The Epic Games Store Finally Has a Wishlist Feature

The Epic Games Store now has wishlists.

The new feature has limited functionality, but Epic Games plans to add improvements over time.

Although the store still doesn’t have some basic functions, it’s a step in the right direction.

It’s been a long time coming, but the Epic Games Store now has wishlists. It’s not exactly a groundbreaking innovation, but one that users have been demanding for some time.

Epic Games Store Introduce Wishlists

Epic Games shared the welcome news in a piece published on its website. The update calls it ‘the first version of Wishlists,’ and explains that the new feature is still very much a work in progress.

The Epic Store’s wishlist is relatively basic as these things go. For the moment, players can add a game to the list from any title’s product page by clicking the shiny new heart ‘Add to Wishlist’ icon. The wishlist is then freely available to keep tabs on games of interest. There’s not much else to it.

As Epic explains, there’s more on the way:

To start, we’ll be adding filtering and smart searching of items you’ve added to your wishlist. In future iterations, we plan to add email notifications when your wishlisted titles are discounted, or change status (such as a launch, or becoming available for pre-purchase).

This Is One of Several Moves In The Right Direction

The feature joins the other big 2020 update to the store – critic reviews.

In January, the storefront incorporated critic reviews from OpenCritic, although, once again, functionality is limited. The feature only works if developers opt-in. It only shows reviews with ‘publication notoriety,’ which is deemed by the store’s algorithm. Somewhat misleadingly, some games can show positive reviews for a game with an overall low score and vice versa.

Despite these issues, the new features are a good sign that Epic continues to move in the right direction with the store. They’re taking on user feedback, and that’s good for everyone.