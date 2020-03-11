The Epic Games Store Finally Has a Wishlist Feature

It's been a long time coming, but the Epic Games Store now has a basic wishlist feature to keep tabs on games of interest. Improvements like this, as well as critic reviews, show that Epic Games is listening to their fans.
It’s been a long time coming, but the Epic Games Store now has wishlists. It’s not exactly a groundbreaking innovation, but one that users have been demanding for some time.
Epic Games shared the welcome news in a piece published on its website. The update calls it ‘the first version of Wishlists,’ and explains that the new feature is still very much a work in progress.
The Epic Store’s wishlist is relatively basic as these things go. For the moment, players can add a game to the list from any title’s product page by clicking the shiny new heart ‘Add to Wishlist’ icon. The wishlist is then freely available to keep tabs on games of interest. There’s not much else to it.
As Epic explains, there’s more on the way:
To start, we’ll be adding filtering and smart searching of items you’ve added to your wishlist. In future iterations, we plan to add email notifications when your wishlisted titles are discounted, or change status (such as a launch, or becoming available for pre-purchase).
The feature joins the other big 2020 update to the store – critic reviews.
In January, the storefront incorporated critic reviews from OpenCritic, although, once again, functionality is limited. The feature only works if developers opt-in. It only shows reviews with ‘publication notoriety,’ which is deemed by the store’s algorithm. Somewhat misleadingly, some games can show positive reviews for a game with an overall low score and vice versa.
Despite these issues, the new features are a good sign that Epic continues to move in the right direction with the store. They’re taking on user feedback, and that’s good for everyone.
This article was edited by Aaron Weaver.