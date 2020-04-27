Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are Hypocrites When It Comes to Charity, Mental Health

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have long championed mental health issues and awareness.

Their connection to Project Angel Food comes by way of Marianne Williamson, someone who believes clinical depression is “a scam.”

Williamson quotes from Scientology websites in her argument that anti-depressants are harmful.

On the face of it, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry most likely thought they had pulled off a masterstroke.

Their stint working with Project Angel Food would surely see them cast in a positive light. After all, they’d checked all the boxes.

Exchanging their expensive clothes for dress-down jeans and sneakers, they looked almost ordinary.

Their fanbase would surely lap this up, and the Sussex squad delighted in the “leaked” footage that emerged immediately after. Not to mention the fawning comments by the usual cast of “insiders” and anonymous “friends.”

Meghan and Harry can’t catch a break

Not so fast. It wouldn’t be a Meghan Markle and Prince Harry publicity story if it didn’t involve a significant blunder.

This blunder is known as “the B*tch for God.”

Marianne Williamson is an author, activist, and self-help “guru.”

She is also a trustee at Project Angel Food.

Williamson is a friend of Meghan’s mother, Doria, going back close to 30 years. Meghan’s mother gave her one of Williamson’s books as a teenager.

That would explain a lot.

Clinical depression is a scam, according to Marianne Williamson

Simply put, Marianne Williamson believes that clinical depression isn’t real.

Yeah, I had to read that one back a few times as well.

She believes that anti-depressants, which are critical to so many people who have mental illness today, are harmful, “a scam,” and the cause of suicide.

Meghan Markle herself has spoken about her mental health issues that she blames on the media spotlight. Also, Harry has admitted he’s in therapy. One has to wonder how the views of Williamson sit with the Prince and his wife?

Meghan and Harry are working with a ‘wackadoodle’

Williamson is, according to many, “a wacko.”

One of her more amusing claims is the belief that Hurricane Dorian was turned away from land by the “power of the mind.”

She also believes that a “spiritual awakening” can defeat US President Donald Trump.

During her doomed presidential nomination campaign, Williamson also claimed that Trump was planning to pardon Charles Manson posthumously.

Meghan Markle looks up to someone who quotes from Scientology sources

It’s all too easy to laugh at the more outlandish claims Marianne Williamson has made in the past. There comes the point where the laughs stop, though.

In trying to explain how anti-depressants are a sham, Williamson linked to the website of the Citizens Commission on Human Rights.

Sounds innocent (and dull) enough, right?

It was founded in the late ’60s by the Church of Scientology.

Scientologists are well known for their anti-psychiatric agenda. The group, which France has classified as “a dangerous cult,” is based out of Riverside County, California.

When someone goes from trying to wish Donald Trump out of power to quoting Scientologists on the subject of mental health, it should set the alarm bells ringing.

Then again, perhaps mingling with those types of people is all part and parcel of the new, exciting Los Angeles lifestyle that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were looking for?

This article was edited by Sam Bourgi.