

